It's no secret that has won the trust of many adult athletes out there. With thoughtful, performance-rich designs for the road, the trail and pretty much everything in-between, the "Take Flight" brand has built quite the reputation as a go-to for quality footwear.

Now, Hoka fans can get their children started on their own flight pattern, thanks to the launch of the . This kid-friendly lineup takes three of the brand's most iconic silhouettes, scaling them down to child sizes while keeping the performance perks that make their adult counterparts so appealing.

"You'll find 100 percent Hoka DNA woven throughout our new Youth collection, including sustainably-minded materials that help our next generation of athletes tread lighter," says Hy Rosario, Hoka Director of Outdoor and Kids. "The Youth collection was inspired by our three most popular Hoka styles, built with performance first and designed to empower every child to choose their own adventure — whether it be on the road, trail or everyday wear."

Why Make a Youth Lineup in the First Place?

Aside from giving kids a great selection of footwear with the hopes of creating future customers, the Hoka Youth collection aims to set them up for success. Kids are constantly on the move, and constantly growing. As such, their footwear can have a huge impact on their walking mechanics, foot health and more. These rambunctious athletes need support, comfort and performance underfoot just as much as adults do.

That's why having each silhouette in the Hoka Youth lineup share the qualities of the grown-up products is so enticing. If you as an adult athlete trust the cushioning, tread and durability of these Hoka kicks, you can feel good knowing your kids are experiencing the same benefits.

What's Included in the Hoka Youth Footwear Lineup?

The recess-ready lineup of kid-focused kicks includes three profiles, starting with the . Designed for future milers, this sleek running shoe shares the same performance notes as its recently updated adult counterpart. A lightweight, breathable upper keeps the foot secure and cool, while a gusseted tongue helps youngsters avoid any tongue migration when pacing through their playtime.

For more adventurous youth, Hoka also scaled down one of its most popular trail runners in the . Boasting the same woven mesh upper and durable lug system that makes this outdoor flagship a fan favorite, the youth model Speedgoats also feature a quick-toggle lace setup for easy on-and-off. These can be perfect for those budding explorers that need to hit the trails, or those active playground champions trekking over sand and wood chips.

The final profile in the new Youth collection, the , gives kids the ideal slide for those restful afternoons and evenings. The same cushy, post-run relief adored by many can be found is this child's rendition, along with a rubberized EVA outsole supplying durable traction that active kids require. When your youngster's toes need a little TLC, these slides are ready with a plush package to help them cool down.

The Hoka Youth collection is available starting today with prices ranging from $50 to $110. Both the Clifton and Speedgoat silhouettes are available in sizes 3.5 to 7Y, while the Ora Slides come in whole sizes only from 4 to 7Y.

