The Best Smart Scales for Accurately Tracking Your Fitness Progress

Wirelessly weigh in and track your metrics with these digital training tools.

By Brittany Mattie and Ben Emminger
tech roundup
courtesy

Weighing yourself daily can be a great habit to develop, especially for those looking to embark on a weight loss journey. Not only can this regular check-in be a motivating factor showcasing how influential your training and diet have been, but it can also just be a nice way to stay on top of your body’s metrics and data. Think about it, you don’t need to sign up for advanced appointments or ask for help in taking measurements.

All that’s needed is a few free minutes in the morning…and a proper at-home scale. Sure, you can probably find a worthwhile bathroom scale that gives you accurate weight recordings, but if you’re looking to monitor progress or want to unlock even more data for your journey, consider looking at a smart scale.

What Are Smart Scales?

Like other smart home devices including lamps, locks and more, smart scales bring a sense of digital advancement to an otherwise utilitarian profile. While today’s scales can still monitor your weight, the inclusion of specific sensors allows you to also track other health-related metrics. Statistics like body fat percentage, body mass index, muscle mass, heart rate and more are all viewable in one session, giving you a more detailed view of your performance and stature.

Additionally, smart scales often pair with a corresponding app or device, keeping detailed records of your daily readings for the sake of progress monitoring. You don’t have to constantly write down or log your daily totals, anymore. The data is conveniently sent via Bluetooth or WiFi to your smartphone or other device.

How Do Smart Scales Work?

To unlock and monitor all those potential body composition statistics, many smart scales employ what’s known as bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA). This process has you stand on the scale’s sensors with your bare feet — no shoes or socks — as a painless electrical current passes through your body. The relative statistics are then estimated by how this electric pulse travels through your body, and while this process is not as surefire way to measure your body composition like, say, a DEXA scan, it can be a good indicator of your measurables that goes beyond the simple weight readouts of other scales.

Editor’s Note: The electric current sent out during BIA is safe for most adults and children, but if you have a pacemaker or other implanted device, BIA could interfere with it. Don’t use a smart scale if you have one of these devices.

Why Get a Smart Scale?

Smart scales are a reasonable addition to your fitness get-up for a number of reasons. For one, their connection to your smartphone or other device like a fitness tracker or running watch make it easier to monitor your weight loss and progress over a given time. Other, less connected scales put the burden on you to chart and log your data, which isn’t always the most seamless (or enjoyable) of an experience.

Additionally, smart scales are also worthwhile given their ability to estimate body composition. Sure, the measurements aren’t as accurate as a DEXA scan or needed by all athletes, but these estimations can be great for understanding more about your body’s performance and where your results are coming from. For example, if you’re looking to lose weight while practicing a lifting regimen, the BIA could help you better understand that while your overall weight remained unchanged, your body fat decreased while muscle mass saw a slight uptick. This more informed approach can make fitness journeys more seamless and less stressful, creating a better environment for everyone.

How to Choose a Smart Scale

Because of the heightened capabilities and more digitally-tuned features, there are a few things to keep in mind when searching for your new smart scale. Below are a few items worth considering before finalizing your cart:

Weight Capacity

Like any scale for the home, you want to make sure your device is capable of measuring without hesitation. Ensure your smart scale’s max weight is higher than your highest weight total. Not only can this eliminate the headaches of non-readouts, but this can also help preserve the materials and sensors used throughout the construction. For reference, most smart scales carry a weight capacity near 400 lbs., but some are more delicate and can only withstand 330 lbs. or lighter.

Available Metrics

Not all BIA measurement processes generate the same metrics, so it’s important to make sure your smart scale delivers the data you desire when it comes to your fitness journey. The amount of metrics available can vary, with offerings ranging from 2–16. We recommend finalizing a few major metrics, like BMI and muscle mass, and seek out profiles offering these readouts. After all, you’re not signing up for less or more time on the scale when there are fewer or more available readings.

Additionally, some smart scales allow for a variety of measurement modes designed for specific body types and situations. For example, some scales allow for pregnancy modes that can help monitor not just your weight but your growing baby’s. Other options like athlete and kid modes take different body structures into consideration for more accurate readouts. If these interest you or can apply themselves, make sure your scale is capable of these varying modes.

