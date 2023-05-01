We get it: there's nothing that sets off a running ensemble quite like a reliable pair of running shorts. As much as we'd love to hit the streets and trails in our thigh-hugging companions each and every day, however, conditions, climates and comfort can sometimes get in the way — it's a bit of a no-sell when your shorts leave you wind burnt from frigid temperatures or scratched to high heaven after an intense trail run.

Thankfully, there are other options for the lower half of your wardrobe providing premier coverage, coziness and convenience to each stride: the all-important running pants.

Despite what you may think, running pants can be a versatile piece of training apparel providing comfort and protection in a slew of conditions outside of when snowfall begins to blanket your region. These trousers can be worthwhile additions to your closet whether looking for breathable, performance-laden threads, insulated or durable layers for inclement weather or just an added dose of coverage to mix up your silhouette from time to time.

Like running shorts and other apparel, there's no shortage of running pant silhouettes out there. So, we've hit the roads and trails to test a number of the top available profiles, compiling our notes and testimony to curate this all-encompassing guide.

How We Tested

Ben Emminger

Living in Pittsburgh, my wardrobe needs to be ready for a number of changing forecasts at the drop of a hat (and yes, it's a running hat). As such, I often keep a pair of running pants at the ready for when outdoor conditions are in flux. I've ran and paced in a number of the chosen silhouettes below, highlighting key features like performance, durability, weather resistance and others.

In addition, I've taken each profile's convenience features like pockets, waistband adjustments and more into consideration. Lastly, what's the point of running in unappealing garb? All the below picks showcase a hint of style to go along with their on-road effectiveness, perfect for a number of varying personalities and tastes.

Our Top Picks

Tracksmith Session Pants

BEST OVERALL RUNNING PANTS Tracksmith Session Pants tracksmith.com $128.00 SHOP NOW Italian-made Veloce fabric provides a lightweight fit that tapers nicely to the ankle Not the best for chilly, wintertime conditions

Materials: 80% Nylon, 14% Elastane

Whether pacing through light morning mists or hitting my go-to routes during the brisk evenings of spring, I thoroughly enjoy each step taken in these Session Pants from Tracksmith. The ultra-lightweight Veloce fabric is made in Italy and creates a buttery-smooth feel against the skin. These running pants also showcase an athletic cut that tapers nicely to the ankle for a nice mix of mobility and coverage — no excess fabric flapping around mid-stride.

Additionally, I appreciate the zippered side pockets and zippered calves that allow for easy on and off, even while still donning my running shoes. The fabric is also quick-drying, which is great when sloshing across post-rain sidewalks or those foggy mornings prone to cloaking my region. The Session Pants are also warm enough for brisk conditions, but I wouldn’t recommend them for chillier runs come wintertime. Tracksmith has other offerings, like the Bislett Pants, that are more insulated and suitable for these forecasts.

Patagonia Wind Shield Pants

BEST UPGRADE RUNNING PANTS Patagonia Wind Shield Pants patagonia.com $169.00 SHOP NOW Varying Peak Mission Tights panels give a nice sense of cooling breathability Style doesn't translate as seamlessly to post-run activities

Materials: Body: 100% Polyester / Panels: 68% Recycled Nylon, 15% Polyester, 17% Spandex Jersey

If you frequently run into strong winds or need a pair of running pants that are designed for mobility in the harshest conditions, look no further than the Wind Shield Pants from Patagonia. The brand knows a thing or two about withstanding the elements, and I was very thankful for that when pacing through some rainy, cold Sunday storms. The DWR finish easily kept moisture from soaking these bottoms through, and I never had any issues with cold legs thanks to the near-impenetrable interlock-knit face across the front.

