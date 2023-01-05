Shoe brand Altra got its start on the trail, making running shoes that could handle the rigors of off-road recreation, while simultaneously protecting the runner's foot from the dangers of both unpredictable obstacles and over-cushioned footwear.

In November 2022, however, the brand debuted a new road-running model — one that took into account Altra's experience crafting comfortable, capable trail-running shoes, but one that also trod its own path. The Via Olympus is Altra's answer to other max-cushion road running shoes on the market, and combines its unique construction with the high-volume foam that consumers can't seem to get enough of.

To see how well it lives up to its mission, I decided to take the new Via Olympus for a spin. Featuring Altra's highest stack yet, the shoe is a major departure both aesthetically and fundamentally from the brand's minimal origins. Lucky for me and wide-footed runners everywhere, it does continue the ultra-wide toebox that prioritizes toe splay and foot health. Here's what I thought after a couple weeks with the shoe.

The Via Olympus, at a glance

Drop: 0 mm

0 mm Stack: 33 mm

33 mm Weight: 8.9 ounces (women's)

8.9 ounces (women's) Intended use: Road running

What's Good About the Altra Via Olympus

The rocker on the Via Olympus makes for a breezy run

Altra infused its new road running shoe with its proprietary rocker shape, which the brand says "gives the feeling of being propelled forward with each step" and "provides an efficient toe-off" without messing with your natural stride. After walking and running in the shoes for the last few weeks, I can attest that Altra isn't putting on any exaggeration here; the shape of the Via Olympus gives the feeling of sliding smoothly from heel to toe, and almost gliding into each step. The extra stack and zero drop both play into the smooth and easy sensation. I found myself reaching for the Via Olympus for short, fast runs when I wanted to feel like flying.

Scott Seiver Scott Seiver

Altra stuck with its Original FootShape construction

I, like many runners, have gravitated toward Altra in the past for its extra-wide toebox, part of its "Original FootShape" construction. If you care about toe splay (splayed toes = happy, healthy toes) or if you have a wider foot like me, the brand's O.G. shape offers plenty of room to keep toes happy and un-cramped.

In 2022, Altra rolled out a classification system for its shoes that built upon the Original FootShape, its widest and most roomy style, by adding both Standard and Slim construction. For die-hard fans of the roomy, high-volume footshape that put Altra on the map in the first place, this was a puzzling move; Altra built its brand by telling us of the dangers of traditional running shoe construction, only to turn around and add a constricting shape to its lineup.

I was happy to see that the Via Olympus, built to cater to comfort on long road runs, implemented the Original FootShape. The extra volume gave my toes the space they needed on runs both short and long, while the breathable upper kept my feet cool on warmer days.

Scott Seiver

What's Not Ideal About Altra's New Road Running Shoe

The extra cushion doesn't mean extra softness

When I opened the box containing my new pair of Via Olympus shoes, I was excited to take them out on the road; pavement and concrete and my knees don't tend to see eye-to-eye after about four miles on the road, and the extra-thick foam on the shoes looked promising.

However, I learned on my first run that the extra Altra Ego Max foam didn't equate to extra cushioning or softening of impact. I have other road-specific shoes that don't have as much visible cushioning as the Via Olympus that offer a softer and more supportive run, including older trail models of Altra's. The Via Olympus is a great everyday tennis shoe, but for longer runs, I'll be reaching for another pair.

Scott Seiver

Altra Via Olympus: The Verdict

With the Via Olympus, Altra stuck to its roots by using its roomy Original Footshape, updating it with a high stack and plenty of lightweight foam. Although the max cushioning didn't translate to out-of-this-world comfort on longer runs, it's still a pleasing and well-built ride. If you're looking for a nicely cushioned road running shoe, prioritize toe splay in your footwear and don't need the softest ride on the market, you'll do well with this shoe.