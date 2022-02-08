Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

This Negroni Has No Booze, and 3 Other New Home Releases

The Phony Negroni is more than just an excellent name.

By Tyler Chin
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

St. Agrestis Phony Negroni

st agrestis phony negroni non alcoholic
St. Agrestis

Dry January may be over, but for some staying dry isn't exclusively for January. Brooklyn's St. Agrestis created the Phony Negroni, a non-alcoholic take on the popular Negroni. It might not have gin or Campari, but it does have juniper and citrus to replicate the flavor without any of the booze.

Price: $60/12-pack

SHOP NOW

Buffy Nook Pillow

buffy nook pillow
Buffy
buffy nook pillow
Buffy

Don't own a neck pillow? You really should, and Buffy has one so you can sleep on your travels, on the couch, or when you're working at your desk. The earth-friendly (it's made from recycled materials like used plastic bottles) Nook pillow has a fuzzy outer cover for snuggling up to, and its comfy fill provides optimal neck and back support.

Price: $99

SHOP NOW

Madre Mezcal x Yardy World Earth Salts

madre mezcal x yardy world earth salts
Madre Mezcal
devonn francis
Madre Mezcal

Tequila and lime go together like mezcal and worm-salt. Yes, the classic complement to mezcal is worm-salt, or sal de gusano, a blend of dried, crushed worms mixed with seasonings. Madre Mezcal partnered with chef DeVonn Francis of Yardy on a trio of plant-based worm-salts. Included in the collaboration are: Healing Herbs, a blend of kosher salt, holy basil powder, turmeric powder, ginseng and ashwagandha; Chile Blend, a blend of kosher salt, crushed chili de arbol, chili powder and lime peel powder; and Black Citrus, a blend of black Hawaiian salt, kosher salt, black lime powder and urfa biber. Pair it with mezcal, but if you're looking for more ways to use the salts, you can find recipes on Madre's website.

Price: $15

SHOP NOW

Bodega x Helinox Natural Habitat Collection

bodega x helinox natural habitat collection
Bodega

Bodega, one of the best menswear stores in America, worked with outdoor brand Helinox on the new Natural Habitat Collection, a trio of Helinox's top products — the Chair One, the Cot One Convertible and the Table One Hardtop. Each is decked out in camouflage made up of leaves, fences, broken glass and concrete, things you'd probably see on the Boston streets where Bodega was founded.

Price: $140+

SHOP NOW

