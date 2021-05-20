Bob Dylan's New Bourbon Makes the Perfect Father's Day Gift

Ford may be making controversy by going electric these days, but the man who first whipped people up over that sort of move is still very much around — and very much in the news. Bob Dylan's whiskey brand, Heaven's Door, has just added a new limited-edition bourbon to its lineup — and it also happens to be the brand's first-ever collaboration.

Partnering with Irish whiskey brand Redbreast, Heaven's Door's newest offering is called the Master Blender's Edition, and the name is very valid. It was a highly collaborative effort between the two distillery's master blenders, Ryan Perry of Heaven’s Door and Billy Leighton of Redbreast, who spent over two years creating the final product. While Dylan was not directly involved in the whiskey-making process, the musician did have a hand in sampling over a dozen blends before approving the final pick.

"Mr. Dylan is a perfectionist and knows his whiskey," Leighton said in a press release. "His engagement and enthusiasm for this collaboration made this project even more special."

Courtesy

The Master Blender's Edition takes Heaven's Door's 10-year-old straight bourbon whiskey and ages it for 15 months in retired casks that were used to age 12-Year Redbreast Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey. The 100-proof whiskey ends up developing sherry-like, dark fruit flavors that complement the bourbon's original leathery and nutty notes.

Like the rest of Heaven's Door's whiskeys, the bottle that the Master Blender's Edition comes in was designed by Dylan in his Black Buffalo Ironworks studio, while paying homage to the partnership with the addition of Redbreast's Robin. The whiskey will be available at Reserve Bar, as well as select retailers. If you were struggling to find a Father's Day gift, this could be it.

Price: $104

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io