The Best Heart Rate Monitors for More Informed Training

Paying attention to your heart rate when training can be an excellent way to monitor your intensity and performance. Not only can this help ensure you stay within the threshold to burn calories instead of carbohydrates, but it can also be a good indicator of when to pause for a quick refreshment or bring your intensity down a notch. Also, tracking your heart rate over multiple training sessions can showcase your progress and fitness performance, giving you the motivation to keep pushing forward.

While most fitness trackers and smartwatches do offer some heart rate monitoring modules, the sensors included in these devices aren't as specified for this particular data metric. As a result, readings can be inaccurate at times, leading to misinformed training and potential disdain for wearables in general. To help boost that signal and give your data tracking the precision it deserves, wearable heart rate sensors can be an effective, affordable addition to any training wardrobe.

Before strapping on one of these helpful fitness accessories, though, it helps to get a pulse on just what these devices are, how they measure your heart rate and a few other points to consider when finding the ideal silhouette for your training.

What Is a Heart Rate Monitor?

Heart rate monitors are compact wearables that are worn across your skin, most commonly at the chest, arm or wrist. As they monitor your performance, you're able to read your personal statistics via another paired device, including your smartphone, running watch, cycling computer or even a treadmill display unit. While the main purpose of these wearables is to track your beats per minute during intense training, some heart rate monitors can also analyze other workout-boosting metrics including speed, distance, stride length and more. Additionally, heart rate monitors can be effective tools for monitoring sleep patterns, provided you wear them to bed and not just for training scenarios.

Types of Heart Rate Monitors

For complete effectiveness, all heart rate monitors need to be worn on the skin to achieve proper readings. Where the device is worn, however, can provide further clues as to how accurate your wearable can be.

One of the most popular heart rate monitor types is the chest strap monitor. These place the sensor right at the sternum and employ Electrocardiography (ECG) to get a read on your pulse rate. This style of heart rate sensor can be more accurate than others since it's based on the electrical current naturally generated by your heart with each beat. Despite the more accurate profile, however, some athletes find this style uncomfortable to wear, especially for extended monitoring throughout the day and night.

Armband and wrist heart rate monitors, on the other hand, gain their popularity from the less intrusive placement across your frame. What you gain in comfort, though, you may lose in terms of precision. These heart rate monitors often use optical sensors that shine an infrared light through your skin to measure changes in your blood volume. Take a look at the back sensor of your go-to running watch and you'll see the bright beam.

Whichever monitor you choose is up to you, as both can provide effective readings for most training scenarios. If you want the most accurate setup possible, though, you might be best suited with a chest strap style.

What to Look for In a Heart Rate Monitor

Placement and Comfort

As stated above, where your heart rate monitor sits across your physique can indicate how accurate your readings will be. Additionally, wearing a strap around your wrist or arm can be far more intuitive than placing a band across your chest, so be sure to consider your comfort levels before deciding on a style.

Pay close attention to the band style as well. While most heart rate monitors employ a stretchy nylon strap for added comfort and flexibility, some can feature more rigid edges or bulky clipping mechanisms, which may rub against your ribs or wrist in training. Also, you're going to be working up plenty of sweat while wearing your heart rate monitor, so having a strap that can be easily cleaned is a convenient perk, too.

Compatibility

To effectively use a heart rate monitor, you need to pair it to another connected device, whether that be your smartphone, running watch or other tech gadget. This connection is achieved via Bluetooth and/or ANT+, which can allow you to pair your monitor to multiple devices at once for data to be measured through multiple outlets achieving different results (think following a running app on your phone while tracking your GPS and performance through your watch simultaneously).

Additionally, while most heart rate monitors are compatible with multiple operating systems and devices, some are exclusive to certain brands and apps. While this shouldn't deter you from adding a monitor to your profile, if you are loyal to a certain workout app or other wearable, make sure your new heart rate monitor can work seamlessly with it prior to purchase.

Trackable Metrics

Heart rate monitors can range from the simple to the complex. Some models are only capable of tracking your heart rate, while others can mine even more data from your performance, including skin temperature, respiration rate, blood oxygen saturation, calories burned and more. All this workout-measuring potential tends to increase the overall price, though, so be sure to look at just what your sensor is capable of tracking to confirm it's what you're looking for in the first place. That way you don't overpay for metrics you're not interested in — or underpay and miss out on your precious data readings.

