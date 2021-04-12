Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
Don’t know what to get your girlfriend, your mom or your girlfriend’s mom? Our guide has you covered with picks across style, fitness, home and more. We’ll even let you take all the credit.
This well designed tote from one of the foremost names in outdoor apparel is perfect for the beach or the city.
Care/Of’s plant-based protein powder delivers 18 grams of protein per serving with ingredients that are easy to pronounce — and digest.
Give her this perennial best-seller from Glossier, and she’ll ask how you knew.
This warm, breathable, soft-on-the-skin layer comes in more than a dozen colors and is ideal for pre- and post-workout moments — or simply lounging around.
Few kitchen implements are as important as knives, and they're also one of the places where it's worth spending a little extra to have the best. This pair is a damn good start for any culinary-minded women in your life.
From the makers behind Harry’s, Flamingo razors feature five blades and a rubber-grip handle that doesn’t just look good but won’t slip in the shower.
If she has a dog, then she might well appreciate gifts for it even more than she would anything for herself. Give Fido something fun to play with.
Ostensibly a gift for her, this cookbook focusing on pies, bars and buns is — let's be real — also a gift for yourself.
Does she miss traveling? This beautiful candle, with its top notes of mandarin and bergamot, will transport her to warmer climes.
Prose makes customized shampoo and conditioner that targets all her hair and scalp needs.
From Alison Roman, who is best known for deliciously simple and not-too-serious recipes like ‘The Stew,’ comes Nothing Fancy — her second cookbook. It’s perfectly on-brand.
This flaky sea salt from the Westfjords of Iceland, harvested with a centuries-old method and dried over birch wood, is that perfect addition to a weeknight salad or once-in-a-while steak dinner for two.
Unlike most multivitamins, these dailies deliver nutrients she doesn’t already get from food — like boron, folate and magnesium — in bioavailable forms that she can actually use.
This silk sleep mask doubles as a headband during her nightly routine.
Help her channel the ’90s with these affordable jeans made with Japanese denim.
This ultralight yoga mat is easy to fold up and bring to last-minute classes across town, and it even comes with a handy carrying case.
How Could She is a quick read about three friends in their late 30s trying to navigate new careers, new partners and a new chapter in their friendship with one another. She’ll love it, and so will you.
Instantly recognizable, David Yurman's cable cuff bracelet is a timeless look on both men and women. This one is made from a mix of sterling silver and 18K gold.
If the woman in your life loves flowers, she probably wants to make sure they're well-cared-for and stay fresh. This floral knife is designed to trim and prune like none other.
Nike used its famous Flyknit material to build a sports bra that’s lighter, airier and more supportive than anything she’s ever worn before.
You've made a list and checked it twice, and there are probably some slots on there that don't need to be major, mind-blowing purchases. So skip the bin-sifting, save money and start here when shopping for the women in your life.
Perfect for workouts or simply lounging around the house, Apple's new Solo Loop is a single, continuous loop of rubber — and it's guaranteed to fit her wrist, as it comes in nine different sizes.
Light, built for speed and ultra-responsive, the Hyperion Tempo is perfect for the serious runner. Best of all, both colorways are awesome looking.
This great fragrance from Glossier is fresh and spicy without being overpowering. And, hey, it's very reasonably priced.
From Helix Sleep, an up-and-comer in the boxed mattress category, this fleece-lined weighted blanket comes in three weight options and costs far less than the competition.
If she loves having wine-and-cheese picnics, she'll love this Red Dot-award-winning pocketknife designed for exactly that.
Apple packed the AirPods Pro with a ton of great tech: There’s Adaptive EQ, transparency mode, and Apple’s H1 chip for easy iPhone pairing. They're also sweat-resistant.
These fun acetate frames are available in multiple colors and with or without prescription lenses. They're scratch-resistant, they look great, and they come with a one-year guarantee on the lenses.
Run-of-the-mill sweatpants are no match for the style and coziness Mountain Hardwear built into these fluffy fleece pants.
This ultra-high-end CBD and CBG tincture promotes better sleep and recovery with a careful blend of terpenes that targets inflammation.