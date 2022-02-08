This Negroni Has No Booze, and 3 Other New Home Releases

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

St. Agrestis Phony Negroni

St. Agrestis

Dry January may be over, but for some staying dry isn't exclusively for January. Brooklyn's St. Agrestis created the Phony Negroni, a non-alcoholic take on the popular Negroni. It might not have gin or Campari, but it does have juniper and citrus to replicate the flavor without any of the booze.

Price: $60/12-pack

SHOP NOW

Buffy Nook Pillow

Buffy Buffy

Don't own a neck pillow? You really should, and Buffy has one so you can sleep on your travels, on the couch, or when you're working at your desk. The earth-friendly (it's made from recycled materials like used plastic bottles) Nook pillow has a fuzzy outer cover for snuggling up to, and its comfy fill provides optimal neck and back support.

Price: $99

SHOP NOW



Madre Mezcal x Yardy World Earth Salts



Madre Mezcal Madre Mezcal

Tequila and lime go together like mezcal and worm-salt. Yes, the classic complement to mezcal is worm-salt, or sal de gusano, a blend of dried, crushed worms mixed with seasonings. Madre Mezcal partnered with chef DeVonn Francis of Yardy on a trio of plant-based worm-salts. Included in the collaboration are: Healing Herbs, a blend of kosher salt, holy basil powder, turmeric powder, ginseng and ashwagandha; Chile Blend, a blend of kosher salt, crushed chili de arbol, chili powder and lime peel powder; and Black Citrus, a blend of black Hawaiian salt, kosher salt, black lime powder and urfa biber. Pair it with mezcal, but if you're looking for more ways to use the salts, you can find recipes on Madre's website.

Price: $15

SHOP NOW



Bodega x Helinox Natural Habitat Collection

Bodega

Bodega, one of the best menswear stores in America, worked with outdoor brand Helinox on the new Natural Habitat Collection, a trio of Helinox's top products — the Chair One, the Cot One Convertible and the Table One Hardtop. Each is decked out in camouflage made up of leaves, fences, broken glass and concrete, things you'd probably see on the Boston streets where Bodega was founded.

Price: $140+

SHOP NOW



Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io