While plenty capable at colder runs, these Wind Shield trousers were also surprisingly comfortable in more suitable forecasts thanks to the back panels that allowed for improved breathability. I will say, however, that these pants are designed for outdoor training and solely outdoor training. The tapered fit sits nearly next to skin, which may not suit some post-run wardrobes. Additionally, the pockets are no-bounce, similar to the sleeves you’d find in some compression shorts. While great for holding a phone in-place mid-stride, they’re not the best at keeping your keys, wallet and other essentials in-tote from the trail to the bar.

DSG Agility Jogger

BEST BUDGET RUNNING PANTS DSG Agility Jogger dickssportinggoods.com $35.00 $19.99 (43% off) SHOP NOW UPF 30 sun protection helps protect your legs from harmful rays Standard fit is baggier than others, which could lead to unwanted flapping mid-stride

Materials: 88% Polyester, 12% Spandex

These cost-effective bottoms from Dick’s Sporting Goods’s in-house brand are a great addition to any wardrobe for a number of reasons. First, the moisture-wicking fabric can be great for sweat management. I also appreciate the soft polyester blend that creates a soothing feel that’s plenty welcome on those late-week runs where motivation sinks low. The DSG Agility Joggers also include UPF 30 sun protection, so your legs stay safe from harmful rays when logging your miles under the sun.

Of course, though, there are some limitations with a silhouette this budget-friendly. For one, the ankle cuffs don’t feature zippers, so you need to remove your kicks before kicking off this lightweight layer. Additionally, these feature a standard fit, which means added fabric. While plenty comfortable for lounging around the house, I did notice some fabric flapping on the inside of my thighs, which became quite the audible, comfort-compromising hindrance on some lengthier runs. I’d recommend saving these for two scenarios: runs that don’t take your mileage too high…and lazy evenings where the only “running” on the schedule is running through your streaming queue.

Brooks Spartan Jogger

BEST RUNNING PANTS FOR CLEAR WEATHER Brooks Spartan Jogger brooksrunning.com $75.00 SHOP NOW Looser fit at the thighs and knee make these a great layering option over shorts Wind cuts easily through the fabric

Materials: 90% Recycled Polyester, 10% Spandex/Elastane

For those clear-skied jaunts, the Spartan Joggers are a noteworthy pick. Not only does the jogger cut sit comfortably across the calves, keeping warmth locked in for added comfort, I found these bottoms to provide just the right amount of looseness at the thighs for layering purposes, too. This makes these Brooks trousers ideal for cloaking over a pair of training shorts when warming up or running before the sun reaches its peak.

The Spartan Joggers also feature two zippered side pockets that can easily house a wallet or smartphone without too much jostling. Be warned, though, that while these garments are marketed as great for cool weather, you best hope there’s no wind in the forecast. After taking these through some brisk headwinds, I soon found out that any oncoming gust cuts through the polyester blend like a knife through butter.

Editor’s Note: For those not aligned to the jogger aesthetic, Brooks also makes a that’s less tapered while still keeping a bit of that form-fitting appeal.

Janji All-Weather Transit Tech Pants

BEST RUNNING PANTS FOR INCLEMENT WEATHER Janji All-Weather Transit Tech Pants janji.com $94.00 SHOP NOW Transit Tech fabric defends against wind, while a DWR finish helps shed light rain Tighter ankle cuffs can be a struggle to get on at times

Materials: 88% Polyester, 12% Spandex

Naturally, running pants come in handy the most when conditions turn for the worse. Instead of soaking your thighs, calves and socks with driving rain, jog instead in these All-Weather Transit Tech Pants from Janji. In testing, I found the Transit Tech fabric to provide excellent stretch and mobility while still keeping chill-filled wind at bay. Plus, a convenient DWR finish beads away light condensation without issue, perfect for keeping your legs protected from the conditions at play.

The Transit Tech Pants aren’t the most insulated trousers I’ve paced in, but thanks to the DWR finish and snug ankle cuffs, any built-up warmth inside served as my own personal furnace without ever giving that overheated sensation. I will say, however, that due to their tighter fit, getting the ankle cuffs over my heel and into position proved to be more of a chore at times. There’s no slipping into these trousers, but for the added protection and durability, I’m willing to fuss with the fabric for a few extra seconds pre-run.

