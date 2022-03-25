Today's Top Stories
A$AP Rocky Releases a New Whisky Brand, Mercer + Prince

The Harlem rapper joins a long line of celebrities starting their own alcohol brand.

By Tyler Chin
mercer and prince whiskey
Mercer + Prince

Before his girlfriend Rihanna gives birth to their first child, A$AP Rocky has birthed a new whisky brand: Mercer + Prince.

Mercer + Prince is a blended Canadian whisky that's aged for four years in used American white oak barrels. Japanese mizunara oak is infused into the whiskey through the boise method, which imparts the rare oak's flavor without the whiskey having to spend time in the barrel. The brand name comes from Rocky's favorite cross streets in New York City, which is also the rapper's hometown. The most interesting aspect of the new whisky is its bottle, which includes two square glasses that are attached to either side of the bottle.

"The bottle I designed is made to connect with the contemporary consumer," Rocky says in a press release. "Mercer + Prince is smooth in taste, disruptive in packaging and close to my heart in name. It’s accessible to all and appeals to a diverse audience, which was very important to me."

mercer and prince whiskey
Bottles of Mercer + Prince include two square glasses that are stored on either side of the bottle.
Mercer + Prince

The brand is a partnership between Rocky and Global Brand Equities and E&J Gallo, the latter of which also produces and distributes Post Malone's line of rosé, Maison No.9. The rapper, fashion icon, actor (among many other things) joins a not-so-exclusive club of celebrities getting into the alcohol world. In terms of whiskey, Metallica has Blackened American Whiskey, Bob Dylan has Heaven's Door and Peyton Manning and Andy Roddick have Sweetens Cove Bourbon — and that's not to mention all the celebrity-backed tequila brands out there.

Mercer + Prince has a suggested retail price of $30, and it's available for pre-order now at Reserve Bar, with an expected ship date of early April.

Price: $32

SHOP NOW

