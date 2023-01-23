The Best Basketball Shoes for Slam Dunk Play

Getting active doesn't always need to involve lengthy runs or sweat-riddled gym sessions. On the contrary, you can maintain that healthy lifestyle by simply playing games, and one of the most popular activities of this sort is basketball. Whether shooting around by yourself or grabbing a pickup game on the weekends, this sport combines plenty of cardiovascular perks to round out your routine with added doses of fun and competition.

Another perk to taking up basketball as a worthwhile workout is that there's not as much equipment required — just a quality pair of shorts, sweat-wicking top, basketball and (most importantly) basketball-specific footwear. Basketball sneakers come in many shapes and styles, but not all of today's silhouettes are best for on-court use. Before we dive into our picks for the best basketball shoes, let's first look at what you should consider when choosing court-ready kicks, as well as how your preferred position can dictate your in-game needs.

What to Look for in Basketball Shoes

Fit and Comfort

When playing basketball, you're constantly on your feet pacing back and forth across the court. In addition, you're making cuts, posting up for screens and leaping vertically for blocks and jump shots. All this movement can be quite taxing on your feet, so it's critical to look for basketball shoes with ample cushioning, flexibility and energy return in the midsole.

You also want to look at how your shoe fits your foot. Basketball shoes should be snug to a point, but not so constricting that they limit your foot and ankle movement. At the same time, loose basketball sneakers can allow for too much play in the footbed, which can lead to issues when changing direction for a crossover or stopping quickly for a post-up. A good rule of thumb is to leave some space in the toe box — roughly 1/2 inch or less — to accommodate toe splaying during jumps while still providing that snug tightness across the midfoot.

Stability and Support

As you can predict, basketball is not a linear game. There's plenty of changing directions, and as such, plenty of wear and tear across the medial and lateral portions of your shoe. When looking for basketball shoes, look for well-built profiles featuring plenty of support in these key areas.

You can also gain some support in which shoe height you choose — high-top, mid-top or low-top. The higher the shoe sits across your ankle, the more support you'll garner. As a trade-off, however, beefier high-tops add a lot more weight and are more suited for less agile players (more on that later). With that said, however, there's no hard rule against certain athletes wearing high-tops or low-tops, so be sure to take into consideration how much coverage you want at this pivotal hinge.

Grip and Traction

Getting up and down the court can be a difficult endeavor if your feet are slipping and sliding across the hardwood. That's why your basketball shoe's outsole is another key feature to look at prior to purchase. Quality silhouettes feature minimal spaces between the treads, defending against any dust buildup during play that can limit your sneaker's tackiness. Additionally, many basketball kicks will employ multiple tread patterns like concentric-circle pivot points and hexagonal or herringbone patterns to better facilitate pivots, stops and breakaways.

It can also be good practice to look for outsoles that carry their tread pattern up into the medial and lateral portions of the build, as this can help you maintain better traction throughout your entire step or movement.

Basketball Shoes by Position

There are a number of basketball silhouettes to choose from, and as such, many profiles have become more accustomed to certain positions. Similar to how baseball players favor certain glove types by where they play in the field, these shoe features and perks better align with the skill sets required of specific player roles. Choosing a sneaker that caters to your on-court abilities can help you take your game from the bench to the starting five in no time.

Guards

Guards are typically the primary ball handler on the court and drive a lot of a team's offense through breakneck moves and quick cuts through the defense. To accommodate this fast-paced play, guards will typically opt for low-top basketball shoes for their lighter frame and mobile-friendly profile. After all, if you want to break ankles moving the ball up the court, you need your ankles to be as unrestricted as possible.

Centers and Power Forwards

Because of their prevalence near the basket and heightened ability for snagging rebounds, centers and power forwards typically favor a high-top profile. The added ankle support can help prevent any rollovers or twists through the constant vertical leaps while also doubling as added support for their often larger frames. Plus, the added weight isn't typically a hindrance to these players, as their playing style isn't as reliant on fast-paced action.

Small Forwards and Multi-Position Athletes

Versatility is the name of the game when it comes to these players. They need to have the ability to swiftly transition up and down the court, the skills to dodge and juke out defenders as well as hold some presence in the paint at times. Because of the plethora of roles and responsibilities bestowed upon them, many small forwards and multi-position athletes will tend to lace up in mid-top basketball shoes. The elevated ankle support can help provide some added stability without taking away too much ability or adding excess weight.

How We Tested

Ben Emminger

While I by no means frequent the local court, I partook in a handful of shoot-arounds and the occasional pickup game to get a grip on how a number of these basketball shoes performed. I made note of the traction and grip underfoot at a variety of playing intensities, as well as the midsole cushioning and support. I also analyzed how balanced the midsole felt during first steps and jumps, as you want to feel a little more stable at the forefoot given that's where most of your weight is placed across the various movements and stances you find yourself in during the throws of a game. And, of course, I gave extra points for silhouettes that looked as well as they performed, because after all, what better way to stylize your game than with a set of kicks that walk the walk and talk the talk?

