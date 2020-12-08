Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
3
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Whiskey of 2020 Is Affordable, Available and Not Very Famous

Heaven Hill Distillery's Larceny Barrel Proof wins Whisky Advocate's annual Whisky of the Year award.

By Will Price
larceny
Larceny

Announced last week, Whisky Advocate's best whiskey of 2020 is Larceny Barrel Proof, Heaven Hill Distillery's juiced-up wheated bourbon that released for the first time in January.

The whiskey, which the distillery releases in batches three times a year, retails for $50 and is aged about 6 to 8 years. It's a wheated bourbon, meaning the grain bill it's based on replaced rye with wheat. Wheated bourbons — often called "wheaters" — are known for their sweetness and relation to Pappy Van Winkle whiskey, which put modern wheated bourbons on the map.

Related Stories
The 10 Best Bottles of Whiskey to Gift This Year
The 15 Best New Bourbons and Whiskeys of 2020
The Complete Guide to Wild Turkey Whiskey

"Big and powerful, it enters the ring at 61.1% ABV, but it’s no lumbering heavyweight. It floats across the palate with stunning grace and subtlety, its wheated mashbill a delicate counterpoint to its formidable proof," Whisky Advocate executive editor David writes of it.

The whiskey that earned a 95 on the publication's 100-point scale is also available in most markets for around its suggested retail price. It follows in the footsteps of other recent WA top picks George Dickel Bottled-in-Bond and, Nikka From The Barrel and Elijah Craig Barrel Proof as whiskey champions that aren't ultra-rare or expensive.

The rest of the year's Top 20 — which includes bottles like Knob Creek 12-year, a new expression from Bulleit and a lot of great scotch — can be found here.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Whiskey
The 10 Best Bottles of Whiskey to Gift This Year
The 15 Best New Bourbons and Whiskeys of 2020
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Can't Find Blanton's? Try This Buff Trace Whiskey
The Complete Guide to Wild Turkey Whiskey
The 15 Best Rye Whiskeys You Can Buy in 2020
Why Everyone Needs One Bottle of Mellow Corn
Weller 12-Year: What It Is and Why It's So Pricey
This Mystery Bourbon Is Your New Thanksgiving Date
The Best Whiskeys to Order Online for Gifting
Bourbons to Buy Before Their Price Skyrockets