The 25 Best Things to Cook in an Air Fryer

Air fryers have suddenly found their place on a number of home kitchen counters. The appliance uses convection plus high circulation – effectively a small oven with increased air flow – to achieve, ideally, the crispy exterior of deep-fried food without the fat content. Really, air fryers are just tabletop convection ovens with a buzz-worthy name, but the countertop gadget works well for any dish that would usually be cooked in an oven or on the stovetop, without producing as much residual heat in your home (plus, preheat times are much lower). Here are 25 things to cook if you've got an air fryer.
French fries are arguably the most popular thing to cook in an air fryer. Air fryers use a fraction of the oil as deep-frying, and making French fries in them result in an appreciably crisp exterior and fluffy inside without the greasiness.
So you really want to get healthy with your deep-fried potato snacks? Swap out the potatoes for cauliflower, which will give the same crumbly texture of tater tots, and you'll consume fewer carbs and less fat.
A whole meal consisting of deep-fried foods is probably not the healthiest choice, but it's pretty delicious. Cooking the meal in an air fryer results in crispy, flaky fish and crunchy fries, minus the swim in the fryer.
The recipe from SimplyScratch results is for an everything bagel, but you can adjust the seasonings, or neglect them entirely, to suit your tastes. Air frying a bagel results in a chewy bagel with a crackly exterior.
Take-out wings are good in theory, but in practice they always show up soggy. Besides, these wings are done in about 20 minutes, probably less time than it takes for takeout to show up at your door (and your home won't smell like heart burn days after cooking).
Empanadas are typically fried or baked. These tiny protein-packed treats can be filled with almost anything from savory meats to sweet fruit jams. These empanadas have a flaky outer layer, and the filling is an umami-packed beef mixture.
Falafel is one of the most underrated foods out there. When fried correctly, they shouldn't be greasy, but they're deep-fried nonetheless. Air frying retains all the wonderful aspects of falafel, which works well in a pita or over a bed of rice.
Making macaroni and cheese in an air fryer is just as easy as making the boxed stuff, just without the neon cheese dust. And unlike stovetop mac and cheese, there's no need to boil the pasta separately.
Roasted chickpeas are some of the best snacks out there. They take on the flavor of whatever seasoning you use, so feel free to get crazy with your spice blends. Pop a can of chickpeas and heat them in the air fryer for a crispy snack in about 15 minutes.
These aren't exactly hard-boiled eggs as they aren't boiled, but popping whole eggs into the air fryer results in the same finished product. There's no water required, and you can adjust the egg's cook time depending on how runny you want your yolks.
Schnitzel is as satisfying as it is easy to make. Pound some sirloin steaks thin, bread and fry. They're so thin and tender you could probably cut through them with a fork. Even though they're not deep-fried, don't forget to squeeze some lemon over your schnitzel for an acidic bite.
