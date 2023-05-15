The Adidas Ultraboost is one of those iconic sneaker silhouettes that seem to fit in anywhere. Hitting the gym ? Jogging through town ? Running errands? Catching a dinner date? No matter the activity, these comfy kicks are more than ready to give your step those much-appreciated notes of style and performance.

While there’s plenty to love about the Ultraboost family, the silhouette does have some flaws, namely in the price and weight department. Even while the brand has “addressed” some of these issues with its latest iteration — the Ultraboost Light — the profile still clocks in at 10.3 ounces. While you may not notice this heft when pacing through your day-to-day schedule, that weigh-in can mean all the difference in training, especially when your mileage begins to total in the double digits. Plus, with a silhouette so versatile for lifestyle settings, do you really want to abuse an eye-catching pair of sneakers or torment them with regular training wear and tear?

Thankfully, there are a number of fitness-focused profiles from several other brands that can allow you to keep the plush Adidas stylings reserved for less intense endeavors. Ranging across multiple uses, disciplines and looks, these sneakers can have you questioning your loyalty to the three stripes in a hurry…at least, for workouts, anyways.

How We Tested



Curating this list of well-to-do Ultraboost alternatives was actually a breath of fresh air for us, as we typically take our non-training miles while laced up in the stylish Adidas staples. We compared and contrasted the varying underfoot experiences, highlighting key features like cushioning, comfort and responsiveness. We also logged a few sessions in the latest Ultraboost Light silhouette so that we spoke to the latest Adidas had to offer in this iconic profile. Of course, we also looked heavily at each chosen sneaker’s style and aesthetics, as it's hard to recommend an Ultraboost alternative if it doesn’t look good in multiple settings.

Hoka Bondi 8

Hoka Bondi 8
Redesigned heel geometry helps you get the most out of the lightweight, plush foam

Zonal rubber placement along the outsole cuts weight, allowing for more manageable pacing Tighter in the midfoot, but thankfully, Hoka offers the Bondi 8 in wide sizing

May be too heavy for athletes training ultra-long distances

Weight: 10.8 oz.

10.8 oz. Heel-to-Toe Drop: 4mm

This workhorse of a cushioned running shoe received some major upgrades as of late , most notably in the redesigned heel geometry and reworked foam. We found each step atop the Bondi 8 to be bouncy and well-cushioned, yet still retained some firmness for seamless toe-offs and transitions.

The Bondi 8 also features a breathable vegan upper that looks sharp across the 16 available colorways. Like the Ultraboost Light, however, this silhouette may be too heavy for some athletes at 10.8 ounces. Still, for ride quality and underfoot cushioning alone, these are well worth your attention if you're abstaining from the Adidas offering.

Nike Invincible 3

Nike Invincible 3
Firmer ride across the ZoomX foam midsole than previous iterations

Plenty of curb appeal thanks to sleek lines and colorways Longer collar can lead to heel slip at times

Not as much underfoot bounce, which may dissuade some during slower paces

Weight: 10.6 oz.

10.6 oz. Heel-to-Toe Drop: 9mm

More of a Swoosh disciple , yet still crave the cushioning of Boost Technology? These Nike Invincible 3s pack a mattress’s worth of ZoomX foam into the midsole for a ride that’s cozy, controlled and surprisingly firm. We appreciated this more rigid structure in testing, as it eliminated any headaches about finding ground contact through the cloud-like material — a normal dilemma in previous iterations.

The Nike Invincible 3s also offer plenty of style to your wardrobe thanks to a slew of eye-catching colorways. We do recommend, however, that you brush up on your heel lock skills , though, as this profile features a somewhat longer opening than other running shoes, which can lead to heel slippage throughout your jaunts and sessions.

Saucony Freedom Crossport

Saucony Freedom Crossport
Designed for both cardio- and strength-focused workouts

Wider toe box offers room for natural splaying during in-gym lifts Foot can find the shelf of the footbed during dynamic movements

Style does not translate as easily to daily wear

Weight: 8.6 oz.