Battery Life

Lastly, a wearable can be near worthless if it's not powered properly. Some of today's heart rate monitors, including a few in this roundup, are rechargeable and can provide enough juice to last multiple workout sessions before needing replenishment. There are models that still rely on replaceable coin cell batteries, though. If you opt for this style, make sure to have a spare set of batteries at the ready so you're not underpowered when it comes time to log your daily routine. Also, if your monitor is battery powered, it can be helpful to detach the sensor from the strap whenever possible to preserve the battery longer, keeping your trips to the store fewer and farther between.

How We Tested

Over the course of multiple weeks, we wore these impressive wearables in multiple training scenarios, from late-night rides atop our indoor bike trainer to early morning jaunts around the neighborhood to midday strength workouts and more. In testing, we made note of how compatible each monitor was with our go-to fitness apps and devices, as well as the number of workouts we were able to get in before batteries needed recharging or replacement. Finally, we also highlighted how intrusive each device felt across our frame, and whether the straps provided sufficient comfort that didn't distract us from our circuits.

Ben Emminger

Now, let's pump up the intensity and get right into the best heart rate monitors available today.

Polar H10

BEST OVERALL HEART RATE MONITOR Polar H10 amazon.com $87.95 SHOP NOW Sleek, comfortable strap practically disappears across your frame

Compatible with a number of top-performing running watches and fitness apps Electrodes must be wet prior to training to achieve accurate readings

Companion app requires some in-app purchases to unlock all available data metrics

There’s a reason this heart rate monitor is dubbed the "gold standard" by Polar. Boasting impeccable accuracy across its slender design, the H10 is ideal for a number of training disciplines. We wore this device across all our favorite modalities and never felt the band or sensor jostle. Plus, this heart rate monitor is compatible with a wide variety of devices and apps, meaning you won’t need to purchase a separate accessory to unlock its data-monitoring potential.

Just make sure to wet the electrodes before you begin your workout, however. We failed to do this vital step in a few sessions, which led to less accurate readings that didn’t necessarily align with our traditional output.

Garmin HRM Pro Plus

BEST UPGRADE HEART RATE MONITOR Garmin HRM Pro Plus backcountry.com $129.99 SHOP NOW Capable of tracking more advanced running statistics including ground contact time and vertical oscillation

Requires no tools to replace the battery Must own an additional Garmin device to reap most tracking capabilities

Advanced data metrics might be overkill for some athletes

If you’re an avid Garmin fan already, consider this impressive device from the premium wearable brand. The HRM Pro Plus features thoughtful conveniences in key areas, most notably the tool-free battery compartment that allows for easier swaps when the time comes for a new power source. Additionally, this heart rate monitor is capable of tracking more advanced statistics like vertical oscillation, ground contact time, stride length, vertical ratio and more.

The HRM Pro Plus is also capable of being worn as a standard chest strap for more basic training needs, but if we’re being honest, it’s best to pair this with a Garmin device to unlock everything this wearable has to offer. Otherwise, you’d just be overpaying for an underutilized device.

CooSpo H6

BEST BUDGET HEART RATE MONITOR CooSpo H6 amazon.com $35.99 $29.99 (17% off) SHOP NOW Supports a number of third-party training apps

IP67 waterproof means you can sweat without worry while wearing this device Cheaper build could be prone to durability issues over time

Battery can drain quicker than other devices in this roundup

Boasting simple connectivity and compatibility with a number of popular training apps, the CooSpo H6 can provide a basic introduction to heart rate monitors without breaking the bank. We found the strap to be plenty comfortable across cycling and running sessions, and the included ANT+ and Bluetooth pairing app allowed us to monitor our pulse levels accurately through multiple devices at once.

The cheaper price tag does bring with it some durability concerns, however. Clipping the sensor onto the strap and removing it took some work, leaving us worried of the sensor’s integrity at times. For less than $40, though, replacements shouldn’t be too big of an issue if you do run into some wear and tear.

Polar H9

BEST HEART RATE MONITOR FOR BEGINNERS Polar H9 amazon.com $59.95 SHOP NOW Competitive pricing while still delivering premium accuracy and data tracking capabilities

Unlimited ANT+ connections allow you to pair to multiple devices at once No built-in memory, meaning you need your paired device close by for proper recording

Only capable of pairing to one Bluetooth device at a time

We recommend this affordable heart rate monitor from Polar to beginner athletes because while the cost is lower than our top-rated H10, the device is still impeccably accurate and able to pair to multiple devices with ANT+ connections. If you do decide to pair via Bluetooth, however, the H9 only supports one link, whereas the H10 can support two simultaneously.

