Canned cocktails have been huge over the past few years. The segment surged during the covid-19 pandemic — likely a result of people not being able to go out to bars — with the IWSR, which analyzes the alcoholic beverage market, clocking growth in the ready-to-drink sector at 43 percent back in 2020. A few years later and there are no signs of slowing for RTDs, with consumers clearly appreciating the convenience offered by canned cocktails and brands continually producing higher-quality libations that rival homemade or even bar-made concoctions.

It's nearly impossible to find a cocktail that isn't available in a can these days. An old fashioned that's better than the muddled fruit abomination you'd get in a hotel bar? It exists. A well-made margarita with quality tequila that won't give you a hangover? Yes, those exist too. A mai tai made with actual mai tai ingredients? Yep, you can even find that. Then there's a variety of spritzes and highballs that — while easy to make on your own — are just so much better when drunk from a can. The beverage aisle is overflowing right now with really good canned cocktails, but these 17 should be in your fridge right now.