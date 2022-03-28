Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
30+ Unique Birthday Gifts for Her That Are Sure to Delight
For her birthday, get her something that shows you've been paying attention.
Birthdays only come once a year — that means one major chance to unapologetically spoil that special lady in your life and show her just how much you value her, her time and her company. Sure, you could go with a classic gift — like jewelry — or something more practical — like kitchen appliances — and play it safe. But if you really want to make her special day all the more special, we suggest paying a little closer attention to her wants, needs, etc. and picking out something a bit more individual — something that shows her you've been thinking about her as much as you actually have, something unique.
Of course, we're not simply going to leave you in the lurch with that piece of advice and hope for the best. To help you along, we've gone to the trouble of compiling the following collection of worthwhile birthday gifts that are also a bit more... individual. Pick up one of these presents and you're sure to score major points.
Whether she actually runs cold and needs a little flame near her all winter or just wants a modern accent piece for her indoor space, this personal fireplace is up to the task.
"Ahhhhh" - Her (probably, when she dons her new cloud cotton robe). Winter will be here before we know it and nothing is better than a comfy robe to lounge in.
We as a collective society have been working to eliminate single-use bags for a while, but the replacements aren't always fun or good-looking. Baggu rejects this notion, making dozens of reusable bags with exciting colorways and fun patterns.
Another smart pick for winter is this temperature control mug from Ember, which keeps her coffee hot for hours longer than a traditional mug. Its clean lines are a great addition to her WFH setup, too.
Apple's new AirTags will help her keep track of her most valuable items: her purse, her wallet or even her dog. If she has made a habit of misplacing stuff, this is a perfect gift option.
You've surely seen the internet's favorite pan by now, but to really get her something she can use, pick up the dinner for four set, which includes plates, bowls and cups along with the iconic Always Pan.
A cookbook is a perfect gift for the woman who loves spending her time perfecting new recipes and hosting dinner parties. This one, specifically, has had its time in the zeitgeist and is a must-have.
If drying her hair each morning is a nuisance, she has a ton of hair or just likes the best-of-the-best, get this dryer from Dyson. She's never had a blow dryer quite like this.
If she's spent any amount of time digging into the finer details of wine, she's going to love a set of three natural chilled reds from Parcelle, one of the best online wine merchants around.
If you're looking to get her some jewelry that goes with anything and doesn't scream over-commitment, this gold ring from Mejuri is a perfectly subtle piece to add to her everyday wear.
Is there anything better than sleeping in silk? The only thing we can think of is sleeping in washable silk. If she loves getting cozy, this is the perfect gift.
One of the best plants to keep around the house, the Monstera Deliciosa is perfect if she already likes to nurture plants or just needs to spruce up her indoor space.
If that special lady likes to take a toke or two, then she might be the ideal candidate for Tetra's Nomad Pipe, which is beautifully built from solid brass and aluminum, has a convenient magnetic closure and is discreet and compact enough for on-the-go smoking (where appropriate, of course).
Ideal for just about any exercise that she can dream up, the Outdoor Voices Exercise Short will keep her cool and comfortable. Pretty much anything from OV looks great, too.
This sponge from Orijin is made from Konjac, a fibrous perennial root that grows naturally at high altitudes in Asia. It is also charcoal- and bamboo-infused to help reduce oil and balance her pH while deep cleaning pores.
Help her make memories that will last with an upgraded version of the old Polaroid she's been sifting through thrift stores for. Just make sure you also buy film.
Not only does this thing just look damn good on the counter, it is a smart, efficient kettle that is perfect for her morning pour-over or French press routine.
For times of relaxation, this weighted blanket from Bearaby is the perfect companion. It eschews the beads normally associated with weighted blankets in favor of heavyweight, buttery cotton.
It is likely that her WFH setup could use an upgrade from the cheap Amazon laptop stand she's been using. This one from Grovemade will accent her desk nicely while keeping her laptop elevated to maximize desk space.
She'll be the belle of the ball, er, luggage carousel each time she breaks out this aluminum carry-on from Away, which not only looks amazing but is durable and packed with features.
Made from a combination of ultra-soft cotton and alpaca wool, this cardigan will be the garment she reaches for every single day from fall all the way through spring.
For the at-home stylist, get a steamer that keeps her clothes wrinkle-free and ready for any dinner party or downtown soiree.
Two words: skincare routine. You've probably heard her talk about her skincare routine a bunch by now, so get her this set that has everything to get her that smooth, moisturized skins she loves.
From weekday morning walks through the neighborhood to her long Sunday run, the Hoka One One Clifton is one of the best shoes for the job. They've even become a hit in the fashion world, to boot.
Lots of drinks are good for celebration, but one of the best might be Espolòn Blanco (our pick for the best tequila you can buy in 2021).
There are a ton of great ways for her to keep her space smelling sweet, one of which being this reed diffuser, which comes with five different reeds and is available in three different colors.
Believe it or not, a pillowcase is also an essential part of a skincare routine, and silk is the best material to keep her face clear and clean throughout the night.
Ordinary perfume isn't what we might call a unique gift. Luckily, this one is anything but ordinary, marked by a fresh, minimalist, hypoallergenic blend that was designed to be different.
Ditch the old, cheap wine opener she's been using for way too long and get her this classy wine key from Victorinox that she'll be showing off for decades to come. It doesn't hurt, either, that it's tough enough to bring along on any adventure.