Craft Pro Hypervent Running Pants

BEST RUNNING PANTS FOR WARM WEATHER Craft Pro Hypervent Running Pants craftsports.us $99.99 SHOP NOW Perforated lower legs allow boosted breathability and ventilation Sweat pools become more visible with lighter granite colorway

Materials: 72% Recycled Polyamide, 28% Elastane

Temperatures rising yet all your running shorts are due for a wash cycle? Hit the streets in these impressive running pants and still feel plenty of breeze despite the extra coverage. I love the perforated lower leg construction of these Pro Hypervent trousers, as the mesh-like design creates excellent airways to keep my legs cooled off and ready for every mile ahead. Plus, the stretchy, athletic fit is prime for ample mobility when changing stride lengths and paces.

While the Pro Hypervent Running Pants can be great for keeping a breeze down yonder, you can’t expect to run multiple miles without developing some sweat, right? Well, for these circumstances, it may be best to order the darker black colorway. Some athletes have noted that sweat pools can linger at the most inopportune locations with the lighter granite hue, so unless you want to be, ahem, noticeably outlined post-run, you may want to choose the darker aesthetic.

Ten Thousand Session Pants

MOST VERSATILE RUNNING PANTS Ten Thousand Session Pants tenthousand.cc $118.00 SHOP NOW Perforated waistband doesn't bunch up during more agility-focused movements Lighter, wispier material may be prone to rips and tears if used extensively in the weight room

Materials: 86% Polyester, 14% Spandex

Ten Thousand’s impressive reputation for well-built fitness apparel continues with these Session Pants designed for a slew of training activities. While I appreciate the lightweight build of the polyester blend for running scenarios, the perforated waistband, anti-odor treatment and quick-drying fabric are all plenty capable of powering through in-gym workouts, too. I’ve worn the Session Pants through some chillier agility regimens and even some squat circuits without any cause for concern.

The only downfall I could see when it comes to these lengthier bottoms is the lightweight makeup. While breathable and comfortable against the skin, the thin material does leave me cautious about overusing the silhouette in weight training. I wouldn’t want a sliding barbell or errant scuff to rip the profile, so I plan to keep these more dedicated to my running endeavors in the near future. They’re still plenty versatile, but for the sake of the clean aesthetic, it may be best to keep these for cardio days more often than not.

Legends Carson Pants

BEST RUNNING PANTS FOR DAILY WEAR Legends Carson Pants legends.com $110.00 SHOP NOW Mesh gusset helps keep these trousers maneuverable and well-ventilated Material can be loud at times

Materials: 88% Nylon, 12% Spandex

These Carson Pants from Legends are another versatile pick for athletes, but their non-running use spans outside the training center. I love these comfortable, breathable bottoms for everything non-fitness related, as the style and cut blend seamlessly into daily life. Plus, a durable water-repellent technology keeps things dry and aesthetically-pleasing whether caught in a light rain mid-jog or stepping out into overcast from the coffee shop. And on warmer days, the mesh gusset at the crotch and inner thighs keeps everything nice and cool, too.

It should be noted, though, that the Carson Pants employ a nylon blend over a polyester blend often used in running trousers. This creates a more rigid exterior that’s still plenty comfortable, but does have an audible sense to it. I noticed this when pacing around my house and getting stretched out before a few miles. This could be a distraction for some, but if you can look past the noise factor, these are a fantastic option for athletes and non-athletes alike.

