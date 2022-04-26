For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear



Outdoor Fellows Tomato Vine Candle



Outdoor Fellows

Outdoor Fellows founder Patrick Jones was inspired by his backyard garden to create his brand's latest scent, Tomato Vine, which smells exactly like a ripe and juicy tomato. Well, it's more than just that. Lighting the candle emits beautifully complementary notes to the tomato including basil, lemon zest, pineapple and other summer-ready aromas. While I don't have a place to grow tomatoes in my New York City apartment, at least my home smells like a backyard garden. Just remind me not to eat the candle.

Price: $32



SHOP NOW

Open Spaces Underbed Storage



Open Spaces

If you didn't already know, the best place to store all your stuff is under your bed. But to keep everything organized (and to avoid dust getting everywhere) you'll want some prime underbed storage. Open Spaces revamped its underbed storage bins to be lightweight, easier to handle and breathable. The bins are the perfect mix of sturdy and soft, and it'll make packing your winter sweaters less of a spring-cleaning chore.

Price: $148

SHOP NOW

Year & Day x Atelier Saucier The Everyday Napkin

Year & Day Year & Day

Direct-to-consumer kitchenware brand Year & Day has partnered with Atelier Saucier on a set of reusable napkins. The Everyday Napkin collection comes in two colorways —Moon Twill, which is a white cotton twill with a contrast stitching, or Daybreak Linen, which is a pink linen napkin with contrast off-white stitching. These sets come in a pack of four, and they're hand made in Los Angeles of sustainably-sourced materials.

Price: $85

SHOP NOW



Made In 2-Quart Stainless Clad Saucier



Made-In

Made In added a new saucier to its lineup, and it is its smallest yet coming in at just two quarts. Its round bottom helps with stirring and whisking, and the five-ply construction helps cook things evenly. So what do you do with such a tiny pan? You can heat up sauces, melt butter or get a box of Kraft mac and cheese going — it's all up to you.

Price: $99

SHOP NOW

Tiny Fish Co. Smoked Geoduck with Black Pepper



Tiny Fish Co. Tiny Fish Co.

Earlier this year, chef Sara Hauman started a new tinned fish company: Tiny Fish Co. The chef, who is a two-time James Beard Rising Star semi-finalist, released a new fish from her brand, a smoked geoduck tinned with brown sugar, black pepper and garlic. Sort of like a fancy clam, geoduck has an amazingly clean taste and nice bite, and the addition of all the seasonings make this feel like bacon of the sea.

Price: $16

SHOP NOW

Westbourne Avocado Oil Set

Westbourne Westbourne

Pantry staple brand Westbourne added a new avocado oil set to its lineup, and it'll make you realize you've been needing avocado oil in your life this whole time. Like olive oil, there's an extra virgin option to use as a finishing oil and a refined oil for sautéing, roasting and grilling. Avocado oil has a supremely high smoke point, which makes it good for any high-heat cooking.



Price: $80



SHOP NOW



Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io