The 13 Best Fitness Recovery Essentials We Saw in 2022

This story is part of our end-of-year series This Year in Gear, rounding up the most notable releases of 2022.

You can’t expect to reap the rewards of an impressive in-gym performance if you’re not ready to give your body the relief it needs post-training. Recovery has come into the forefront of fitness over the years, and now more than ever, there’s plenty of gadgets and tools ready to keep your frame in tip top shape.

2022 saw its share of innovations in the recovery space, from upgraded massage gun silhouettes, to reimagined modalities, foundational must-haves and more. Below are some of our favorite recovery essentials from this past year of workouts, all designed to help you make the most of this vital fitness practice.

Therabody Gen5 Theragun Pro

Therabody

Therabody recently upgraded its flagship massage gun, and in our opinion, this reworking takes the silhouette to newfound heights. The new OLED screen provides a clearer depiction of the built-in recovery regimens, which is a convenient touch that doesn’t require you to pair to your phone for a full-scale routine.

But the big factor that separates the fifth generation Theragun Pro from its predecessors is the reimagined EQ-150 motor. Across its impressive speed range, this massage gun is significantly quieter, allowing for less distractions while you paint away your aches and knots.

Price: $599

Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2

Hyperice

While Therabody’s Pro lineup provides plenty of muscle behind every percussion, there’s something about having effective percussive therapy at the ready wherever your training takes you. For those situations where on-the-go relief was needed, we often turned to the Hypervolt Go 2 from Hyperice throughout 2022.

The slim, ergonomic handle of this compact massage gun feels great in the hands, and the simple button toggles at the base of the head are very intuitive. Whether thrown in a gym bag or road trip duffel, it was difficult to find a scenario where we weren’t keeping this travel-ready massage gun in tote.

Price: $199

Brazyn Talon Massager

Courtesy

If you haven’t picked up on it yet, this year in fitness proved that there’s a massage gun for every need. We gravitated toward the Brazyn Talon thanks to its inclusion of an extension handle that conveniently clips to the bottom of the massage gun base. This can allow for easier treatment across those hard to reach areas like the middle of your back.

We also appreciated the multiple heads included in the kit, as well as the manual massage hook for when knots weren’t too irritating. A convenient hard case keeps everything stored neatly, too, creating a sleek shelf presence that’s ready whenever your workout ends.

Price: $269

Therabody RecoveryAir JetBoots

Courtesy

Released earlier in the year, these impressive compression therapy boots created a new way to experience the worthwhile recovery modality. By eliminating external pumps and hoses, the RecoveryAir JetBoots create a sleek profile when worn, and the more compact fashion allows for easier relief when traveling, too.

You can also customize the pressure felt during your session thanks to the four included pressure settings ranging from 25–100 mmHg. And when your leg relief has run its cycle, FastFlush Technology quickly deflates the boots within 60 seconds to get you back on your feet and back into your daily routine in no time.

Price: $899

Hyperice Normatec Go

Courtesy

Now these truly deliver when it comes to portable compression therapy. Resembling a calf sleeve, the Normatec Go system from Hyperice targets your body’s natural pump for your lower body, all with similar recovery specs to that of the brand’s larger Normatec 3 silhouette.

The Normatec Go is also Bluetooth compatible and can be used either in tandem or individually, which can be excellent for those with an errant knot or ache across one leg. Plus, at less than $400, this is one of the cheapest ways to benefit from compression therapy.

Price: $399

Velous Laguna Slide

Courtesy

Proper recovery doesn’t have to be its own dedicated regimen. You can start your relief after your workout simply by choosing the right footwear. These impressive slides from Velous are overflowing with cushioning, ideal for those post-training steps either from the gym to the car or simply around the house.

The upper of the Laguna Slide is also quick-drying and water friendly, meaning your digits don’t have to worry about sitting in a pool of sweat for long. Plus, the approachable price point and compact nature of slides themselves mean these kicks shouldn’t eat up too much room in your gym bag.

