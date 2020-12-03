Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 25 Best Things to Cook in an Air Fryer

You don't really need an air fryer, but if you've got one, this is what you should cook first.

By Tyler Chin
air fried chicken
Ali MajdfarGetty Images

Air fryers have suddenly found their place on a number of home kitchen counters. The appliance uses convection plus high circulation – effectively a small oven with increased air flow – to achieve, ideally, the crispy exterior of deep-fried food without the fat content. Really, air fryers are just tabletop convection ovens with a buzz-worthy name, but the countertop gadget works well for any dish that would usually be cooked in an oven or on the stovetop, without producing as much residual heat in your home (plus, preheat times are much lower). Here are 25 things to cook if you've got an air fryer.

French Fries

air fryer french fries
The Spruce Eats / Leah Maroney

French fries are arguably the most popular thing to cook in an air fryer. Air fryers use a fraction of the oil as deep-frying, and making French fries in them result in an appreciably crisp exterior and fluffy inside without the greasiness.

LEARN MORE

Brussels Sprouts

air fryer brussels sprouts
Domestic Superhero

The key to making Brussels sprouts a tasty treat is to get them crispy and top them off with Parmesan cheese, which, to be fair, could be said about most things.

LEARN MORE

Cauliflower Tots

cauliflower tots
Delish / Parker Feierbach

So you really want to get healthy with your deep-fried potato snacks? Swap out the potatoes for cauliflower, which will give the same crumbly texture of tater tots, and you'll consume fewer carbs and less fat.

LEARN MORE

Bloomin' Onion

air fryer bloomin onion
Blue Jean Chef

Outback, the non-Australian Australian steakhouse, is probably better known for its deep-fried Bloomin' Onion than it is for the steak.

LEARN MORE

Fish & Chips

fish and chips
Delish / Parker Feierbach

A whole meal consisting of deep-fried foods is probably not the healthiest choice, but it's pretty delicious. Cooking the meal in an air fryer results in crispy, flaky fish and crunchy fries, minus the swim in the fryer.

LEARN MORE

Bagels

everything bagel
Simply Scratch

The recipe from SimplyScratch results is for an everything bagel, but you can adjust the seasonings, or neglect them entirely, to suit your tastes. Air frying a bagel results in a chewy bagel with a crackly exterior.

LEARN MORE

Chicken Wings

chicken wings
Natasha Kravchuk

Take-out wings are good in theory, but in practice they always show up soggy. Besides, these wings are done in about 20 minutes, probably less time than it takes for takeout to show up at your door (and your home won't smell like heart burn days after cooking).

LEARN MORE

Empanadas

empanadas
Bottom Left of the Mitten

Empanadas are typically fried or baked. These tiny protein-packed treats can be filled with almost anything from savory meats to sweet fruit jams. These empanadas have a flaky outer layer, and the filling is an umami-packed beef mixture.

LEARN MORE

Salmon

air fried salmon
Simply Home Cooked

Salmon isn't difficult to cook, but the air fryer, which circulates hot air around the salmon so it remains moisture, makes it marginally easier.

LEARN MORE

Cheeseburgers

cheeseburger
Stay Snatched

You won't get the same char on your patties as you would from cooking on cast iron, but an air fryer will drastically reduce the amount of fat associated with a burger.

LEARN MORE

Falafel

falafel
Platings + Pairings

Falafel is one of the most underrated foods out there. When fried correctly, they shouldn't be greasy, but they're deep-fried nonetheless. Air frying retains all the wonderful aspects of falafel, which works well in a pita or over a bed of rice.

LEARN MORE

Roast Beef

roast beef
Shelby Law Ruttan

Try making roast beef in an air fryer for your Sunday roasts. Season a hunk of beef and give it just over an hour in the air fryer for a succulent, medium-rare meat.

LEARN MORE

Macaroni and Cheese

macaroni and cheese
A Family Feast

Making macaroni and cheese in an air fryer is just as easy as making the boxed stuff, just without the neon cheese dust. And unlike stovetop mac and cheese, there's no need to boil the pasta separately.

LEARN MORE

"Rotisserie" Chicken

air fryer rotisserie chicken
Delish / Park Feierbach

It's not exactly rotisserie chicken as it's not rotating on a spit, but the air fryer can produce a similar whole-cooked chicken in less time than it takes to get in and out of a Costco.

LEARN MORE

Turkey Breast

air fryer turkey breast
Tanya Harris

You won't be able to fit a whole turkey into an air fryer, but you can at least cook its breast to juicy perfection.

LEARN MORE

Bacon

bacon
Meghan Splawn

Spare your stovetop from grease splatter and cook your bacon strips in an air fryer. There's no need to preheat the device, so you'll come out with crispy bacon in seven to 11 minutes.

LEARN MORE

Chickpeas

air fryer chickpeas
Denise Bustard

Roasted chickpeas are some of the best snacks out there. They take on the flavor of whatever seasoning you use, so feel free to get crazy with your spice blends. Pop a can of chickpeas and heat them in the air fryer for a crispy snack in about 15 minutes.

LEARN MORE

Whole Eggs

air fryer eggs
Food Network

These aren't exactly hard-boiled eggs as they aren't boiled, but popping whole eggs into the air fryer results in the same finished product. There's no water required, and you can adjust the egg's cook time depending on how runny you want your yolks.

LEARN MORE

Donuts

air fryer donuts
Joe Lingeman

Listen, you're already taking the easy route with an air fryer, so you might as well cheat your way to donuts. Buy some frozen pre-made biscuit dough and "fry" up a baker's dozen of sweet donuts.

LEARN MORE

Apple Chips

air fryer apple chips
Olive & Mango

Health food grocery stores are hawking three-ounce bags of apple chips for like $5. Make your own in an air fryer for a fraction of the price. They're the perfect sweet alternative to potato chips.

LEARN MORE

Pop Tarts

air fryer pop tarts
Abbey Sharp

Skip the boxed Pop Tarts of your youth for a fresh batch you make yourself. Prep time is about 40 minutes, but at least you know every ingredient going into the sweet treat. Bonus: they're vegan.

LEARN MORE

Mozzarella Sticks

air fryer mozzarella sticks
Joe Lingeman

I've never met a mozzarella stick I didn't like. Cheese? Good. Breadcrumbs? Good. Grease? Good, but not good for you. Air fryers and fried foods go together like mozzarella sticks and marinara sauce.

LEARN MORE

Tofu

air fryer tofu
Live Eat Learn

Get perfectly crispy tofu from your air fryer by making sure you use the extra-firm variety. No wobbly beige cubes here.

LEARN MORE

Schnitzel

air fryer recipes pork schnitzel
Taste of Home

Schnitzel is as satisfying as it is easy to make. Pound some sirloin steaks thin, bread and fry. They're so thin and tender you could probably cut through them with a fork. Even though they're not deep-fried, don't forget to squeeze some lemon over your schnitzel for an acidic bite.

LEARN MORE

Steak

air fryer steak
Food Network

Listen, this steak recipe is a last resort if you just really need to have a steak and don't want to bother with the cast iron. Try at your risk, and don't waste your best cuts with this recipe.

LEARN MORE