App Compatibility

Once your readings have been confirmed on a smart scale, the data is sent to an app or tracking module to log it for reference. While some scales may use the brand’s companion app for these needs, others are able to send metrics to other fitness apps for more streamlined syncing purposes. Additionally, this versatile syncing structure allows you to keep all your worthwhile data in one place without having to hop from one interface to another.

If you prefer to have your health metrics in one platform, make sure the smart scale you choose supports data syncing with that module.

Power Source

Typically, most smart scales use either batteries or a rechargeable pack to keep the device powered throughout its use. Because of the limited time your smart scale is on during the course of a day, though, the charges from either option can last quite some time before needing replenished. There’s no standout here, so it’s really down to personal preference. If you do opt for a battery-powered profile, though, make sure to have a few on-hand or in storage — there’s nothing worse than stepping onto a scale only to find it dead with no chance of a quick solution.

User Support

Smart scales offer a personalized look at your body composition and weight, but they are by no means a personal device. Other members of the household or abode are plenty able to utilize the measuring potential of this fitness tool, provided the scale is capable of supporting multiple user profiles. Some scales have no limit on how many athletes it can support, while others may only be able to effectively measure 4–6 without worry. Make sure your scale’s platform can support your required roster, if you know your device will be used by multiples under one roof.

How We Tested

tech roundup
Ben Emminger

Over the course of multiple weeks, we utilized a number of the below picks to test each profile’s accuracy and effectiveness in measuring our weight and other metrics. We compared readings side-by-side to determine accuracy, as well as compared it to our normal morning weigh-in habits that involve more traditional bathroom scales. Outside of the available metrics and efficiency, we also took note of how easy each smart scale was to set up, highlighting connectivity, charging and other factors. Lastly, while not a major point of emphasis, we did look at the overall aesthetics of each silhouette, because what’s the point of using a fitness tool in your regimen if it doesn’t look somewhat good, right?

Now, let’s weigh in on the best smart scales available today.

BEST OVERALL SMART SCALE
QardioBase X
Courtesy of Qardio
$129 AT QARDIO.COM

  • WiFi or Bluetooth connection ensures data is transferred securely without hesitation

  • Multi-user setup can be clunky at times
  • Available Metrics: 12
  • Max Users: Up to 8
  • Power Source: Rechargeable Battery

Thanks to a wide range of measured data points, an intuitive app experience and impressive battery life, this latest smart scale from Qardio lands highly in our rankings. The amount of data mined from one reading is impeccable, covering everything from body mass index and muscle mass to basal metabolic rate, skeletal muscle, metabolic age and more. We also appreciated the dual connectivity that allows you to utilize WiFi or Bluetooth to connect the scale to the free Qardio app for data tracking.

The QardioBase X is also capable of recognizing up to eight athletes with individualized reports, but having those readouts go to the appropriate account can take some extra legwork. Some athletes have noted that multiple users can create traffic jams during data syncs, causing users to receive inaccurate or mislabeled information. For single-user households, though, these problems should never come to fruition.

BEST UPGRADE SMART SCALE
Withings Body Comp
Courtesy of Withings
$210 AT WITHINGS.COM

  • Multiple frequencies during BIA create a more precise, accurate body composition readout

  • App interface can be difficult to navigate, especially when searching for specific settings
  • Available Metrics: 6
  • Max Users: Up to 8
  • Power Source: AAA Battery (4)

With multiple electrical frequencies providing a more precise and accurate BIA readout, this smart scale from Withings is a definite cut above the rest. While the Body Comp gives estimates on the typical muscle and bone mass of each athlete, this profile also measures visceral fat, which is typically only achievable through more advanced practices like CT scans or MRIs. We also appreciate that if you are have trouble syncing your measurements to the companion app or other service, the Body Comp can store up to 16 readings until a proper wireless syncing connection can be established.

There are some pitfalls to be had with this impressive smart scale, however, including an app interface that can be quite the bear to navigate at times. Some have noted that finding key settings like “pregnancy mode” and other toggles can take some time without clear instruction, leading to a little more setup period than desired.

