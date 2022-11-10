Correct Your Step with the Best Stability Running Shoes

Despite its simple nature, running can do a number on your body, especially if you take to the roads and trails with improper gear. One of the biggest areas where your tech needs to match your step is in your running shoes. Without the proper foot support, you could be setting yourself up for aching injuries like tendinitis, shin splints and runner's knee.

To give every stride the support it needs, there exists a category of running footwear known as stability running shoes. With added emphasis on maintaining a natural footpath, these kicks boast stabilizing components and precise cushioning to help you stay on track as you pound the pavement toward success.

But how do these sneakers differ from other premium running shoes on the market today, and who exactly should be considering them for their normal running get-up? Before we dive into some of the best stability running shoes, let's answer these quick questions, so you're not wasting cash on shoes that aren't in line with your normal gait.

What Are Stability Running Shoes?

Stability running shoes, in essence, are reinforced cousins of your traditional neutral running shoes. Stability runners often employ guide rail systems and other security features in an effort to help your stride maintain a natural footpath. Neutral running shoes do not house such features, making them more ideal for athletes that don't suffer from compromised steps.

Stability running shoes are not rigid braces, however, like the "motion control" sneakers of yesteryear. While these older models aimed to limit how your foot landed and kept things controlled throughout your gait, today's silhouettes provide structure where needed to help accentuate your natural flex and movement. This milder approach has allowed more runners to fine-tune their setup, finding that perfect balance that's attuned to their own stride.

Who Should Wear Stability Running Shoes?

When talking about stability running shoes, the main area of focus is gait correction. Nearly all athletes experience some mild inward rolling, or pronation, so it's normal to experience some inward movement in each step. Overpronation, however, is when your ankle rolls more aggressively inward, which can lead to potential injuries and extended problems if not addressed properly. If you suffer from overpronation, it could be wise to opt for stability running shoes to help correct your step.

To determine whether you do in fact overpronate, the easiest way to tell is by looking at the tread wear of your normal running shoes. If there's excessive wear along the inside, or medial, portion of your outsole, this can indicate more inward rolling.

While stability running shoes are more targeted toward overpronators, that's not to say other athletes can't benefit from their stabilizing components. Stability running shoes can be great marathon running shoes, most noticeably at the tail end of the race when ankle and leg muscles begin to fatigue, leading to more compromised landings. Also, if you're just starting out in running and haven't mastered your strides yet, it could be beneficial to have these rail systems at the ready as you learn and grow in the sport. Think of it as using the bumpers when bowling — not necessary for more advanced athletes, but great when learning the ropes.

Ben Emminger

How We Tested

Over the course of multiple weeks, I logged my miles while laced up in a number of the top stability running shoes below. While I myself do not suffer from overpronation — conversely, I supinate more often than not, which is an outward roll — I was able to get a good grip on how secure and stable these footwear options felt underfoot. I was also thankful to have a few overpronating accomplices, who were able to provide more in-depth analysis with some of the below picks. As with any running shoe, too, I looked at key features like cushioning, tread, aesthetics and, of course, comfort.

Asics Gel-Kayano 29

Courtesy BEST OVERALL STABILITY RUNNING SHOE Asics Gel-Kayano 29 asics.com $160.00 SHOP NOW Flytefoam Blast+ cushioning provides the perfect blend of plush and responsiveness Engineered mesh upper provides a sock-like fit, but can begin to become hot over extended miles

Just because a shoe’s main focus is on correcting your step doesn’t mean it can’t provide a responsive, fun ride. The Gel-Kayano 29 from Asics is the perfect example of this notion. I really enjoyed the Litetruss technology that provided some mild rigidity to the medial side for comfortable, controlled steps, and the Flytefoam Blast+ cushioning within the midsole offered up plenty of squishiness with the right amount of energy return.

I ran multiple distances in the Gel-Kayano 29s and they fared well no matter the route length, but the engineered mesh upper did begin to create hotter temperatures during longer runs. While I didn’t particularly hate this note along crisp, chillier mornings, I could see it being a problem, especially in the warmer summer months.

