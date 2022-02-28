And in a blink of an eye, February is over. At least it came and went with a plethora of excellent home releases. Some were hot in the literal sense, like Fly By Jing's hot pot kit, and some were hot in the awesome-ness sense, like the Bodega x Helinox Natural Habitat Collection. Either way, everything here is worthy of being added to your cart — if they're still in stock, that is.

Fly By Jing Hot Pot Starter Set

Fly By Jing

All hail the hot pot. For those not in the know, hot pots are exactly what they sound like: tabletop pots that are hot. In Asian cuisine, the pots are filled with flavorful broths, and diners cook their food by dumping it into the boiling broth. Fly By Jing, known for its delicious chili oils, released its own hot pot, decked out in the brand's signature vibrant red colorway. The release follow ups the brand's recent launch of its spicy hot pot bases, which is included in a set with the hot pot, as well as two sets of chopsticks and slotted spoons.

Price: $135

Minnow World

Minnow

Hart's, Cervos and The Fly — a trio of New York City sister restaurants — have come up with a new tinned fish brand. Minnow World offers tinned sardines, cod liver and salmon, which are sourced from canneries from Alaska, Spain and Iceland. Eat them straight from the tin, throw them on some toasted bread or mix them into whatever recipe you can think of.

Price: $9+

Madewell x Backdrop Studio Hours

Madewell

Madewell invented a new paint color courtesy of pain brand Backdrop. Called Studio Hours, the neutral taupe hue is good for more than just painting you home — it's also a great shade for clothing. Madewell took the Studio Hours color and turned it into a hoodie, tee, chore coat, shoes — pretty much every piece of apparel you could imagine. Grab a gallon of paint then don the new overalls and go ham, Picasso.

Price: $15+

Parachute Bluff Nightstands

Parachute

Last year, bedding brand Parachute started to make furniture, starting with a line of very-nice bed frames. It's now expanding its bedroom collection with Bluff, a line of nightstands and benches. Each night stand is understated in its design, whether you want a simple tabletop or a stacked, curvy storage nook.

Price: $449+

Coffee Project NY + Teeling Irish Whiskey

Coffee Project NY

You might've missed National Irish Coffee Day on January 25, but you can still celebrate the occasion every other day of the year. Coffee Project NY partnered with Teeling Irish Whiskey on an Irish Coffee Blend that's meant to complement Teeling's whiskey. The medium-bodied, dark chocolate-forward coffee doesn't need to be made Irish as it stands on its own perfectly — not a surprise given Coffee Project NY's track record of roasting excellent beans.

Price: $20

St. Agrestis Phony Negroni

St. Agrestis

Dry January may be over, but for some staying dry isn't exclusively for January. Brooklyn's St. Agrestis created the Phony Negroni, a non-alcoholic take on the popular Negroni. It might not have gin or Campari, but it does have juniper and citrus to replicate the flavor without any of the booze.

Price: $60/12-pack

Buffy Nook Pillow

Buffy

Don't own a neck pillow? You really should, and Buffy has one so you can sleep on your travels, on the couch, or when you're working at your desk. The earth-friendly (it's made from recycled materials like used plastic bottles) Nook pillow has a fuzzy outer cover for snuggling up to, and its comfy fill provides optimal neck and back support.

Price: $99

Madre Mezcal x Yardy World Earth Salts



Madre Mezcal

Tequila and lime go together like mezcal and worm-salt. Yes, the classic complement to mezcal is worm-salt, or sal de gusano, a blend of dried, crushed worms mixed with seasonings. Madre Mezcal partnered with chef DeVonn Francis of Yardy on a trio of plant-based worm-salts. Included in the collaboration are: Healing Herbs, a blend of kosher salt, holy basil powder, turmeric powder, ginseng and ashwagandha; Chile Blend, a blend of kosher salt, crushed chili de arbol, chili powder and lime peel powder; and Black Citrus, a blend of black Hawaiian salt, kosher salt, black lime powder and urfa biber. Pair it with mezcal, but if you're looking for more ways to use the salts, you can find recipes on Madre's website.

Price: $15

Bodega x Helinox Natural Habitat Collection

Bodega

Bodega, one of the best menswear stores in America, worked with outdoor brand Helinox on the new Natural Habitat Collection, a trio of Helinox's top products — the Chair One, the Cot One Convertible and the Table One Hardtop. Each is decked out in camouflage made up of leaves, fences, broken glass and concrete, things you'd probably see on the Boston streets where Bodega was founded.

