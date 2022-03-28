Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

30+ Unique Birthday Gifts for Her That Are Sure to Delight

For her birthday, get her something that shows you've been paying attention.

By Will Porter
unique birthday gifts for her

Birthdays only come once a year — that means one major chance to unapologetically spoil that special lady in your life and show her just how much you value her, her time and her company. Sure, you could go with a classic gift — like jewelry — or something more practical — like kitchen appliances — and play it safe. But if you really want to make her special day all the more special, we suggest paying a little closer attention to her wants, needs, etc. and picking out something a bit more individual — something that shows her you've been thinking about her as much as you actually have, something unique.

Of course, we're not simply going to leave you in the lurch with that piece of advice and hope for the best. To help you along, we've gone to the trouble of compiling the following collection of worthwhile birthday gifts that are also a bit more... individual. Pick up one of these presents and you're sure to score major points.

Still can’t find what you’re looking for? Check out some of our other gift guides here.

Huckberry
1 of 33
Best for Outdoors Lovers
Flikr Personal Concrete Fireplace
Flikr
$99 AT HUCKBERRY

Whether she actually runs cold and needs a little flame near her all winter or just wants a modern accent piece for her indoor space, this personal fireplace is up to the task. 

Parachute Home
2 of 33
Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe
Parachute
$99 AT PARACHUTE HOME

"Ahhhhh" - Her (probably, when she dons her new cloud cotton robe). Winter will be here before we know it and nothing is better than a comfy robe to lounge in.

Baggu
3 of 33
Best for Frequent Shoppers
Baggu Standard Bags
Baggu
$14 AT BAGGU

We as a collective society have been working to eliminate single-use bags for a while, but the replacements aren't always fun or good-looking. Baggu rejects this notion, making dozens of reusable bags with exciting colorways and fun patterns.

Amazon
4 of 33
Best for Coffee Lovers
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
Ember
$117 AT AMAZON

Another smart pick for winter is this temperature control mug from Ember, which keeps her coffee hot for hours longer than a traditional mug. Its clean lines are a great addition to her WFH setup, too. 

Walmart
5 of 33
Best for Forgetful Folks
Apple AirTag
Apple
$29 AT WALMART

Apple's new AirTags will help her keep track of her most valuable items: her purse, her wallet or even her dog. If she has made a habit of misplacing stuff, this is a perfect gift option.

Our Place
6 of 33
Best for Home Chefs
Our Place Dinner for Four
Our Place
$250 AT OUR PLACE

You've surely seen the internet's favorite pan by now, but to really get her something she can use, pick up the dinner for four set, which includes plates, bowls and cups along with the iconic Always Pan. 

Courtesy
7 of 33
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking
Now 56% off
$17 AT AMAZON

A cookbook is a perfect gift for the woman who loves spending her time perfecting new recipes and hosting dinner parties. This one, specifically, has had its time in the zeitgeist and is a must-have. 

8 of 33
Best for Hair Artists
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Set
Dyson
$430 AT DYSON

If drying her hair each morning is a nuisance, she has a ton of hair or just likes the best-of-the-best, get this dryer from Dyson. She's never had a blow dryer quite like this.

Parcelle Wine
9 of 33
Chilled Reds 3-Pack
Parcelle Wine
$85 AT PARCELLEWINE.COM

If she's spent any amount of time digging into the finer details of wine, she's going to love a set of three natural chilled reds from Parcelle, one of the best online wine merchants around. 

Mejuri
10 of 33
Mejuri Thin Dôme Ring
Mejuri
$295 AT MEJURI

If you're looking to get her some jewelry that goes with anything and doesn't scream over-commitment, this gold ring from Mejuri is a perfectly subtle piece to add to her everyday wear. 

Lunya
11 of 33
Best for Lounging
Lunya Washable Silk Set
Lunya
$258 AT LUNYA

Is there anything better than sleeping in silk? The only thing we can think of is sleeping in washable silk. If she loves getting cozy, this is the perfect gift.

The Sill
12 of 33
Best for Green Thumbs
Monstera Deliciosa
The Sill
$67 AT THE SILL

One of the best plants to keep around the house, the Monstera Deliciosa is perfect if she already likes to nurture plants or just needs to spruce up her indoor space. 

13 of 33
Best for Weed Lovers
Tetra Nomad Pipe
Tetra
$86 AT SHOP-TETRA.COM

If that special lady likes to take a toke or two, then she might be the ideal candidate for Tetra's Nomad Pipe, which is beautifully built from solid brass and aluminum, has a convenient magnetic closure and is discreet and compact enough for on-the-go smoking (where appropriate, of course).