8.6 oz. Heel-to-Toe Drop: 4mm

One of the other perks to the Ultraboost lineup is how it can make for a suitable gym shoe , too. But given the heightened heel-to-toe drop, it can be a little underwhelming for more strength-focused workouts. This Saucony silhouette, on the other hand, looks to be the perfect missing link for athletes following a well-rounded regimen. We like how the Freedom Crossport boasts PWRRUN PB foam cushioning and a PWRRUN+ sockliner for added support and stability, similar to the brand’s impressive running shoes , and the 4mm drop and wider toe box allow for better foot setup before getting into those PR-besting lifts.

Some athletes have noted, though, that the footbed’s shelf along the edges can be easily found during more dynamic movements like agility drills , which does lend itself to some lockdown questions. Also, this Saucony profile definitely gives off that “sporty” look, so wear outside of your training circuits may be less desirable if you absolutely need to match your footwear aesthetics to your garb.

Asics Gel Nimbus 25

Asics Gel Nimbus 25
Added foam across the midsole helps alleviate toe-off issues

Soft knit upper hugs the foot comfortably while still providing ample lockdown Plush underfoot does not lend itself to speedier training sessions

Knit upper can lead to some hotter conditions, particularly during summer jaunts

Weight: 10.5 oz.

10.5 oz. Heel-to-Toe Drop: 8mm

If you’re looking for a daily trainer that packs in the cloud-like feel of Boost with more training-focused components, consider this latest iteration of one of Asics’s most popular silhouettes. We found the FF Blast Plus Eco cushioning to be an absolute treat on our runs, giving each step that plush comfort you’d expect from a max-cushioned daily. Plus, the foam is evenly distributed across the midsole, which eliminated any “bottoming out” at the toe-off, which was a slight issue with previous iterations.

The soft knit upper of the Gel-Nimbus 25 is also one of our favorites thanks to its hugging nature that doesn’t compromise on lockdown. With that said, though, the knit material can lead to some extra sweat down yonder, especially if you’re running under the clear(ish) skies of spring and summer.

Brooks Glycerin StealthFit 20

Brooks Glycerin StealthFit 20
StealthFit collar makes entry and exit a breeze

Also offered in GTS version for added stability Softer, less structured collar can lead to heel slip with shorter sock profiles

DNA Loft v3 midsole cushioning does require some break-in

Weight: 9.4 oz.

9.4 oz. Heel-to-Toe Drop: 10mm

While we were already fans of the Glycerin lineup from Brooks, the added StealthFit technology just takes this silhouette to new heights in terms of comfort no matter the pace . The sock-like liner rests gently across your ankle for plush comfort, and the DNA Loft v3 midsole cushioning provides the underfoot coziness we’ve come to expect from the brand, albeit after a minimal break-in period.

While these kicks can easily give the Ultraboost Lights a run for their money in the comfort department, we did feel a lessened sense of security when pairing these Brooks runners with a lower-profiled sock . The sock-like collar does wonders for coziness, but that lack of structure can lead to sliding if not against another fabric. It may be best to save these for wardrobes featuring ankle-cut or crew-cut garments.

New Balance FreshFoam X More v4

New Balance Fresh Foam X More v4
Data-driven outsole helps improve stability

High stack height for ample cushioning Tongue is not gusseted and can move around if not locked down securely

May be too much cushioning for daily training needs

Weight: 10.5 oz.

10.5 oz. Heel-to-Toe Drop: 4mm

While the Ultraboosts may not be designed for competitive endeavors, that doesn’t mean you can’t experience the same underfoot comfort from starting line to finish line. These sky-high racers from New Balance boast a 34mm stack height and 4mm drop, giving athletes plenty of pillowy-soft foam underfoot to help them leg out those final paces. Plus, we appreciate the data-driven outsole that helps ensure stability in each stride, because let’s face it, if you’re worn out at the end of the race, odds are your form is a bit compromised when you log that last leg.