Price: $140+

Shinola x Serta 313 Mattress

Serta

Shinola has long expanded outside of watches. The Detroit brand worked with Serta to create its own mattress, called the 313 after Detroit's area code. The foam mattress features a cool-to-the-touch fabric top and a double layer of cooling gel for those who sleep hot. Just to show it's a Shinola, the brand's lighting bolt logs are stitched onto the mattress, while a bold navy stripe surrounds the perimeter. It's one of the nicest mattresses we've seen but it's a moot point considering you would (for the love of God) put a bed sheet on it.

Price: $889+

George Nelson Cane Bench

Herman Miller

While not entirely new (it debuted in 1952) George Nelson's Cane Bench is back in production and available now at Herman Miller. The bench combines comfortable textured cane with a sturdy wood frame atop metal legs, making this a masterclass in mixed materials. Now whether you decide to use it as a coffee table or as an entryway bench is up to you, but regardless, this would make a wonderful addition to pretty much every home.



Price: $1,595

Gir Quad Chopper



Gir

Gir took the fully silicone design of its popular spatulas and created the Quad Chopper, a four-bladed cooking utensil to help you break up ground meats in a pan, mash potatoes and chunk salsas. Available in four colors, the Quad Chopper has two flexible blades and two rigid blades for efficient chopping.

Price: $15

Fly By Jing Shorty Spice Box Set

Carmen Chan

Popular chili oil brand Fly By Jing made a limited-edition lunchbox (complete with some of its most popular offerings) to celebrate the release of the film "Turning Red," the first Disney and Pixar animated film to feature an Asian lead character. Now you can keep hot sauce, er, chili oil in your bag without worrying about spills.

Price: $55

Steelport 6" Carbon Steel Chef Knife

Steelport

We named Steelport's eight-inch chef's knife as the best made-in-USA kitchen knife, and now the brand has a scaled-down version, clocking in at six inches. Everything about the smaller knife is the same as its longer version, including its super-sharp edge and beautiful Oregon Big Leaf Maple burl handle. Just make sure to hand dry it because it's carbon steel and not stainless steel.

Price: $350

Lenox Signature Series Warm & Cool Region 4-Piece Wine Glass Set

Lenox

Tableware brand Lenox released a new line of wine glasses designed by Victoria James, the youngest sommelier in the world and the current beverage director at the Michelin-starred Cote. While most wine glasses are made to be used for specific grapes, these glasses were designed to be paired with wines based on their regions — whether they came from warm or cool areas. The warm wine glasses have a wider, deeper bowl, which allows wines to breathe, and because the warmer regions produce richer wines; the cool wine glasses are more dainty, with a smaller opening because the cooler regions produce more delicate flavors. Now if you happen to mix things up and serve the "wrong" wine in the glass, you'll be totally fine, especially since these wine glasses are absolutely beautiful.

Price: $80

Banza x The Sporkful: Cascatelli

Banza

One of the greatest food releases of 2021 was Cascatelli, a new pasta shape made by Sfoglini and conceptualized by Dan Pashman of the food podcast Sporkful. Banza, which makes pasta made from chickpeas, is now making Cascatelli, so it's gluten-free and higher in protein and fiber, while maintaining the three qualities of the perfect pasta that Pashman came up with: forkability, sauceability and toothsinkability.

Price: $25 for 6 boxes

Backdrop Winter 2022 Paint Colors



Backdrop

Popular paint brand Backdrop released three new colors for its winter collection. First is McQueen, which is a jet black color with purple undertones; Stromboli Chess Club, which is a shade of cornflower blue; and Jawbreaker, which is a rosy mauve.

Price: $69

Lady White Co. x Imabari Towels

Lady White Co.

Lady White Co. makes exceptional basics — like tees, sweats and more — all in Los Angeles. However to make its new hand and bath towels, LWC, as its affectionally known, looked to Japan. Imabari, Japan, has been setting the gold standard for towel production for the last 120 years, with many attributing its success to its use of water from the Sojagawa River. Apparently, the water from the river imparts towels with an exceptional softness unrivaled by other bath towels. Sure, it's just a basic white towel, but basic is best.

Price: $145

Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

