These Are the 81 Best-Tasting Bourbons, According to Experts

The San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) has announced its results for 2023, and there's a lot to take in. Out of over 6,000 bottles entered across the competition, only around 500 of them were awarded the highest ranking of Double Gold. And out of those superior spirits, 81 of them are classified as bourbons. So not a bad year overall for the brown stuff.

The SFWSC, which the Tasting Alliance runs alongside the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition and the Singapore World Spirits Competition, divides its bourbon entrants into seven different categories: Straight Bourbon, Special Barrel-Finished Bourbon, Wheated Bourbon, Small Batch Bourbon Up to 5 Years, Small Batch Bourbon 6-10 Years, Single Barrel Bourbon Up to 10 Years and Single Barrel Bourbon 11 Years and Older. Below, we've laid out all 81 double-gold medal-winning bourbons for 2023.

Straight Bourbon



15 Stars 13-Year-Old Timeless Reserve Bourbon

1845 Distilling Preemption Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Blackened x Wes Henderson Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Blue Note Crossroads



Blue Note Juke Joint



Brother’s Bond Cask Strength Bourbon



Breckenridge High Proof 105 Bourbon Whiskey



Breckenridge Bourbon Whiskey



Clyde May’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey



Detroit City Butcher’s Cut Straight Bourbon



Evan Williams Black



Few Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon



Fox & Oden Double Oaked Straight Bourbon Whiskey



Heaven Hill Bottled-in-Bond



Heaven’s Door Decade Series Vol. 1 10yr Bourbon



J. Rieger & Co. Straight Bourbon Whiskey Bottled In Bond



Kentucky Owl The Wiseman Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey



Maker’s Mark Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon



McFarlane’s Reserve Select Kentucky Straight Bourbon



Old Forester King Ranch Edition



Old Louisville Whiskey Co. Straight Bourbon Whiskey



Pinhook Vertical Series Bourbon 7 Year



Pursuit United Straight Bourbon



Sweet Grass Bourbon



William Heavenhill 9th Edition Bourbon



Wheated Bourbon

Southern Star Paragon Cask Strength Single Barrel Wheated Straight Bourbon Whiskey

W. L. Weller 12 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Weller Bourbon

Small Batch Bourbon Up to 5 Years

Axe and the Oak Distillery First Stake Cask Strength Bourbon Whiskey

Bainbridge Whiskey 40 Saloon Bottled In Bond

Filmland Spirits Moonlight Mayhem! Small Batch Bourbon

Ghostwood Blended Bourbon Whiskey

Hidden Barn Whiskey Kentucky Straight Bourbon Small Batch Series One Batch #5

Mystic Farm & Distillery Mystic Broken Oak

New Riff Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Bottled in Bond Without Chill Filtration

Penelope Private Select Batch 22-302

ROCKER Spirits Bourbon Whiskey

Still & Oak Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon

Still Austin Whiskey Co The Musician Cask Strength Bourbon

The Bullock Distillery Straight Bourbon Whiskey Batch #2

Wilderness Trail Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon



Woodford Reserve Bourbon



Small Batch Bourbon 6-10 Years

WhistlePig

2XO The Phoenix Blend

Art of the Spirits Whiskey Cask Strength “Frogman” Straight Bourbon Whiskey



Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey



Eagle Rare 10 Year Old



Ezra Brooks Bourbon Old Ezra 7 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey



George Dickel Bourbon



Joseph Magnus Murray Hill Club Bourbon Blend



Kings County Distillery Bottled-in-Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey



Laws Whiskey House Bottled in Bond Four Grain Bourbon



Peg Leg Porker Spirits Straight Tennessee Bourbon Whiskey



Traverse City Whiskey Co. Barrel Proof Bourbon



WhistlePig PiggyBack Bourbon



Widow Jane 10-Year Bourbon



Special Barrel-Finished Bourbon

Angel’s Envy 2022 Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels

Art of the Spirits Whiskey Cask Strength “Final Run” Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in a Ruby Port Cask



Bardstown Bourbon Company Collaborative Series – Chateau de Laubade II



Chicken Cock Chanticleer Finished in Cognac Casks



Doc Swinson’s Exploratory Cask French Toasted



Hillrock Estate Distillery Solera Aged Bourbon Tawny Port Finished



Hidden Barn Whiskey Kentucky Straight Bourbon Small Batch Series One Finished in Madeira Casks



Frank August Case Study: 01 | Mizunara | Japanese Oak



Everwild Spirits Seekers Toasted Oak



Neeley Family Distillery The Old Jett Brothers Sauternes Finished Bourbon



Rabbit Hole Distillery Dareringer Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in PX Sherry Cask



World Whiskey Society Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Cask



Woodford Reserve Double Oaked



Single Barrel Bourbon Up to 10 Years

Blanton's Bourbon

Blanton’s Original Single Barrel Bourbon

Blanton’s Straight From the Barrel Single Barrel Bourbon



The Clover Whiskey Straight Bourbon



Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon



Holladay Distillery Ben Holladay One Barrel Bourbon



Kings County Distillery Single Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey #2022



Nashtucky Single Barrel Bourbon



Puncher's Chance The Undisputed Bourbon



Red Line Whiskey Company 6 Year Cask Strength Bourbon Whiskey



Whiskey Thief Distilling Company Single Barrel 12 Riders on the Storm



Wyoming Whiskey Single Barrel Bourbon



Single Barrel Bourbon 11 Years and Older

Augusta Distillery Buckner’s 13 Year

Elijah Craig 18-Year



Russell’s Reserve 13 YO



If you're thinking that you don't have quite the budget to go out and buy 81 new bottles of bourbon, just wait a couple of months. For the first time, the Tasting Alliance — in association with Reserve Bar — will be presenting global awards at "The Top Shelf Gala" at Resorts World Las Vegas on June 16 & 17. This event will bring in the Best in Class spirits from the San Francisco, New York and Singapore World Spirits Competitions, and will award overall winners that will then have ultimate bragging rights. The gala will also feature tastings from over 50 exhibiting brands and is open to the public, you can purchase tickets here.