Saucony Tempus

Courtesy BEST UPGRADE STABILITY RUNNING SHOE Saucony Tempus saucony.com $160.00 SHOP NOW Signature midsole geometry provides ample stability that isn't distracting during transitions Traction can be compromised when running in wet conditions

The best-supporting features are the ones you forget are even there, and while the signature midsole geometry of the Saucony Tempus did give that added sense of a more stable, natural gait, the only thing I truly noticed was how smooth every heel-to-toe transition was. The curved shape and forefoot ground contact of the PWRRUN Frame provided a nice snap, particularly noticeable on toe-offs.

The Tempus is also a durable silhouette thanks to the XT-900 outsole, but in my testing, I did begin to experience some slipping and sliding when running in overcast conditions. As the sidewalks and roadways gave way to puddles, I did have to slow my pace slightly to ensure my strides wouldn’t leave me spilling into the streets.

New Balance Fresh Foam X 860v13

Courtesy BEST BUDGET STABILITY RUNNING SHOE New Balance Fresh Foam X 860v13 newbalance.com $139.99 SHOP NOW Structured and breathable engineered mesh upper provides a secure, lockdown fit 10.9-ounce frame might not be the best for tempo training

New Balance’s 860 lineup has been a tried and trusted silhouette for many years, and I appreciated how the 13th iteration has kept that tradition going. The Fresh Foam X cushioning was a great upgrade that made every step as comfortable as the last, and the varying densities provided exceptional stabilization to both the inner and outer regions of my gait.

The mid-cushioning makeup of the Fresh Foam X 860v13s does create a slightly heavier shoe, however. At 10.9 ounces, this beefier, albeit comfortable, runner might be best for more controlled pacing as opposed to faster tempo training. Still, for roughly $140, this durable, well-built profile can provide all the security you need to really get after your next workout.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22

Courtesy BEST STABILITY RUNNING SHOE FOR DAILY TRAINING Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 brooksrunning.com $140.00 SHOP NOW GuideRails technology keeps excess movement limited without aggressive corrections 12mm heel-to-toe drop might be too steep for some individuals

If you want a stabilized step for your everyday jaunts, look no further than the Adrenaline GTS 22 from Brooks. The updated DNA Loft midsole is lightweight, soft and plenty durable, while the GuideRails technology marries well to the construction for controlled gaits without any aggressive corrections. I also enjoyed the segmented crash pad that allowed for smooth transitions that felt natural no matter the terrain.

I will say, however, that the 12mm heel-to-toe drop can take some getting used to, especially if you’re switching from a flatter sneaker. While I appreciated this steeper angle when quickening the pace, it might not be the most comfortable setup for every runner out there.

Hoka Arahi 6

Courtesy BEST LIGHTWEIGHT STABILITY RUNNING SHOE Hoka Arahi 6 hoka.com $140.00 SHOP NOW 9.3-ounce silhouette makes pickups a breeze, especially during longer training sessions J-frame technology might be too minimal of a stabilizing note for excessive overpronators

Stability running shoes often feature a mid-to-max cushion design, which can add some weight to each silhouette. Hoka, however, has been able to create a well-stabilized profile without the boosted weight in the Arahi 6. I really enjoyed how easy these sneakers were during pickups, and I definitely felt myself grabbing these for longer testing days more often than not.

The Hoka Arahi 6s employ a J-frame technology that’s unique in that it runs from your forefoot on the medial side to the heel portion of the lateral side. I only felt this feature when I purposefully rolled inward, but still, the J-hooked design might not provide enough security for more aggressive overpronators. For those athletes, I’d recommend Hoka’s Gaviota 4, which features more rigidity and stabilization than the lightweight Arahi 6.

Altra Torin 6

Courtesy BEST ZERO-DROP STABILITY RUNNING SHOE Altra Torin 6 Altra altrarunning.com $150.00 SHOP NOW Molded heel collar securely holds your foot in place, no matter your speed Less breathable than other stability running shoes on this list

Zero-drop shoes can help promote that natural takeoff, and when you combine that with the stabilizing features of Altra’s Torin 6, you get a silhouette that’s efficient, effective and downright fun to run in. I’ve always enjoyed how Altra’s FootPod technology promotes my natural foot movement, and the updated molded heel collar kept everything secure regardless of planned pace.