Now, let's get ready for tip-off and leap into the best basketball shoes available today.

Nike KD15

BEST OVERALL BASKETBALL SHOE Nike KD15 dickssportinggoods.com $149.99 SHOP NOW Excellent traction, ideal for quick cuts and bursts of speed

Full-length Zoom Strobel helps promote compression for springier, more powerful jumps Silhouette may not be ideal for wider-footed athletes

Can experience some heel slippage during initial wears

If you want a sneaker that balances grippy traction, lightweight speed and loads of energy return, look no further. Across multiple pickup games at different positions, I really enjoyed the springiness thanks to the full-length Zoom Strobel unit in these kicks. This created better energy return that made jumping for put-backs and rebounds much easier.

I also wore the KD15s on both indoor and outdoor courts, finding no real issues in terms of traction. I will note, though, that I do think the tread pattern is more suited for indoor hardwood rather than pavement or synthetic outdoor courts.

Athletic Propulsion Labs Concept X

BEST UPGRADE BASKETBALL SHOE Athletic Propulsion Labs Concept X athleticpropulsionlabs.com $400.00 SHOP NOW Load ’N Launch technology combines well with the full-length carbon plate for serious energy return

Supportive high-top upper provides ideal support without excessive weight Vertical jump increases vary greatly by athletes

Might not be legal for use in specific competitive leagues

Remember those old cartoons where the character would wear obnoxious springs under their shoes to generate higher jumps? Well, that’s sort of the technology at play when it comes to the Concept Xs from APL. Gaining notoriety from the shoe’s NBA ban in 2010, these redesigned sneakers boast 10 coil springs underneath a full-length carbon plate. The results? Some serious altitude — provided you jump with the right technique.

Additionally, the TechLoom bootie upper and APL Exolock overlays can provide excellent support without really adding excess mass to this beefy 17.28-ounce silhouette. All that performance enhancement may be too much of a competitive edge for some leagues, however, so it’s best to ensure you can actually wear these impressive kicks in your respective league before shelling out $400.

Li-Ning Wade 808 2

BEST BUDGET BASKETBALL SHOE Li-Ning Wade 808 2 wayofwade.com $119.00 SHOP NOW Drop-in midsole creates a more customized fit that you can actually feel underfoot

Durable rubber outsole can be great for indoor or outdoor play More prone to heel slippage than other shoes in this roundup

Can be clunky during heel strikes

Okay, so you’ve probably never heard of Li-Ning before, but trust me when I say these Wade 808 2s are worth your attention. The durable rubber and TPU outsole is plenty grippy whether playing on indoor and outdoor courts, and you also get that iconic squeak when moving intensely from post-ups to fast-breaks and more (okay, it’s not the most performance-based perk, but a nice touch nonetheless).

Also, the Li-Ning Wade 808 2s also feature a long-forgotten component of basketball shoes — drop-in midsoles. These drop-ins utilize Cloud Plus foam for premium cushioning that you’re actually able to feel underfoot. While the ride can be clunky at times, especially when striking at your heel, these can be a great budget-friendly pick ahead of your next pickup game. Just make sure to pay close attention to the size chart — Li-Ning recommends choosing the appropriate size according to your foot length rather than your size number from other brands.

Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2

BEST LOW-TOP BASKETBALL SHOE Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 dickssportinggoods.com $169.99 SHOP NOW Removable midsole features higher sidewalls for lateral containment

Breathable upper creates a lightweight ride Outsole doesn’t collect a lot of dust, but varied tread can experience harsh wear on outdoor courts

Aesthetics might not be as appealing as previous iterations

For speedy guards and athletes that put the “fast” in fast-break, I recommend the new GT Cut 2s from Nike. While the aesthetics resemble more of a family SUV than a quick sports car, don’t let the looks deceive you. I definitely noticed great court feel and agility when donning these shoes, and the raised sidewalls across the removable React midsole helped limit any lateral movement during quick cuts and jukes.

Traction is also efficient with these sneakers, most notably in the hollow herringbone section at the forefoot. Unfortunately, however, this tread isn’t present across the entire outsole, leading to some witnessed wear after a few games on outdoor courts. Still, though, if you want to ramp up your playing intensity, these low-tops are sure to put the pedal to the metal — err, hardwood.

Adidas Dame 8

BEST MID-TOP BASKETBALL SHOE Adidas Dame 8 adidas.com $130.00 $65.00 (50% off) SHOP NOW Bounce Pro midsole compresses easily for smooth, fluid transitions

Outsole is durable enough for outdoor use Traction can be inconsistent on dirtier courts

Narrow-footed athletes may need to size down

You know what time it is.

