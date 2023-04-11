Optimize Your Routine With This Recovery Hack

New to DHA? Read on to learn what makes iwi's Omega-3 version so great.

By Gear Patrol Studios
iwi life omega 3 plant based supplement
iwi life

We know that DHA is a great Omega-3 fat for post-exercise muscle recovery, but it’s also been linked to healthy brain function, and may be a great morning additive to help jumpstart your day. For those who are interested in trying DHA, we recommend starting with iwi life. With just two soft gels, you can access over 650 mg of true DHA; which is even more powerful when combined with the brand’s feature blend of added chlorophyll and EPA. Plus, iwi life’s Omega-3s provide 1.7x the absorption of fish, krill and other algae oils because they’re made with algae that’s been sustainably grown outside under the natural power of the sun. For a limited time, fans can use code GEAR20 for 20 percent off. So what are you waiting for? Try iwi life today.