BEST BUDGET SMART SCALE
Eufy Smart Scale C1
Courtesy of Eufy
$30 AT EUFY.COM

  • Intuitive setup allows for quick installation and easier data collection

  • Smaller platform can be different to navigate for wider athletes
  • Available Metrics: 12
  • Max Users: Up to 16
  • Power Source: AAA Battery (3)

The C1 from Eufy is a great option for both beginners as well as athletes on a budget. Even despite the $30 price tag, this impressive smart scale can track up to 12 metrics for up to 16 athletes, which is quite the feat for a device carrying less cost than all other smart scales in this roundup. Plus, setup across the companion app is simple and intuitive, provided you have a reliable Bluetooth connection.

Of course, though, this premium profile can’t be all positives, and you can begin to see that in the smaller footprint of this sleek silhouette. There’s less surface area than other scales, meaning finding the right foot placement can be difficult for those with wider stances. Still, for less than $40, we’re happy to readjust our standing posture to unlock a better understanding of our body composition.

BEST SMART SCALE FOR ATHLETES
Garmin Index S2
Courtesy of Garmin
$150 AT GARMIN

  • Blends well into the Garmin Connect app, ideal for current Garmin athletes

  • Readings aren’t a standalone feature, meaning you need to decipher where they’re shown
  • Available Metrics: 6
  • Max Users: Up to 16
  • Power Source: AAA Battery (4)

The Garmin Index S2 was a quick standout in testing thanks to its intuitive setup and easy-to-decipher metrics after each weigh-in. Having experience with the Garmin Connect app also allowed for a more streamlined readout, combining our measured data with other statistics gathered through our other devices, including the all-new Garmin Forerunner 265 running watch. This one stop shop approach created a great platform for data digestion, showcasing all applicable metrics in a legible, understandable fashion.

We will note, however, that our experiences with the Index S2 smart scale were heavily influenced by our past knowledge of the Connect app from Garmin. We knew where the metrics would be logged, allowing us to quickly locate them for post-weigh-in analysis. This could be more of a challenging endeavor, though, for athletes not privy to the Garmin landscape.

BEST SMART SCALE FOR FULL-BODY ANALYSIS
Sportneer Smart Scale
Courtesy of Sportneer
$70 AT SPORTNEER.COM

  • Handle attachment allows for more accurate segmented body analysis

  • Does not sync with MyFitnessPal
  • Available Metrics: 14
  • Max Users: Unlimited
  • Power Source: Rechargeable Battery

To garner more accurate measurements, you’ll need more electrodes, but the surface area of a smart scale only allows for so many in one contained area. Well, to provide a more precise full-body analysis, this impressive silhouette from Sportneer incorporates a cabled handle attachment, bringing four more electrodes to the mix for more accurate body composition measurements. We appreciate this convenient note, as a cabled handle is not at all inconvenient to hold through a quick smart scale session.

All the logged data is able to be viewed through Sportneer’s companion app, but sadly, there’s limited compatibility across other, more popular platforms. We would have appreciated a MyFitnessPal integration, for example, as this remains one of the best apps for tracking daily nutrition and meals. For its enhanced electrode performance and affordable price, however, we felt it worthy of inclusion.

MOST USER-FRIENDLY SMART SCALE
Renpho Elis 1 Smart Body Scale
Courtesy of Renpho
Now 37% off
$22 AT RENPHO.COM

  • Compatible with major health apps, including Apple Health and Google Fit

  • Bluetooth connectivity can lag at times
  • Available Metrics: 13
  • Max Users: Unlimited
  • Power Source: AAA Battery (3)

In terms of in-app experience, this Elis 1 smart scale from Renpho is one to admire. Each measured unit is easy to read and differentiate, making it much more approachable to monitor progress and results. Additionally, the Renpho Elis 1 is compatible with major health and wellness platforms for a more streamlined, convenient experience, including Apple Health, Google Fit and Samsung Health. This allowed us to keep all our metrics in one convenient place without much hassle.

Despite the legible data and multiple platform compatibility, though, we did experience some lag when it came to the Bluetooth connection between the scale itself and our smartphone. This caused a slight delay on numerous occasions, leading to repeated weigh-ins. While this isn’t the most egregious negative — weighing in only takes a few seconds, after all — it is worth noting, especially when compared to other smart scales that showcased zero connectivity issues.