Serving as the eighth silhouette from Adidas’s Damian Lillard series, these mid-top kicks earn a ton of respect on style alone. I really enjoyed the Cloud White colorway I donned in testing, but the other available hues are top notch as well. Plus, I found the rubber outsole to be plenty durable for outdoor use and I’ll be anxious to hit the parks with these when the weather begins to warm. Traction was also sufficient, provided I was playing on clean courts. The tread pattern easily picked up dust, and I found myself slipping through screens and stops more often than not.

When I wasn’t trying to keep my feet underneath my stance, I was able to admire the soft cushioning of the Bounce Pro midsole that compressed easily enough for smooth, fluid transitions up and down the court. While I didn’t have any sizing issues, the toe box is slightly roomier than other sneakers, and with an air-mesh upper, this space will only expand over extended use. This may require more narrow-footed athletes to size down to achieve that more snug, desirable fit.

Air Jordan XXXVII

BEST HIGH-TOP BASKETBALL SHOE Air Jordan XXXVII dickssportinggoods.com $184.99 SHOP NOW Surprisingly nimble despite the higher ankle support

Zoom Strobel and Zoom Air unit combine for excellent forefoot responsiveness Despite notes of performance, the upper material doesn’t feel as premium as other Jordan profiles

Ankle support can be irritating to some, especially when wearing shorter socks

While Jordans might be more aligned with streetwear and style in today’s day and age, the brand still pumps out a number of high-flying silhouettes. These new Jordan XXXVIIs pay homage to the original Jordan 7s, most notably in the upper exoskeleton-like construction of the leno-weave fabric and plastic ribbon. I found this makeup to be sturdy enough for average movement, but do think there’s a little left on the table in terms of looks, especially when you compare it to more premium profiles of other game-ready Jordans out there.

Moving down the profile, I was pleasantly surprised by the agility and responsiveness of this sneaker, despite the elevated height. The Zoom Strobel and Zoom Air unit worked in tandem for excellent responsiveness in the forefoot, and I really liked the underfoot feel of the Formula 23 heel cushioning. I would recommend wearing some crew socks with these sneakers, though, as the ankle support can feel rigid and irritating against uncovered skin.

Under Armour Curry 10

BEST BASKETBALL SHOE FOR TRACTION Under Armour Curry 10 dickssportinggoods.com $159.99 SHOP NOW Easily handles clean and dusty courts with grippy, tacky traction

Tight weaves at key areas for premium support where you need it most UA FLOW foam does begin to wear more easily than other rubber outsoles

Not as plush despite the ample foam underfoot

When I first played in the Curry 10s, I immediately noticed how much traction underfoot these kicks provided. Seriously, I even caught myself stumbling at times when my foot placement wasn’t as on-point (give me a break, I don’t play regularly). Whether hooping on clean or dusty courts, I never worried about slipping out of a post-up or cut thanks to the UA FLOW outsole, which forgoes the typical rubber makeup, thus cutting a little bit of weight in the process.

I also appreciated the UA WARP upper that showcased a tightly-knit profile with crisp, taut weaves where you need it most for support. Combine this technology with its already impressive fit and stabilizing heel counters and you have a silhouette that’s as comfortable and sturdy as ever. The only caveat with these game-ready sneakers is that the foam outsole can begin to wear easily over extended use, even on indoor courts. I would not recommend these for athletes that favor shooting jumpers on an outdoor court — you’ll simply wear these puppies down too quickly.

Puma Rise Nitro

MOST SUPPORTIVE BASKETBALL SHOE Puma Rise Nitro puma.com $125.00 SHOP NOW Fit and materials provide premium lockdown

Midsole provides a nice middle ground in terms of court feel and impact protection Prone to dust issues when it comes to traction

More premium options out there for in-game enhancement

When you slip into the Puma Rise Nitros, you immediately feel that security and support thanks to the PWRTape build across the upper. This made getting into screens and weaving through the paint less of an issue as I didn’t have to worry about my feet jostling within the interior of my footwear. Plus, the Nitro Foam midsole gives each plant, jump and pivot a nice blend of court feel and comfort, despite the more snug fit.

The outsole also features efficient traction but is prone to dust collection on dirtier surfaces. Still, a few quick wipes restored that tackiness, allowing for more time focused on the game and less on whether my shoes would leave me sliding out of bounds. Are there more performance-boosting shoes in this roundup? Yes. Do I think you’ll find a more supportive fit? No. In all, this can be a great profile for athletes that don’t want to worry too much about their footwork but don’t need the bells and whistles of other, more expensive kicks — they’re just efficient, sturdy and ready to go from the box to the hardwood.