Other Good Options

Under Armour UA Fly Fast 3.0 Tights

BEST RUNNING PANTS FOR TEMPO TRAINING Under Armour UA Fly Fast 3.0 Tights underarmour.com $65.00 SHOP NOW Quick-drying fabric helps defend against chafing and blister development Tight profile does not translate easily to non-training wear

Materials: 77% Polyester, 23% Elastane

Tempo training days call for you to be at your fastest, so why let your garb slow you down? These running tights create that streamlined fit ideal for high velocities, yet the snugness isn’t as constrictive as other legging styles you may find in the category. I appreciate the zippered ankles that make getting into these speed-focused bottoms less of a chore, and the reflective details, while minimal, do provide a heightened sense of safety when running in low-light environments.

One of the resounding benefits of these Fly Fast 3.0 Tights is the updated HeatGear fabric that keeps the entire profile lightweight and sweat-free. After all, with a next-to-skin fit, the last thing you want is pooling sweat to create errant friction, which can be a perfect area for blisters to take root. While these aren’t the most style-forward bottoms for non-training endeavors, if you’re serious about going fast, then definitely consider the Fly Fasts when updating your wardrobe.

On Running Pants

BEST RUNNING PANTS FOR RACE DAY On Running Pants on-running.com $169.99 SHOP NOW Mesh knees give great flexibility and venting, while the overlayed material doesn't get in the way Just one side pocket is zippered, which limits your secure storage capabilities

Materials: Body 86% Polyester 14% Elastane / Insert 1: 85% Polyamide 15% Polyurethane ? Insert 2: 94% Polyamide 6% Elastane / Insert 3: 78% Polyamide 22% Elastane / Insert 4: 100% Polyester

Lining up at the starting line on race day is always an exhilarating experience, but given the fact that most major marathons happen in early spring and fall, that means you’ll need to plan accordingly for potentially less-than-desirable forecasts. Thankfully, On has athletes covered (literally) with these impressive, lightweight running pants. I felt no hiccups or snags across the 315-gram profile during testing, and could immediately sense the multiple inserts offering such perks as ripstop durability, four-way stretch, UV protection, DWR properties and more.

One feature that’s sure to win over plenty of runners is the mesh knee construction. This made stretching through strides a much easier endeavor, all with heightened breathability. Still, there’s a flap that hangs over the joint when straightened so your knees are still protected as you pace toward the finish line. As with most race day garb, though, there’s limited storage across this silhouette, and just one zippered opening for improved security during movement. When you’re looking to put down a best time in competition, though, you’re not likely to be toting a bunch of essentials on your person, anyway.

Lululemon Surge Jogger

BEST JOGGER-STYLE RUNNING PANTS Lululemon Surge Jogger lululemon.com $118.00 SHOP NOW More Elastane in the blend helps create a profile that's very mobile for varying paces and workouts Taller athletes may want to order the longer 31-inch inseam

Materials: 79% Recycled Nylon, 21% Xtra life Lycra Elastane

While the style is definitely prominent in daily wardrobes nowadays, the “jogger” trouser still has plenty of effectiveness in running, too. Across multiple silhouettes, I’ve found no pair that can match the comfort and versatility of the Surge Joggers from Lululemon. The included Lycra Elastane gives these bottoms impeccable stretch and mobility that’s ideal for training and lounging, while the wide array of available colorways helps ensure you’re able to find the ideal pair for your personal taste. Plus, the zippered cuffs allow for seamless entry and exit, which makes these an excellent layering piece for warmups, too.

The Lululemon Surge Joggers come in three available inseams, too, ranging from 27–31 inches. While the brand claims the regular 29-inch inseam is, “intended to sit just above the ankle for 32”–34” inseams,” I do recommend that taller athletes go up to the taller 31-inch profile. I noticed the regular joggers sat a little higher above my ankles than originally planned, which did lead to some ride-up on occasion. When sized appropriately, though, these can be perfect for a variety of needs and scenarios.

