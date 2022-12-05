Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Elevate Your Training with the Best Slant Boards

Take your workouts and injury prevention up a degree with these angled fitness accessories.

By Ben Emminger
slant board
Courtesy

Your knees are a key joint that play a role in everyday activities like walking, sitting, navigating steps and, in the fitness realm, training. And if you've ever found yourself being coached in a squat or other leg-centric exercise, you've probably been critiqued to never let your knees fall over your toes. Is that the best practice, though?

Think about it. When you get up from a chair, your knees fall over your toes. When you travel a flight of stairs, don't your knees travel past your toes to go up or down? Then why, when you have a large load on your back, are you instructed not to follow this natural body plane?

Taking aim at this dated training misconception, Knees Over Toes movements and exercises have become the latest fitness craze for healthier knees, calves and other muscle groups. Made popular by Ben Patrick, the "Knees Over Toes Guy," these modalities are designed to get your knees and lower body adapted to this position, strengthening the muscles over time in a natural stance for improved walking, running, squatting, jumping and more.

If you're interested in improving your knee health with Knees Over Toes training, there are a few fitness accessories that can help you get the most out of your sessions, with slant boards being the simplest and easiest to include. These wedge-shaped platforms can be great for raising the heel for a wide variety of stretches and exercises. But which slant board is best for training? Here are our picks for the best slant boards available right now.

What Is a Slant Board?

Resembling a large wedge, slant boards are platforms that allow you to elevate your heel at an angle to target your knees and calves when stretching. Typically made from wood, foam or metal, these fitness accessories are lightweight and sometimes adjustable, so you can choose which angle fits your needs and strengths best. A similar notion is employed in weightlifting shoes, which feature an elevated heel for a better stance during squats or Olympic lifts. Think of a slant board as an overexaggerated heel lift.

Slant boards also often feature a grippy surface for improved traction and can come in either full or split designs. Split slant boards come in pairs of two, making them excellent for single-leg stretches or if you have a stance that full boards can't accommodate comfortably.

The Benefits of Slant Boards

Outside of training your knees, slant boards can be utilized to help strengthen your calves and other lower body areas like the Achilles tendon. Using a slant board regularly can help keep these muscles and tendons stretched for maximum performance and injury prevention. After all, we experience injuries when a load is placed on a weak portion of our kinetic chain. Keeping your lower body used to these stretches and angles can create a stronger base, allowing for increased output when you do decide to go all-in for a sprint, lift or jump.

Another great benefit to using a slant board is that the stretches available can be a great way to target your vastus medialis oblique or VMO. This muscle is important in keeping your kneecap tracking but can be difficult to activate in other exercises. Training with a slant board can help improve the VMO's stabilizing abilities, keeping your knees functioning properly and pain-free.

With its simple profile and ample versatility, slant boards can be used anywhere from the gym to on the couch and even as you work from your desk. Here are six boards worth considering if you're wanting to boost your knee and joint health.

How We Tested

slant board
Courtesy

Over the course of multiple weeks, I employed these angled accessories in a number of different exercises, highlighting their durability and approach angle as they set my knees for improved strength. I also made note of how easy it was to vary the angle and how cumbersome these devices were when stored in my basement training facility. Bonus points were also awarded for slant boards featuring a grippy surface, as the last thing I wanted when performing squats was to feel a sense of slippage underfoot.

Now, let’s get into a sturdy stance and dive into the best slant boards available today.

BEST OVERALL SLANT BOARD
The Tib Bar Guy Slant Board
Courtesy
$85 AT THETIBBARGUY.COM

  • Exceptional durability and sturdiness that allows for a number of weighted exercises
  • Platform features a full wrap of anti-slip tape for secure foot placement

  • Incline angle cannot be adjusted for different stances
  • Some athletes have said shipping lead times can be lengthy
  • Angle: 28.5 degrees
  • Weight Capacity: 700 pounds

I’m honestly surprised this slant board is priced at less than $100. With a weight capacity of 700 pounds and an incline of 28.5 degrees, this slant board from The Tib Bar Guy was more than capable of providing the right amount of stretch whether my workouts included bodyweight or weighted modalities. I also appreciated the board’s full anti-slip grip, which made finding the right foot placement much easier.

The Tib Bar Guy Slant Board was also easy to maneuver around my training center thanks to its plywood composition — heavy enough for ample security yet light enough to move around from station to station. While the approach angle is non-adjustable, if you want a well-built slant board that gives you everything and more at a reasonable price point, look no further.

BEST UPGRADE SLANT BOARD
Slant Board Guy Slant Board
Courtesy
$140 AT AMAZON

  • Center support system, great for weighted movements
  • Platform is fully cloaked in anti-slip tape

  • Cannot adjust the incline angle
  • Premium pricing
  • Angle: 30 degrees
  • Weight Capacity: 880 pounds

A favorite of Patrick’s, the slant board from Slant Board Guy features a sturdy wood construction with an added center support system that’s great for weight stretches or movements. Anti-slip tape covers the entire platform for superior grip, and the lightweight 6.1-pound frame makes traveling with your slant board a breeze.

While the angle is non-adjustable, 30 degrees of incline can provide plenty of calf-stretching, knee-strengthening opportunities. This is also the most expensive slant board on our list, but if you’re serious about Knees Over Toes training, the investment is well worth it.

BEST BUDGET SLANT BOARD
StrongTek Portable Slant Board
Courtesy
$32 AT AMAZON

  • Adjustable angle provides versatility to suit your training needs
  • Great for under-your-desk stretching

  • Plastic construction can feel unsteady for some
  • Catches for angle adjustment could be deeper for more security
  • Angle: 20–45 degrees
  • Weight Capacity: 300 pounds

Curious about slant boards but don’t want to break the bank just yet? The StrongTek Portable Slant Board can be an easy way to get used to the modalities from the comfort of your desk chair. At less than 4 pounds, this compact, plastic platform folds neatly for travel and storage. And with four varying degrees of incline, you can set the board to your liking for an efficient, comfortable routine.

