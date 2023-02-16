Have you ever dreamed of making your own customized bottle of bourbon but lacked the resources, time, and oh yeah, the distillery required to do it? Well, now you can customize your own bottle of brown stuff from the comfort of your couch thanks to Oak & Eden's new online Whiskey Customizer tool. The new corner of the Texas-based whiskey brand's website is easy to use and lets you become your own master blender — if only for a minute or two. Here's how it works.

Step 1: Choose your base spirit

Once you navigate to the Bottle Builder page, you're presented with the image of an empty bottle and a series of categories on the left that you must select in chronological order. First up is "Whiskey," where you're given the choice between classic bourbon, four-grain bourbon, wheated bourbon or rye whiskey. If you're a whiskey novice (or even if you're not), the site gives brief, helpful descriptions to differentiate the whiskeys. Rye is "spicy & rich," wheated is "smooth & creamy," etc.

Step 2: Choose your strength

Your customized whiskey is available in one of two strengths: 90 proof, which is 45% alcohol by volume (ABV), or 114 proof, which is 57% ABV. Obviously, the latter is stronger, so it's up to you to choose how much heat you want in your bottle.

Step 3: Choose your finish

Oak & Eden's trademark is in-bottle finishing. Instead of transferring their aged whiskey to a second finishing oak barrel, the brand instead bottles their liquid straight out of the first barrel and adds an oak spire inside the bottle itself, allowing the wood flavors to naturally leach out over time after you buy it. For your custom bottle, you have the choice of a spire made from American or French oak, with the domestic wood providing a "sweet and toasty finish" and the European import giving a "floral and peppery finish."

Step 4: Choose your infusion

Whiskey purists, have no fear: this step is optional. If you prefer your whiskey unflavored, simply check off "No Infusion" and there won't be anything affecting the taste of your booze other than good old-fashioned oak. But if you're looking to create something more unique, Oak & Eden provides plenty of options by way of soaking your oak spire in flavored liquid. There are 11 different flavors, and you're limited to one — there's no mixing of flavors or opting for multiple infused spires. The infusion options at launch are as follows: vanilla, honey, maple syrup, coffee, rum, port wine, cabernet, grapefruit liqueur, pineapple liqueur, orange liqueur and blackberry liqueur. Oak & Eden expects to offer more infusion flavors in the future, including seasonal and special limited-edition offerings.

Step 5: Personalize your bottle

Now that you've finished your science experiment of mixing up your own customized whiskey, the final step in the process is adding your own personal touch to the bottle's label by adding your signature. You don't technically have to put your real name (or anything, the signature is optional), but certain offensive words are barred from being entered.

The age of Oak & Eden custom whiskey

Oak & Eden typically does not provide exact age statements of their whiskeys, and that's also the case with your customized hooch. However, we do at least know its minimum age, as all whiskey sold through the Whiskey Customizer tool has been aged for at least three years, just like the rest of the brand's offerings.

The price of Oak & Eden custom whiskey

Although there are over 200 different potential bottles you can mix up using Oak & Eden's Whiskey Customizer, they'll all be categorized under one of only two price brackets. For 90-proof bottles, you'll pay $64 for a 750 mL bottle. For 114-proof blends, the price goes up to $79 a pop. The tool is online and operable as of today, so head on over to Oak & Eden and start blendin.'