The H9 also boasts a comfortable soft strap that’s easy to adjust and wear, although we did notice some more slipping in training when compared to the H10. This can be attributed to the lack of rubber nodes that give the strap a little more grip. Still, for budding data hounds, this can be an excellent option capable of fulfilling most training needs.

Wahoo Fitness Tickr

BEST HEART RATE MONITOR FOR CYCLISTS Wahoo Fitness Tickr rei.com $50.00 SHOP NOW LED lights at the top of the sensor quickly notify you when the device is on and pairing

Strap connects at the sensor and must be disassembled for removal, promoting better battery maintenance Not ideal for triathletes, as the design doesn't support swimming disciplines

Can record flat heart rates at times, leading to gaps in performance maps post-workout

Wahoo is a known brand in the cycling space, providing athletes with excellent training equipment for reaching peak wattage potential. The Wahoo Tickr falls right in line with the brand’s stable, providing convenient features and exceptional accuracy. We really appreciate the two LED lights atop the sensor that give a clear visual cue that your heart rate monitor is on and ready to pair, and we found no issues in connecting to our devices as we got into our pedal-focused sessions.

The strap design is also a nice touch that should extend the battery life — you need to unclip the sensor entirely to take off the band. Be mindful to dry off your Wahoo Tickr after every sweat-riddled ride, though. The brand states the sensor is IPX7-rated sweatproof and waterproof, but some athletes have noted some interior corrosion due to condensation over extended use.

Scosche Rhythm24

BEST ARMBAND HEART RATE MONITOR Scosche Rhythm24 amazon.com $99.99 $69.99 (30% off) SHOP NOW LED lights across the frame light up in different cadences to showcase your heart rate zone

Armband style design might be more comfortable for athletes not used to chest straps Optical sensor is not as accurate as other chest strap ECG models

Companion Schosche app is underwhelming and doesn't provide any post-training charts or graphs

As stated before, chest strap heart rate monitors aren’t for everyone, and armband or wrist-worn devices can provide a more comfortable training experience, albeit without the improved accuracy of an ECG sensor. We like this Rhythm24 silhouette from Scosche for its comfortable band structure, as well as the convenient LED light system across the top of the sensor. As you train, your heart rate zone is indicated by a varying shade, allowing for better visualization without the absolute need for an app.

Of course, to see the numerical readouts of your performance, you’ll need to pair this device to a compatible app or device. We’d recommend going with a third-party system for these needs, as the Scosche companion app doesn’t provide worthwhile information outside of your basic pulse levels.

Myzone MZ-Switch

MOST VERSATILE HEART RATE MONITOR Myzone MZ-Switch amazon.co.uk £154.52 SHOP NOW Include multiple strap varieties and sensor setups, ideal for those wanting to mix up comfort across varying workouts

Waterproof up to 10m, making this a great pick for triathletes Nylon wrist strap is more rigid, potentially leading to some discomfort and chafing

The most expensive heart rate monitor on this list

Don’t want to be locked into a specific heart rate monitor style? This all-in-one kit from Myzone boasts an interchangeable sensor that can be housed across your chest, arm or wrist for a variety of workout modalities. We also appreciate how the MZ-Switch is waterproof up to 10m, making this an excellent pick for athletes taking their training to the water.

We enjoyed the comfort baked into all the available straps of this heart rate monitor but did note that the wristband was particularly rigid at first. While we didn’t experience any major discomfort in training, we can see where the less flexible nylon could lead to potential chafing with some athletes.

Peloton Heart Rate Band

BEST HEART RATE MONITOR FOR PELOTON ENTHUSIASTS Peloton Heart Rate Band Peloton amazon.com $90.00 $76.50 (15% off) SHOP NOW Easily pairs with Peloton-branded equipment

Battery can provide up to 10 hours of use in-between charges Band can feel stiff across the forearm

Does not support ANT+ connections

From bikes to treadmills and now, rowers, Peloton has plenty of cardio-boosting potential that also brings a sense of style to every workout. But if you faithfully follow the Peloton lineup, you can’t just strap up with any old heart rate monitor. No, you need one straight from the source.

This forearm monitor can be a handy addition to your next Peloton workout thanks to an LED display that showcases your heart rate zones for quick on-the-fly analysis. The band itself is a little thicker than other wearables, though, so be sure to size your strap accordingly.