Outdoor Voices
14 of 33
Best for Fitness Fanatics
Outdoor Voices Exercise 2.5-Inch Short
Outdoor Voices
$68 AT OUTDOOR VOICES

Ideal for just about any exercise that she can dream up, the Outdoor Voices Exercise Short will keep her cool and comfortable. Pretty much anything from OV looks great, too.  

Huckberry
15 of 33
The Orijin Sponge
Orijin
$19 AT HUCKBERRY

This sponge from Orijin is made from Konjac, a fibrous perennial root that grows naturally at high altitudes in Asia. It is also charcoal- and bamboo-infused to help reduce oil and balance her pH while deep cleaning pores.

16 of 33
Best for Photogs
Polaroid Originals Now I-Type Instant Camera
Polaroid Originals
Now 17% off
$100 AT AMAZON

Help her make memories that will last with an upgraded version of the old Polaroid she's been sifting through thrift stores for. Just make sure you also buy film.

Fellow
17 of 33
Best for Tea Fanatics
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Fellow
$149 AT FELLOWPRODUCTS.COM

Not only does this thing just look damn good on the counter, it is a smart, efficient kettle that is perfect for her morning pour-over or French press routine. 

Bearaby
18 of 33
Bearaby Cotton Napper
Bearaby
$249 AT BEARABY

For times of relaxation, this weighted blanket from Bearaby is the perfect companion. It eschews the beads normally associated with weighted blankets in favor of heavyweight, buttery cotton. 

Grovemade
20 of 33
Best for WFH
Grovemade Wood Laptop Stand
Grovemade
$160 AT GROVEMADE

It is likely that her WFH setup could use an upgrade from the cheap Amazon laptop stand she's been using. This one from Grovemade will accent her desk nicely while keeping her laptop elevated to maximize desk space.  

21 of 33
Best for Travel
Away The Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition
Away
$645 AT AWAY

She'll be the belle of the ball, er, luggage carousel each time she breaks out this aluminum carry-on from Away, which not only looks amazing but is durable and packed with features.

22 of 33
Outerknown Cabin Cardigan
Outerknown
$328 AT OUTERKNOWN

Made from a combination of ultra-soft cotton and alpaca wool, this cardigan will be the garment she reaches for every single day from fall all the way through spring.

Verishop
23 of 33
Steamery Cirrus No.2 Steamer
Steamery
$130 AT VERISHOP

For the at-home stylist, get a steamer that keeps her clothes wrinkle-free and ready for any dinner party or downtown soiree. 

Glossier
24 of 33
Best for Self-Care
Glossier Skincare Edit
Glossier
£50 AT GLOSSIER

Two words: skincare routine. You've probably heard her talk about her skincare routine a bunch by now, so get her this set that has everything to get her that smooth, moisturized skins she loves. 

Hoka One One
25 of 33
Best for Runners
Hoka One One Clifton 8
Hoka One One
$140 AT HOKA.COM

From weekday morning walks through the neighborhood to her long Sunday run, the Hoka One One Clifton is one of the best shoes for the job. They've even become a hit in the fashion world, to boot.   

Reserve Bar
26 of 33
Best for Cocktail Lovers
Espolòn Blanco
Espolòn
$28 AT RESERVE BAR

Lots of drinks are good for celebration, but one of the best might be Espolòn Blanco (our pick for the best tequila you can buy in 2021). 

Nordstrom
27 of 33
Best for Reducing Anxiety
Paddywax Realm Reed Diffuser
Paddywax
$28 AT NORDSTROM

There are a ton of great ways for her to keep her space smelling sweet, one of which being this reed diffuser, which comes with five different reeds and is available in three different colors. 

Amazon
28 of 33
Fishers Finery Mulberry Silk Queen Pillowcase
Fishers Finery
$53 AT AMAZON

Believe it or not, a pillowcase is also an essential part of a skincare routine, and silk is the best material to keep her face clear and clean throughout the night. 

29 of 33
Juliette Has a Gun Not A Perfume
Juliette Has a Gun
$100 AT SEPHORA

Ordinary perfume isn't what we might call a unique gift. Luckily, this one is anything but ordinary, marked by a fresh, minimalist, hypoallergenic blend that was designed to be different.

Victorinox
30 of 33
Best for Wine Lovers
Victorniox Wine Master
Victorinox
$180 AT SWISSARMY.COM

Ditch the old, cheap wine opener she's been using for way too long and get her this classy wine key from Victorinox that she'll be showing off for decades to come. It doesn't hurt, either, that it's tough enough to bring along on any adventure.

