As more and more athletes return to their go-to brick-and-mortar gyms, it feels as if at-home training has been put on the back burner. Yet, there's still room in the market for well-made smart home gyms — and the latest addition from Vitruvian could be the catalyst to help keep the category thriving in the form of the Trainer+. Utilizing computer algorithms to produce automatic, adaptive resistance, this step-up platform on steroids can be combined with a roster's worth of accessories to help create a workout regimen that's almost identical to your usual in-gym routine.

Considering its focus on strength training, this machine quickly caught my eye as a potential solution to your normal at-home lifting setup, which typically calls for a bevy of dumbbells, weight plates, barbells and more if you're looking at an adequate setup (we won't even begin to talk about those gargantuan power racks).

But can one platform and all its accessories really replace your typical garage gym full of gear? To find out, I altered my weekly strength training regimen for a shorter commute, opting to work out atop the Trainer+ instead of my normal barbell and machine exercises. I made note of how effective the included exercises and workouts were at stressing my muscles, as well as other factors like setup and storage — always worth considering when looking at new home gym equipment. I also spent a good share of time on Vitruvian's companion app, assessing the available workouts, modes and programs.



Here's what you can expect from this new home gym that wants to erase your stack of free weights lying in the corner of your pain cave.

What's Good About the Vitruvian Trainer+?

Setting up the machine is easy, and storage is simple.

When you purchase a home gym machine, you often need to schedule a day dedicated to setting up the contraption thanks to its bulky weight and cumbersome components. You'll also need to rearrange furniture on occasion, especially if you plan on housing your fitness equipment in your normal living spaces.

All of these headaches were thrown out the window with the Trainer+, however, thanks to its sleek and simple design — as well as its beefy-yet-still-movable 80-pound frame. I was easily able to set this device up on my own. Plus, Vitruvian adds wheels to one end of the machine for nimble maneuvering. And when the device isn't in-use? The roughly 4.5-inch tall platform easily slides underneath a coffee table or couch.

When it comes to actual training scenarios, that simplicity carried over as well. Once you've downloaded the companion app, all you need to do is plug the platform in, scan the QR code and connect your device to unlock all the available workouts and data-tracking services (more on that later). I also really enjoyed how simple it was to change out the varying accessories thanks to the quick-lock cables. I could go from handled rows to rope pulls, belt squats and more in an instant with just one hand. This proved to be far more achievable and convenient than your typical carabiner setup found on most gym machines.

The active resistance creates a great workout experience.

Outside of the simple setup and storage, I was also thoroughly impressed by the workouts showcased across Vitruvian's platform. The active resistance learns and grows with you as you progress, and the embedded technology automatically adjusts the resistance in accordance with your PRs and perceived output in a given rep. This made challenging myself more feasible and rewarding, versus racking the weights in a normal gym and moving a pin down or adding a plate.

Of course, there's different methods to moving weight in the throws of a routine, and I'm happy that Vitruvian planned for this across the device's four available training modes — Time Under Tension, Pump, Eccentric Only and Old School. These modules allowed the resistance to be added or subtracted at key points during a lift, causing different stressors and challenges throughout each session for the sake of improved performance and growth.

I was a particular fan of the Eccentric Only mode that added resistance at the lowering stage of each rep, forcing me to fight against just dropping the load and really taxing my muscles for their entire worth. Hitting eccentric movements was more achievable with the Trainer+ versus normal gym exercises, as the stress in those scenarios is entirely dependent on your ability to lower the weight with a sustained amount of tension. With the Trainer+, however, I was able to focus more on building that tension and keeping hold of the grips as the taxing resistance piled up automatically.

What's Not Ideal About the Vitruvian Trainer+?

Connectivity (both digitally and physically) could be improved.



As much as I loved the user-friendly nature of the Trainer+, I do think there are some spots where the brand could improve the experience. From a physical standpoint, the plug can easily detach from its outlet at the base of the machine. Power can be lost if you errantly move the platform or bump the cord in training. I resolved this by giving the cord enough slack and tucking it away during workouts, but this was only achievable given my training area's layout. If you're strapped for space, the best precaution is to watch your step around the Trainer+'s power source.

(I should note, however, that Vitruvian is in its infancy and these issues are bound to pop up. I'm sure a more snug fitment at the power cord can be accomplished with future offerings, but for now, it's worth addressing.)

Additionally, I like how the machine automatically connects to the app when turned on via Bluetooth — but if you leave the room and lose connection, getting back into the app is a little bit of a headache. You'll either need to scan the QR code at the corner again, or close out of the app entirely and restart. If you're in the middle of a workout or class and pause to go grab a drink of water (or in my case, answer the door for an incoming package), be sure to leave your phone or device in place to avoid this dilemma.

There's not much information on how much the (required) membership costs.

Vitruvian's Trainer+ is definitely reliant on the brand's companion app to unlock all the training potential, and there is a paywall at play. Thankfully, Vitruvian includes 12 months of service upon initial purchase of the Trainer+ at no additional cost. Once that year-long subscription is up, though, you're left with an additional decision.

In my findings, it appears that Vitruvian doesn't outline the monthly cost of their subscription service on a monthly basis on the product page. Only after a little digging was I able to determine the monthly membership to be $39. It would be nice to have had the brand outline this additional cost upfront, allowing athletes to better plan their investments down the road, especially since the device alone tallies near the $3,000 mark.

I will add, though, that Vitruvian does offer a lifetime membership for $990, meaning you're getting a lifespan of connected coverage for the same amount you'd expect to pay over roughly two years. This is the better deal for athletes, in my opinion — but I understand that shelling out an additional $1,000 is not exactly the most budget-conscious decision after paying nearly $3,000 for an at-home device.

Vitruvian Trainer+: The Verdict

Despite the heightened price tag and potential connection issues, I can confidently say the Trainer+ has me rethinking how I go about my routine fitness endeavors. The adaptive resistance can provide one damn fine workout through its varied intensities, and setting up the (expensive) equipment is a breeze. Plus, with a number of accessories available, you're able to mimic a number of your go-to movements all from the comfort of your own home without the need for cumbersome equipment. If you can stomach the hit to your budget, I highly recommend picking up this impressive device.