Definite Articles Highland Luxe Jogger

BEST RUNNING PANTS FOR POST-TRAINING RECOVERY Definite Articles Highland Luxe Jogger definitearticles.com $88.00 SHOP NOW BCI-grown cotton helps boost sustainability for a more environmentally-friendly profile Cotton can absorb and retain moisture more easily, which is less ideal for mid-training sweat

Materials: 49% Modal, 48% Cotton, 3% Spandex

If you’re like me, you don’t prefer to hang around in your sweaty training apparel long after your run has finished. For these scenarios, it’s nice to just kick back in a relaxing, comfortable pair of sweats, which is where these Highland Luxe Joggers truly stand out. The cotton blend used in construction sits cozily against the skin, and I also like the minor Spandex inclusion that gives these bottoms a hint of stretch. Convenient pockets help keep your essentials (i.e., the remote) on-hand without distraction, and the cuffs are plush enough to give your recovery session a full head-to-toe sense of comfort.

In addition to the lounge-ready makeup, Definite Articles also prides itself on sustainability. For example, the cotton used in the Highland Luxe Joggers is BCI-grown, creating a profile that’s not only good for relaxing away the afternoon, but good for the planet as well. Yet still, any seasoned runners know that cotton is often a red flag in training apparel due to its absorbent nature. While the occasional jog in these running pants is okay, it’s best to keep your sweat sessions draped in more quick-drying, moisture-wicking fabric options.

What to Consider When Choosing Running Pants

Material

When shopping for any running apparel, it's wise to pay close attention to the materials used in construction. Most running pants will often feature technical fabrics like polyester or nylon, which help keep the garments lightweight and moisture-wicking. Many brands also blend these textiles with stretchier fabrics like Spandex or Elastane. This inclusion gives running pants the flexibility and maneuverability to support varying stride lengths and movements.

Above all else, it's best to avoid running pants that feature cotton as a main ingredient. While okay for lounging post-workout, or the occasional light jog if you're in-between laundry loads, cotton is far more absorbent than other textiles and can easily retain moisture. This can create a heavier profile mid-run while also creating perfect conditions for chafing and blisters. It's best to leave this soft fabric for your non-running activities.

Running Conditions

Running pants are designed for added coverage across your lower body, but how that coverage operates is very dependent on your typical running conditions. For example, if you often find yourself jogging through inclement weather or brisker forecasts, be sure to look for trousers that feature some form of DWR treatment or wind resistance. This can keep your legs from getting sopped and wind-chilled. For warmer climates, or those that favor running indoors, try and find running pants that offer up ample breathability.

Cut

Like other bottoms, running pants can be cut and tailored in a number of ways. Some may feature a "standard" or "relaxed" fit that gives you more room in the thighs and calves, while others may use an "athletic" or "tapered" cut for a more next-to-skin aesthetic. While standard and relaxed running pants provide premier comfort and breathability, the looser fabric can sway more during movement. This can create a rubbing sensation, particularly at the inner thigh, that may result in chafing or other annoyances. Plus, that excess fabric can increase your drag, which isn't ideal if you're looking to increase speed.

You also need to be mindful of "pants," "joggers" and "tights." Pants offer the least tailored fit with more room in the ankle, while joggers are a little more snug as they taper down from the knee for more locked-in performance. Tights, naturally, provide the most next-to-skin feel, but aren't full-blown leggings. Be sure to take your personal comfort and style into consideration and choose a silhouette that meets your needs accordingly.

Storage and Other Features

When thinking of storage across running pant profiles, we're of course talking about pockets. Each brand can differ in terms of dimensions and quantities, but it's always helpful to choose a running pant with at least one zippered pocket. This can help keep your essentials more secure during movement without the chances of your keys or smartphone popping out and falling mid-jog.

Another key component to look for is zippered ankle cuffs. This perk not only enhances how breathable the running pants can be, but can be a welcome benefit when trying to slide trousers on and off over your running shoes. If you're primarily looking to use running pants as a warmup layer before really getting into your mileage, this is an absolute must-have.

Other add-ons like reflective logos for nighttime visibility and drawstring waistbands for personalized fits are nice touches, too, but aren't as necessary to the overall experience.