Price: $69.95

TrueEnergy Performance Crew Socks

Courtesy

You might not think that your average gym sock could be pivotal to post-workout relief, but the average gym sock doesn’t feature Infrared Energy in each stitch. Infrared ceramic crystals are ground and permanently infused into the polymer yarn across this impressive sock silhouette, which combines with your natural body heat to help improve circulation and blood flow. This process can be great for waxing away any pain or discomfort underfoot, and the moisture-wicking composition helps promote a clean, dry walking environment, too.

Price: $21.99 (3-pack)

Kane Revive Active Recovery Shoes

Courtesy

Not everyone’s a slide person, but thankfully, the Velous Laguna Slide wasn’t the only recovery footwear that came across our radar in 2022. The rubberized silhouette of Kane’s Revive Active Recovery Shoe is sure to turn heads wherever your post-workout walks take you, and the RestoreFoam midsole combines with raised footbed nodes to make you question taking them off ever again.

The Kane Revives are also easy to slip into before and after training, which can be a blessing when trying to gather your essentials after a tiring session. Plus, the plethora of available colorways allows you to find the perfect pair to match your style needs.

Price: $75

Hyperice Venom 2 Back

Hyperice

Heat has been a tried and trusted recovery routine for ages, allowing for increased blood flow to target areas for soothing away any aches and pains. Hyperice reimagined its Venom lineup to provide even more support to those tired joints and muscles, with the Venom 2 Back being one of our favorite silhouettes in the stable.

Boasting a larger patch for wider coverage, this wearable can reach temperatures quickly thanks to HyperHeat technology for fast, consistent treatment. There’s also the option to provide some massage therapy to your regimen, across three varying patterns.

Price: $249

Symbodi Vertiball

Courtesy

Rolling out your knots can be less intrusive than, say, a massage gun session, but getting down on the ground for proper treatment isn’t always the most comfortable endeavor. Thanks to a suction cup design that raises the rolling surface to wherever you set it, the Vertiball from Symbodi has quickly become one of our favorite post-training tools.

The strong suction easily holds its place across any flat surface, which can be great when digging into hard to reach areas across the back. Plus, the rotating ball flows smoothly in every direction, providing zero resistance as you work out those muscle fibers.

Price: $49.99

Ten Thousand Recover Short

Courtesy

You can’t expect to take a break from your fitness regimen while wearing apparel designed for performance — you don’t use a Ferrari as your daily grocery getter. That’s why we were thrilled when Ten Thousand announced its all-new Recover Shorts earlier this year.

The ultra-soft double-knit construction cloaks your thighs in the perfect amount of plush, ideal for spending an afternoon with your feet up. We also appreciate the anti-odor composition of the Recover Short, which makes switching into these bottoms after a long run or sweaty gym session more tolerable for extended wears between washes.

Price: $68

Rollga "The Everyday" Foam Roller

Courtesy

We like the “Everyday” foam roller from Rollga not just for its impressive foam rigidity for better muscle penetration. Sure, that’s a fantastic plus to experience after a hard-fought training circuit, but the key feature of note across our favorite foam roller is the contoured design. The peaks and valleys across this high-quality device allow for more precise treatment to your calves, shoulders, hips and more. Additionally, Rollga makes the “Everyday” roller in multiple colorways, perfect for identifying your personal recovery essential if you have multiple athletes in your household.

Price: $39.99

Therabody SmartGoggles

Courtesy

Serving as the brand’s first wearable technology, Therabody’s SmartGoggles target the eyes and head to help improve your sleep patterns, decrease headache intensity and allow you to more easily achieve a relaxed state of mind. We like this silhouette as it offers heat, vibration and massage modalities in one fell swoop, giving plenty of versatility to your post-training wind-down.

The SmartGoggles also features SmartRelax, a category exclusive mode scientifically designed to help lower your heart rate for better relaxation and full-body rest. And for those therapeutic meditation sessions, Therabody has you covered, as the SmartGoggles easily pair to the TheraMind app for multi-sensory therapy regimens.

Price: $199