BEST SMART SCALE FOR FITBIT USERS
Fitbit Aria Air
Courtesy of Fitbit
$50 AT FITBIT

  • Simple readings are accurate and sync easily to the Fitbit app

  • Less measured statistics than other scales in this roundup
  • Available Metrics: 2
  • Max Users: Unlimited
  • Power Source: AAA Battery (3)

When it comes to digital fitness tools, it helps to keep the devices under the same platform. For Fitbit users, this Aria Air smart scale can be the perfect accessory to your go-to fitness tracker thanks to a simple setup procedure, sleek aesthetics and easy to follow instructions. While we were disappointed in the number of metrics tracked through this profile, we think of this smart scale as more of an extension to the wrist-worn Fitbit profile, allowing for more precise readings when it comes to weight while the wrist sensors take care of other data points.

Additionally, the Aria Air can be utilized by an unlimited amount of users, allowing everyone in the household to take advantage of the easy-to-read display and accurate sensors. Would we recommend this as a must-have for all Fitbit enthusiasts? No, but if you are curious about BMI and where your training could be best suited to affect your weight, it’s a worthwhile addition to your training get-up.

MOST LEGIBLE SMART SCALE
Etekcity HR Smart Fitness Scale
Courtesy of Etekcity
$80 AT ETEKCITY.COM

  • High-resolution display easily illustrates data from different angles

  • 14 measurable units may be overkill for more general athletes
  • Available Metrics: 14
  • Max Users: Unlimited
  • Power Source: Rechargeable Battery

What good is a smart scale if you can’t read the data results? Well, thanks to a large thin-film-transistor (TFT) display, this HR Smart Fitness Scale from Etekcity allows for easier legibility from multiple angles, creating a more approachable, enjoyable weigh-in experience for all. We also admired the simple setup process and near-seamless compatibility with multiple fitness platforms including Fitbit, MyFitnessPal, Apple Health and more.

The Etekcity HR also measures a bevy of data points — 14 in total. While we admit that this may be overkill for most athletes, we do like how the scale’s display module can be customized to fit your personal needs. There’s no need to sit through a scrolling metric readout if you only care about two or three metrics, right?

BEST LOW-PROFILE SMART SCALE
Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2
Courtesy of Xiaomi
Now 10% off
$36 AT AMAZON

  • Minimalist design can fit seamlessly into a variety of settings

  • No data readout on the scale itself aside from weight
  • Available Metrics: 13
  • Max Users: 16
  • Power Source: AAA Battery (4)

We like this Xiaomi Mi scale for its sleek presentation and simple display. This smart scale doesn’t run you through a ticker tape of readouts, but rather just lets you view your weight total and leaves other metrics for the in-app experience. While the 330-pound max weight is lighter than other scales in this roundup, we feel this capacity should still suit most athletes looking to take advantage of the 13 available metrics.

Of course, that simple on-scale reading could be viewed through multiple lenses, depending on what you’re looking to get out of your fitness gear. If you’re okay with just viewing the essential statistics upfront and diving further into detail on the app, then this is a solid option for you. However, if you want a full readout after each weigh-in, you’ll either want to keep your phone handy or opt for a more interactive smart scale.

MOST VERSATILE SMART SCALE
Wyze Scale X
Courtesy of Wyze
$34 AT WYZE.COM

  • Multiple modes for luggage, pets, babies and more

  • Limited insight on more specific metrics
  • Available Metrics: 12
  • Max Users: 8
  • Power Source: AAA Battery (4)

Naturally, a scale can serve more than one purpose in the confines of your home or apartment. Perhaps you want to monitor your child’s growth and progression throughout their early years of life. Maybe a new pet needs to be tracked to help facilitate proper care. Maybe your carry-on luggage is on the cusp of being flagged and you want to ensure you’re good to, well, carry on. We like the Scale X from Waze for these various needs as the platform has multiple modes that facilitate proper data measurements without clouding up the analytics with unnecessary stats — we doubt you’d like to know the BMI of your carry-on tote.

Athletes also note that the companion app is easy to maneuver through for clear and concise readouts, but there is a little lacking when it comes to understanding each individual statistic. It would be nice for Waze to offer explanations on the varying metrics and why they mean in terms of body composition, but for a silhouette as versatile as this, you can’t expect all the background information to be there.