Due to the plastic construction, this slant board isn’t ideal for weighted exercises or intense pressure. With that said, though, if you’re new to the discipline and want to get accustomed to the movements, this is a more digestible option, especially for those keeping tabs on the cost.

BEST SLANT BOARD FOR SQUATS
The Tib Factory ATG Squat Wedge
Courtesy
$35 AT THETIBFACTORY.COM

  • Durable and sturdy enough for both bodyweight and weighted squat modalities
  • 19-inch frame is easy to mount when backing out of a squat rack

  • 24-inch angle might not be enough for more serious stretch movements
  • Height from platform to floor can feel awkward at times underfoot
  • Angle: 24 degrees
  • Weight Capacity: N/A

Using a slant board for squats can be an effective way to help increase knee strength while also building more muscular legs at the same time. I found the angle and lower profile of The Tib Factory’s ATG Squat Wedge to be ideal for these in-workout scenarios. The shorter frame made walking out a barbell from the racked position easier, and for bodyweight exercises, finding the ideal stance was more than approachable.

The ATG Squat Wedge also boasts a 24-inch angle, making it a great substitute for lifting clogs, but I did feel this incline was lacking when compared to other slant boards in this roundup. Additionally, there’s a lip that separates the platform from the ground, which can be a little uncomfortable, especially when weighed down with a heavy barbell across your shoulders.

BEST ADJUSTABLE FOAM SLANT BOARDS
Lumia Wellness 12-inch Foam Incline Slant Boards
Courtesy
Now 28% off
$29 AT AMAZON

  • EVA Foam construction is comfortable yet grippy
  • Split design allows for wider, personalized stance

  • Foam can begin to wear over time
  • Not as sturdy as others on this list
  • Angle: 8–24 degrees
  • Weight Capacity: 250 pounds per wedge

Looking for a comfortable platform to get a full stretch? The Lumia 12-inch Foam Incline Slant Boards feature a split design, giving each foot a designated incline. Adjustable inserts allow you to toggle between 8, 16 and 24 degrees, so you can easily match your preferences to your stretching routine.

The EVA Foam provides a comfortable step that’s cozy yet firm, but continued training could lead to some wear over the years. Additionally, because of the shorter angles, the Lumia 12-inch Foam Incline Slant Boards can be great for yoga and other exercise routines.

BEST ADJUSTABLE PLASTIC SLANT BOARD
The Tib Bar Guy Slant Stack
Courtesy
$139 AT THETIBBARGUY.COM

  • Offers a wide variety of angles for varied training and stretching movements
  • Stacking each platform is easy thanks to the built-in handles

  • Stackable height adjustments can take up some sizable space when stored
  • One of the most expensive packages on this list
  • Angle: N/A
  • Weight Capacity: 1,200 pounds

Want to mix up your training with varied angles, yet want the security of a singular slant board platform? The Slant Stack from The Tib Bar Guy allows you to alternate heights thanks to the three 2-inch platforms that go together like toy blocks. I never had an issue ensuring a proper connection during testing, and the convenient handles at the sides make toting the full 20-pound structure much easier as well.

The plastic polymer used in construction is also plenty sturdy, giving this slant board an added sense of durability and strength — 1,200 pounds is one of the highest weight capacities in this roundup. While you’ll need some extra space in your training room to house the platforms when not in use, if you’re looking for multiple slant boards in one profile, this should be your go-to.

BEST METAL SLANT BOARD
WL Professional Steel Calf Stretcher
Courtesy
$65 AT AMAZON

  • Full steel construction for a durable, sturdy base
  • One-year warranty in case of bends or breaks

  • Non-slip coating can deteriorate over extended use
  • Bracing against a wall might be required for absolute security
  • Angle: 15–35 degrees
  • Weight Capacity: 500 pounds

Slant boards don’t have to be flashy, and with the WL Professional Steel Calf Stretcher, the purpose is clear in its minimalist design. Just a lightweight steel frame and full non-slip platform that’s ready to give you enhanced stretching for your calves, tendons and knees.

The WL Professional Steel Calf Stretcher can be adjusted between 15 and 35 degrees of incline for varied training and can support up to 500 pounds. The foldable profile allows for easy storage and transport as well. And if you ever push the limit a little too far, this slant board comes with a one-year warranty for added convenience.

BEST WOODEN SLANT BOARD
Freak Athlete Essentials Slant Board
Courtesy
$50 AT FREAKATHLETEESSENTIALS.COM

  • Multiple bace joints for a durable, sturdy platform
  • 6-pound frame is easy to transport and take with you from home to gym

  • 22-degree incline does not provide as deep a stretch as others on this list
  • Texturized rubber finish is not as grippy as other anti-slip surfaces
  • Angle: 22 degrees
  • Weight Capacity: 500 pounds

If wood is more your aesthetic of choice, the Freak Athlete Essentials Slant Board is a strong pick to consider. At 22 degrees of incline, this has also been a favorite board of mine for those just getting used to ATG training.

Another key note about the Freak Athlete Essentials Slant Board is that the anti-slip grip is not a tacky tape, but rather, a textured rubber. While I didn’t notice any slipping during bodyweight exercises — and appreciated how easy this surface was to wipe clean — I did begin to notice some minor movement when performing some dumbbell-loaded modalities. Despite this, however, if you’re looking for a wood-built slant board that has the sturdiness in-tote, consider Freak Athlete Essentials for your training needs.

