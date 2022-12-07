If You Own an Espresso Machine, You Need a Knock Box

As an espresso lover, I was so incredibly amped to finally get an espresso machine (the Breville Barista Pro, for those wondering). I had the best coffee beans, I perfected my ratios and I nailed the preparation. What I didn't have was a knock box.

The first time I pulled a shot, I was ecstatic. And then I went to throw away the puck — the spent espresso grounds left in the portafilter — in my trash can. If you wanted to find your way to my trash can from my espresso machine, all you had to do was follow the drip, drip, drip on the floor. It didn't take me long to realize I needed a knock box. Ever since I got one, I haven't had to scurry to the trash can after every shot I pulled, and now it's time that you, an espresso machine owner, get one too.



What Is a Knock Box?

A knock box is a little box you set next to your espresso machine so that you can easily (and cleanly) throw away your pucks after every time you pull a shot. What makes a knock box a knock box is a bar that runs horizontally across the box for you to bang your portafilter to expel the puck.

After you pull a shot, the puck is wet and hot. The moisture of the puck makes it get stuck inside the filter, and the puck is way too hot to go jamming your finger in there. Knocking the portafilter against the bar helps to get you a clean filter in almost no time at all.

Do I Need a Knock Box?

You don't really need a knock box, but there are more reasons to buy one than there are reasons not to buy one.

They're convenient

Instead of running back and forth between your espresso machine and your trash can, the knock box becomes a trash can. (Just don't throw anything that's not a coffee puck in there.) Also, if you're pulling a lot of shots, cleaning out your portafilter over and over becomes as easy as knocking on a door, er, knock box.

They keep things clean

You already heard me whine about dripping coffee on the floor, but since I got a knock box, you won't find any coffee drips on my floor. And because your knock box is probably just a couple of inches from your espresso machine, there won't be any coffee drips on your countertop either. Just remember to empty the knock box regularly. Because the pucks are so wet and densely packed, they're prone to developing mold. It happened to me. Don't be like me.

What Should I Look for in a Knock Box?

Not all knock boxes are the same, and that helps with finding one that's right for you. Here's what to consider when shopping for a knock box.

Size

You're probably not pulling shots at the same capacity as a cafe, so find a knock box that has enough space to hold a few pucks so you don't have to constantly empty it. Also, your espresso machine probably takes up a lot of prime countertop real estate so you might not be able to make space for an extra-large knock box.

Material

Since you're going to be beating the crap out of your knock box, you'll want to find one that'll hold up against constant poundings. Metal and rubber are both good materials. Metal, on one hand, will be strong and hold up for a long time, but they will be a little pricier. Rubber knock boxes are affordable but that rubber won't last very long.

Best Espresso Knock Boxes

Dreamfarm Espresso Knock Box

Courtesy Dreamfarm Espresso Knock Box food52.com $34.95 SHOP NOW Compact enough to fit in most drip trays

Solid steel and rubber make it sturdy and quiet

Available in two sizes One side is shorter than the other, limiting storage space

Made of solid steel, this compact knock box can take a decent beating but the rubber sleeve will keep the noise to a minimum. It's available in two sizes and colors, and the price is not too bad for a high-quality espresso accessory. Plus, it's easy to clean and even safe to throw in the dishwasher.

Breville Knock Box Mini

Courtesy Breville Knock Box Mini $19.95 SHOP NOW Knock bar is removable for cleaning

Only $20 Might be too small for larger households at only 5 by 5 inches

Just as Breville is the gold standard for espresso machines, its knock boxes are also some of the best. This mini one is affordable and easy to clean, and best of all, it perfectly complements all of Breville's similarly-designed espresso machines. Just take the word "mini" to heart — this small knock box is probably best for one- or two-person households or those with very little counter space.



Crema Coffee The Arc Knock Box

Courtesy Crema Coffee The Arc Knock Box CREMA COFFEE PRODUCTS amazon.com $55.00 SHOP NOW Holds up to 16 pucks

Lid minimizes smell On the pricier side at $55

If you're looking for a knock box that will seamlessly blend into your interior design, then this one from Crema Coffee is probably your best bet. Designed to hold up to 16 pucks, the Arc Knock Box is one of the nicest ones on the market, and its lid helps you keep your spent pucks from stinking up your kitchen.

Choice Deep Espresso Knock Box

Courtesy Choice Deep Espresso Knock Box webstaurantstore.com $10.29 SHOP NOW Simple design

Only $10 A little bulky with both size options being 7 inches long

If you just want a great budget knock box that will get the job done, it's this one. Although there are two depth options — 4 and 6 inches — both sizes are still 7 inches in length, making this one of the larger options in terms of counter space. No bells, no whistles — just a damn good knock box for cheap.



Rattleware Maple Knock Box

Courtesy Rattleware Maple Knockbox Set seattlecoffeegear.com $64.99 SHOP NOW Rubber feet will grip your counter

Stainless steel insert is dishwasher-safe On the pricey end at $65

Rattleware's knock box has a stainless steel insert housed inside an attractive maple wood box. Its rubberized feet prevent slippage, and there's a replaceable cover. Plus, the insert is dishwasher-safe.

De'Longhi Stainless Steel Knock Box

De'Longhi Stainless Steel Knock Box williams-sonoma.com $54.95 SHOP NOW Dishwasher safe

Sleek, sturdy design On the larger side

Pricey

Another big name in the espresso game, De'Longhi's knock box features a sturdy stainless steel construction and is entirely dishwasher-safe. It has a non-slip base, and it's on the larger side at 5.25 by 6.25 inches, perfect for serious coffee drinkers. Plus, it looks pretty sleek, especially when paired with one of the brand's matching espresso machines.

Homee Knock Box

Homee Knock Box amazon.com $39.99 $18.99 (53% off) SHOP NOW Rubber bottom protects counter tops

Compact size May not last forever

This rubber-coated knock box will keep the knocking noise to a minimum and grip your countertops. It's also easily cleanable — all you have to do is remove the rod. With over 3,500 ratings on Amazon and an overall 4.6 out of 5 stars, you really can't go wrong.