Our one concern about these Ultraboost alternatives for race day, though, is the lack of a gusseted tongue. We didn’t notice much jostling during our laps and sessions, but for those that wear their shoes a little looser, this build quality could lead to some readjustments along the side of the course.

Hoka Speedgoat 5

Hoka Speedgoat 5
Redesigned outsole improves grip and traction for varying terrain

No break-in required, just lace up and hit the trailway Might not be the best silhouette for daily wear

Toe box can feel snug on some, but wide sizes are available

Weight: 10.3 oz.

10.3 oz. Heel-to-Toe Drop: 4mm

Okay, we’d be a little concerned if you took your Ultraboosts trail running — that’s one environment we haven’t found success with them. Yet, you can still take those notes of comfort and responsiveness into the outdoors, thanks to our favorite trail runner , the Speedgoat 5 . Boasting a Vibram Megagrip outsole for improved traction through the muck and rocks, these Hoka staples also feature a lighter midsole that delivers plush cushioning without sacrificing the ground connection you need when trail running.

We also like how the Hoka Speedgoat 5s are ready to go right out of the box, so there’s no break-in required. While the vibrant jacquard mesh uppers and lug-laden outsole might not be everyone’s particular style, if you want a lightweight kick that brings coziness to the backcountry, it’s time you lace these trail-running GOATs up.

Nike Pegasus 40

Nike Pegasus 40
Mesh upper comfortably cloaks your foot for all-day comfort

React foam midsole creates a bouncy, yet responsive ride Outsole can “slap” during landings, which may be less than ideal for some

Single-layer mesh upper can run hot for some

Weight: 9.4 oz.

9.4 oz. Heel-to-Toe Drop: 10mm

Looks aside, this may be the closest match to the Ultraboost Light we’ve found in testing, and it’s no surprise that it carries the iconic Nike swoosh. The Pegasus lineup has been a workhorse since its inception, and we appreciate how well that tradition lives on in this 40 iteration. The React foam provides a solid bed of cushioning underfoot, yet still retains enough responsiveness for daily mileage. Plus, the single-layer mesh upper looks and feels great when worn, cloaking your foot in a buttery-smooth finish that’s sure to make you question ever taking these puppies off.

Of course, though, that upper makeup has its limits, which we unearthed during some hotter training sessions. The updated makeup can run hot under clear skies, leading to some more sweat than desired between our toes. Still, though, if you want a direct counter to the Ultraboost tech (in a lighter profile, overall), definitely consider the all-new Pegasus 40s.

What Makes the Adidas Ultraboost so Popular?

Outside of the iconic three stripes across the midfoot, the Adidas Ultraboost owes a lot of its fandom to its innovative Boost foam midsole. First introduced in 2013, the Adidas Boost foam marked a groundbreaking shift in how running shoe midsoles were made, foregoing the industry-standard EVA foam instead for expanded thermoplastic polyurethane, or eTPU. These thousands of expanded particles work in-sync with one another, allowing Boost foam to deliver on comfort and responsiveness while retaining its shape mile after mile.

It didn’t take long for the innovative technology to make its mark on the fitness realm. In 2014, Dennis Kimetto broke the then world marathon record at the Berlin Marathon, crossing the finish line at 2:02:57 in a pair of Adidas Adizero Adios Boosts. While the performance definitely speaks for itself, Boost foam has also made its way into style and streetwear, serving as a great bridge between fitness and fashion, most notably in the Ultraboost silhouette.

What to Look for in Adidas Ultraboost Alternatives

Comfort

One of the calling cards of Adidas’s Boost Technology is its underfoot cushioning which creates a plush sensation in every step ideal for a variety of conditions. When looking for substitutes, be sure to look for well-cushioned profiles that bring the pillow-like performance to every stride.

Responsiveness

While Boost is regarded for its plush feel, the build quality also lends itself to heightened responsiveness, albeit at short distances or slower paces. To combat this with other brands, try and look for midsole constructions featuring an added dose of pop whether through a revamped geometry for easier transitions or a more robust foam composition for added energy return.

Aesthetics and Style