I did notice, however, that the upper across the Torin 6s was not as breathable when compared to other sneakers in this roundup, which created a rather sweaty environment on particularly hotter days. Still, though, if you want to maintain that balanced ride while giving your gait the framework it needs, look no further.

On Cloudflyer

Courtesy BEST STABILITY RUNNING SHOE FOR LONG DISTANCES On Cloudflyer on-running.com $159.99 SHOP NOW Midsole stability tube provides a solid frame in a gentle, foot-hugging profile Stiffer Speedboard, while responsive, can begin to feel uncomfortable for some

Want to up your mileage without sacrificing your gait? The Cloudflyers from On Running boast a midsole stability tube that’s ready to provide the support you need, all in a gentle, foot-hugging feel. I also appreciated how the Helion and CloudTec technologies combined for a lightweight ride and durable impact protection, making my final miles feel just as efficient as my last.

I’ve also become a fan of On’s Speedboard plate design that provides plenty of responsiveness, but I do think some runners not used to the rigidity could see it as an uncomfortable addition. Plus, as with any On silhouette, you may find yourself picking pebbles or debris from the open midsole "clouds" from time to time.

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 3

Courtesy BEST STABILITY RUNNING SHOE FOR BEGINNERS Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 3 dickssportinggoods.com $159.99 $109.98 (31% off) SHOP NOW Prominent arch support allows for easier reaction and awareness to missteps Slightly stiffer forefoot than previous generations

Not sure if you truly need a stability running shoe, but don’t want to roll the dice on an over-engineered, unstylish sneaker? Boasting a plethora of colorways, a sleek silhouette and comfortable yet effective design elements, the Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 3 can be a great introductory kick for those curious about stability running shoes.

My tester noted the prominent arch support, which was great for keeping things in line and addressing any missteps along the path. Plus, the sleek looks of Nike’s React Infinity lineup make these a great option to wear around as you break in the sole, and believe me, you may need to put some work in. A stiffer forefoot might take a few miles before loosening up, so be prepared if you ultimately decide on these otherwise excellent beginner kicks.

New Balance Fresh Foam X More v4

Courtesy BEST CUSHIONED STABILITY RUNNING SHOE New Balance Fresh Foam X More v4 Fresh Foam newbalance.com $149.99 SHOP NOW High stack height and Fresh Foam X combine for one of the most plush rides in this roundup Non-gusseted tongue can move around when trying to achieve that lockdown fit

Plush is an understatement with these high-stack beauties from New Balance. The Fresh Foam X More v4s boast plenty of foam underfoot with a minimal 4mm drop to give every step that pillow-like vibe. I also really enjoyed the smooth transitions and stable platform, making this a go-to for recovery days when pace and speed weren’t top of mind.

The only gripe I have with the Fresh Foam X More v4s is the lack of a gusseted tongue. While I enjoyed the simple yet comfortable upper, I did experience some tongue movement when lacing up for that lockdown feel. Thankfully, though, some quick pre-run rearranging allowed me to achieve the ideal fit as I trekked out for ultra-cozy, well-supported strides.

Asics GT-2000 10

Courtesy MOST VERSATILE STABILITY RUNNING SHOE Asics GT-2000 10 AT asics.com $130.00 SHOP NOW One of the most comfortable yet stable rides on this list Laces can be long and lead to missteps if not secured properly

Whether taking off for short jogs around my neighborhood or tackling extended training sessions that lasted all afternoon, I felt more than confident when striding with the Asics GT-2000 10s. The multi-density Flytefoam Propel cushioning provides enough responsiveness for tempo days and marathon pacing alike, and I also enjoyed the engineered knit upper and 3D print details that made for a lightweight silhouette.

The GT-2000 10s from Asics can be excellent additions to any training regimen, but I would recommend swapping out the original laces for shorter tie-downs. It did take a few runs to fine-tune my setup and eliminate any excess hangover. However, I’m willing to swap out the laces for a silhouette that’s damn impressive whether pacing toward a best time or longer distance achievement.