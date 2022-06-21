Reebok Kicks Off Summer with...a New Beer?

Reebok's all about being bold. From its performance lineup, to its lifestyle lineup — and even some in-between styles — the iconic stable offers athletes and fashionistas a healthy dose of performance and innovation.

The brand's next bold move? Trading the "shoe game" for the "brew game."

As a kickoff to summer, Reebok has partnered with Boston's Harpoon Brewery for a limited-edition release of Rec League Pale Ale dubbed, "The Reebok Edition." This collaboration gives the active low-cal NEIPA a bit of a facelift, all for a good cause.

A New Fit for a Fit Beer

As one of our favorite low-calorie brews, Rec League Pale Ale is hoppy, hazy and not too heavy; all staples of a great summertime — or post-workout — refreshment. For this collaboration, Reebok was not tasked with revamping the recipe. According to Harpoon, The Reebok Edition still features the same, enjoyable recipe fans know and love.

To really give the beer that "playing in the public park" aesthetic, Reebok reimagined the packaging to resemble a sneaker box, which could prove to be a fun visual prank on summer league nights. New kicks? Nope, just an active-ready, low-alcohol thirst quencher.

Courtesy

The cans are also updated, albeit subtly. The signature Reebok "cross check" logo sits at the top, while Harpoon's already eye-catching Rec League logo type remains emblazoned across the front. Kind of like a solid kickball lineup, don't mess with a good thing too much.

Reebok and Harpoon Are Coming Together for the Kids

You might think this collaboration is straight out of left field, but there is a thoughtful, charitable reasoning behind this mashup. A portion of the proceeds from all Rec League x Reebok beer sales will be donated to BOKS, a free physical activity program designed to get kids active and establish a lifelong commitment to health and fitness.

The Reebok-backed organization grants access to over 50 resources aimed at getting kids moving throughout the day, tapping into mindfulness, teaching nutrition concepts and more. So, have your fun to fuel their fun.

Courtesy

There Have to Be Shoes Involved Somehow, Right?

Reebok didn't go completely out-of-bounds in this project, though. As part of the celebration, the brand is also giving away 10 limited-edition pairs of its soon-to-be-released Floatride Energy 4 running shoes, all treated with a Rec League-inspired aesthetic.

Courtesy

While the FE4s won't hit shelves until later this year, fans can sign up to enter a drawing for these special adventure kicks. Entries will be accepted until July 31, 2022 at 11:59pm EST. The 10 random winners will be chosen in early August.

For those not lucky enough to snag these limited-release sneakers, you can still enjoy The Reebok Edition wherever Harpoon beers are sold near you. Available in 4-packs ($8.99) and 12-packs ($14.99), this could be the kick you need to enjoy your summer to the max.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io