Adidas Trae Young 2.0

BEST BASKETBALL SHOE FOR IMPACT PROTECTION Adidas Trae Young 2.0 adidas.com $140.00 $112.00 (20% off) SHOP NOW BOOST cushioning in the heel is great for landings and rebounds

Optimal forefoot flex makes for easy transitions Semi-laceless closure makes these shoes difficult to get into

SCK360 knit upper is not as breathable as other knit sneakers

Going up for a hard-fought rebound or game-changing dunk? You’ll want some plush underfoot to cushion that landing. Thankfully, these kicks from Adidas showcase the ever-popular BOOST foam in the heel, which makes for a more comfortable experience when your game comes back down to Earth. I also enjoyed how flexible the forefoot was across the Trae Young 2.0s, which made for a cozy ride when pacing up and down the court.

Getting into these sneakers, however, is a workout in itself due to the semi-laceless structure. Once in, however, the SCK360 knit upper does provide that lockdown feel, albeit in a less breathable profile than other uppers tested. If you want to bring that “no fear” attitude to your on-court performance, these plush picks can provide the perfect security net — with an added dash of aesthetics to boot.

Nike LeBron XX

MOST COMFORTABLE BASKETBALL SHOE Nike LeBron XX dickssportinggoods.com $199.99 SHOP NOW Multiple Zoom Air units provide a plush ride no matter how intense your game gets

Multi-directional tread pattern gives each step an aggressive grip Not as much court feel, which is understandable given the amount of underfoot cushioning

One of the most expensive basketball shoes on this list

With a snug (not constricting) fit, Sphere liner collar that breaks in easily and multiple Zoom Air units in the forefoot and heel, running through a game laced up in the LeBron XXs is as comfortable as some of the max-cushioned running shoes I typically train in. Seriously, the plush is fantastic, and while it might feel like your pacing on clouds, the multi-directional tread pattern helps ensure each step is secure with loads of grip and tackiness.

Naturally, however, with all that coziness underfoot, it can be difficult at times to achieve a desired court feel. After all, you’re fighting through multiple Zoom Air units to find that hardwood underneath, so those coming from less cushioned silhouettes may need a few shoot-arounds to adjust. And when the shoe shares its name with King James himself, expect to see a royal price tag. At $200, these are some of the most expensive basketball shoes out there.

Puma TRC Blaze Court

BEST BASKETBALL SHOE FOR BEGINNERS Puma TRC Blaze Court puma.com $120.00 $74.99 (38% off) SHOP NOW Vibrant colorways help remind you that basketball should be fun

Zero break-in time and solid comfort make getting into the game more approachable Less durable outsole that’s prone to wear, especially on outdoor courts

High foot placement in the shoe doesn’t lend itself to court feel

If you’re just getting into basketball as a worthwhile fitness endeavor, you don’t want to waste your time and money on a profile that’s all performance all the time. I really liked the TRC Blaze Courts for those first trips back to the court, as the Trinomic cushioning provided a nice blend of bounce, impact protection and comfort. Plus, these were ready to go straight out of the box, requiring zero break-in time and eliminating any newbie aches that could dissuade you from sticking with the sport.

I also think Puma’s multi-directional tread pattern helps facilitate optimal grip, which is ideal for those just getting used to the various steps. And what’s not to say about that fun and vibrant aesthetic that can easily add some enjoyment back into your workouts? While some might prefer more court feel — the thick foam elevates your foot placement in the shoe itself — for those just lacing up for the first time, I think these are just the ticket your game’s been looking for.

New Balance TWO WXY v3

MOST UNDERRATED BASKETBALL SHOE New Balance TWO WXY v3 newbalance.com $119.99 SHOP NOW A great mix of aesthetics, performance and comfort

Quality traction, and dust easily wipes off for extended grip Some athletes might not enjoy the firmer midsole

Requires more of a break-in period

New Balance has been flying under the radar for quite some time, and if the brand’s streetwear lineup is any indication, that flight pattern is definitely a thing of the past. The same mantra applies to its basketball offerings, most notably in the TWO WXY v3s. While I initially didn’t think much would come of these kicks, I was presently surprised thanks to their well-executed combination of lightweight construction, cozy ABZORB cushioning and downright damn good looks. The FuelCell midsole also amplifies the energy return in the midsole, although admittedly, it is a little stiff and might not suit some athlete’s needs.

Another key perk of the TWO WXY v3s is the traction underfoot. Stopping, pivoting and pushing off defenders was a breeze, and I was happy to find that any accumulated dust was easily wiped away before getting back into the mix. Be prepared, though, as there is a little longer of a break-in period, but that just means you’ll have more time to truly appreciate and admire what this innovative brand is doing to the basketball footwear landscape.