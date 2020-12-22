how to stash your weed like an adult and 7 more home and design releases

Welcome to Window Shopping, a weekly exercise in lusting over home products we want in our homes right the hell now. This week: a middle finger to 2020, a farewell to manual coffee grinding and more.

Forti Goods Eleanor

Brands like Mister Green and Old Pal are making weed-adjacent products for people who give a damn about design and style. Forti Goods is making furniture for the stoner who's evolved from sleeping on a mattress on the floor and hiding their pot in an empty cereal box. The Eleanor is a made-in-US cabinet designed to securely stash your pot so none is the wiser. Built-in carbon filters absorb odor, and the Eleanor utilizes a secure locking mechanism that you can engage remotely through an app. As Forti Goods puts it, "this [is] the Fort Knox of locks."

Price: $3,250+



Questlove x The Balvenie Holiday Gift Box

The Roots drummer Questlove worked with The Balvenie on a holiday gift box to satisfy your sweet and savory snack cravings, all to be paired, of course, with a dram of The Balvenie DoubleWood 12 Year Old. There are way too many snacks to list here, but head over to Goldbelly to find out everything inside the box. And every order comes with a code to redeem a bottle of the scotch from Reserve Bar.

Price: $250

Hario Electro Solo Electric Grinder Attachment

I've complained about my hand coffee grinder before, but I swear I do love the thing. And Hario is going to make me love it even more. With its new Electro Solo, owners of existing Hario manual coffee grinders can go electric. Swap out a few attachments, and all you'll need to do to grind your beans is hold on to the power button. That's it, no more sore arms in the morning.

Price: $95

Tank Garage Winery 2019 Middle Finger

We've all had enough of 2020, and California-based Tank Garage Winery is giving the year a fond farewell. Its 2019 Middle Finger is a red wine blend of barbera, primitivo and graciano grapes. It's aged in French oak for 10 months and, as the winery explains, tastes of strawberry gushers, blue Icee and vanilla bean. Packing in a boozy 13.8 percent ABV, Middle Finger can make you forget this no-good year at least for a little while.

Price: $75



Bachan's Gluten-Free Japanese Barbecue Sauce

Bachan means "granny" in Japan, and Bachan founder Justin Gill wanted to make sauce just like his bachan makes — something sweet, savory and multipurpose. Just imagine teriyaki sauce, soy sauce and traditional barbecue sauce mixed together but way better. The new gluten-free version of the sauce is made with tamari, so it's gluten-free, but it's definitely not free of high-quality ingredients.

Price: $15

Lunar Spiked Seltzer

The next time you reach for a Wild Claw, grab a can (or four-pack) of Lunar instead. Kevin Wong and Sean Ro founded Lunar after they found a Korean fried chicken restaurant serving boring, uninspired beers ill-fitted to complement the delicious food they were eating. Lunar captures Asian flavors — such as yuzu and lychee — in a low-calorie seltzer. It's crisp and thirst-quenching, and yes, pairs incredibly well with Korean fried chicken. The concept is clearly a hit; Lunar won Brewbound’s 12th annual Pitch Slam Competition.

Price: $14 for a 4-pack

Heaven's Door Bootleg Vol. II (2020 Edition)

Bob Dylan made big news earlier this month when he sold his entire songwriting catalog to Universal Music Publishing Group for a reported $300 million. To celebrate, surely he enjoyed a pour of Heaven's Door Bootleg Vol. II. Co-created by Dylan, Heaven's Door released the second bottle from the brand's Bootleg Series inspired by the musician's album series of the same name. The 2020 edition is a 15-year-old straight bourbon whiskey that was finished in Jamaican pot still rum casks. It's bottled at cask strength, and tastes of toasted coconut, baking spices and oak. At $500, Bootleg Vol. II is not cheap, but neither is quality craftsmanship and artistry, isn't that right, Bob?

Price: $500



Our Legacy Cutting Board Wave Overdyed Pine

Our Legacy is a Swedish fashion brand known more for avant-garde style than cookware. But its cutting board manages to carry the aesthetic of its clothing (think bold colors and interesting shapes) over to the kitchen. The wave-shaped board is made of upcycled wood and dyed by hand so every piece is unique. Is it practical? Not so much. Is it worth a peek? You bet.

Price: ~$141

