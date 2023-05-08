Ever since the Michelin Guide began awarding stars to fine dining establishments in 1926, gourmands around the world have turned to the publication to discover the hottest and best places to eat. And now, they've got an official drink to wash down all that great food, as Basil Hayden is now the official American Whiskey of the Michelin Guide US.

The Kentucky-based whiskey brand was first launched in 1992 by bourbon legend Booker Noe, and while it's certainly acclaimed, the $45 price point of its doesn't exactly match up with the Michelin Guide's reputation for favoring pricey and exclusive restaurants. But that juxtaposition is exactly why this partnership was formed.

"Consumers seek out Michelin and Basil Hayden for similar reasons: They want an elevated experience," Cara Cornelius, vice president of food and travel experiences for Michelin Americas, said in a press release. "We know, however, people sometimes assume these experiences are out of reach, kept behind an expensive bill or impossible reservations. Our goal for this new partnership is to bring Michelin-level events to the consumer and show how sophistication and quality can be enjoyed by all."

Among those events will be a series of co-branded "tasting garden" pop-ups at a variety of popular food festivals in the US starting this summer. The pop-ups will feature an unassuming diner exterior that gives way to a swanky cocktail bar serving Basil Hayden craft cocktails and Michelin-inspired small bites.

The real tasting area, presumably, will not be staffed by an NPC from Goldeneye. Basil Hayden

If you're looking to attend one of the tasting garden pop-ups, here's the schedule for 2023:

Chicago, IL – Taste of Randolph, Jun 16-18

Denver, CO – Cherry Creek Arts Festival, July 1-3

Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond, Sept 14-17

Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, Sept 21-24

New York, NY – New York City Wine & Food Festival, Oct 12-15

San Diego, CA – San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival, Nov 11

Other future events for the brand partnership will include a sweepstakes with the chance to win a Michelin Star weekend, the presentation of the Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award at the 2023 Michelin Guide Ceremonies and more.