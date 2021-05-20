Today's Top Stories
1
Why Vegan Shoes Aren't Sustainable Products
2
The Ultimate Hiking Kit for A Remote Day Trip
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
Here’s the Story Behind AETHER’s Unique New Ads

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Gifts for the New Dad

Fatherhood is a journey. Here are some great gifts to help that bewildered new dad on his way.

By Tyler Duffy
best dad gifts
Courtesy

Becoming a new dad is a profound, life-changing experience. But fatherhood is also embarking on a journey that can engender its fair share of weariness and bewilderment.

Eventually, that new dad will blossom into a wise, skilled and well-grounded father...but, for now, here are some great gift ideas to help him on his way.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths
Courtesy
amazon.com
$15.49
$12.97 (16% off)
SHOP NOW

One of the first things a new dad learns is that towels are required — constantly. Here are some functional microfiber ones to have within easy reach. 

The New Basics: A-to-Z Baby & Child Care for the Modern Parent
Courtesy
amazon.com
$16.99
SHOP NOW

Michel Cohen's guide is easy to search and delivers common sense, agenda-free advice that will prevent many Google searches and panicked texts to friends and family. 

Marathon Mechanical Wind-Up Alarm Clock
Courtesy
amazon.com
$18.95
SHOP NOW

This is a simple, loud alarm clock that will jolt that new dad back to temporal reality. 

BLK & Bold Rise & GRND Coffee
Courtesy
amazon.com
$26.99
SHOP NOW

New parents can never have enough coffee. This signature blend from BLK & Bold is roasted in small batches for taste, and 5 percent of profits go toward helping at-risk youth.  

Facial Fuel Energizing Face Moisturizer For Men
Courtesy
kiehls.com
$35.00
SHOP NOW

This great facial moisturizer is designed to awaken fatigued and dull skin. Entirely coincidentally, one of the primary side effects of a new dad's perpetual sleep loss is fatigued and dull skin.  

Dad Grass Hemp CBD Preroll 5 Pack
Courtesy
dadgrass.com
$35.00
SHOP NOW

These pre-rolls are long-lasting, all-natural — and guaranteed not to get that new dad arrested in all 50 states. 

Geologie Nourishing Under Eye Cream
Courtesy
geologie.com
$45.00
SHOP NOW

Your typical dad won't be getting enough sleep for some time, but this cream will get other people to stop asking about it on Zoom. 

Pampers Swaddlers Size 1
Courtesy
amazon.com
$49.99
$44.29 (11% off)
SHOP NOW

Diapers are a must-have — and pricey. These ones have one essential feature: a yellow line that turns to blue when wet. Pro tip: gift size 1, as babies grow out of the newborn size quickly.  

Men's Wicked Good Moccasins
Courtesy
llbean.com
$79.00
SHOP NOW

These moccasins are warm, comfy, not too fussy — and optimal for wandering around the house late at night.  

BabyBjörn Baby Carrier
Courtesy
amazon.com
$79.99
SHOP NOW

This carrier is simple, secure and easy for one parent to use. The little one is apt to fall asleep, and the new dad has two free hands to get work done on the laptop. 

Ten Thousand Recover Crew
Jonathan Dee
tenthousand.cc
$98.00
SHOP NOW

The last thing a new dad has time for is putting effort into the wardrobe. Here's a basic, versatile sweatshirt that is comfortable, durable and always odor-free. 

Lagavulin 16 Year
Courtesy
$119.00
SHOP NOW

Desperate times call for this robust, peaty and mouth-watering Scotch whiskey that's available just about anywhere liquor is sold. 

Leatherman Free P2
Courtesy
leatherman.com
$119.95
SHOP NOW

A multi-tool always comes in handy — especially when baby stuff is constantly arriving at the house, often with substantial assembly required. 

Bonavita One-Touch Coffee Maker
Courtesy
amazon.com
$189.99
$116.21 (39% off)
SHOP NOW

New dads are either developing a coffee habit...or discovering their coffee habit needs to get less complex and time-consuming. Either way, this Bonavita unit delivers a quality cup and has two key features for the exhausted parent, one-button simplicity and an automatic on-off function.  

Field Company Cast-Iron Skillet
Courtesy
fieldcompany.com
$125.00
SHOP NOW

New dads handle more of the cooking load. Time to invest in GP's "Just Get This" pick for best cast-iron skillet, which is lightweight, pre-seasoned and exceptionally smooth. 

Sonos One
Courtesy
sonos.com
$149.00
SHOP NOW

This Sonos unit is the perfect speaker for both the dad who already has a sound system and the dad who needs to start one.

Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat
Courtesy
amazon.com
$149.99
SHOP NOW

This car seat is super-affordable. It works from infancy through pre-adolescence, and it's a great option for a second seat for parents who need to have one in both cars. 

Apple Watch Series 6
Courtesy
apple.com
$399.00
SHOP NOW

Dads still get important calls and texts, and when fighting new parent brain, the easiest device to keep track of is one that's attached to the wrist.  

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Buying Guides
The Best Motorcycle Backpacks You Can Buy
The 16 Best Gifts for Whiskey Lovers
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 Lightweight Jeans You Can Wear All Summer
The 8 Best Performance Dress Shirts
The Best Sleeping Bags for Side Sleepers
The Best Razors for Shaving Your Head
The 22 Best Gifts to Get for a Beer Lover
The 25 Best Backpacks for Everyday Use
The Best Gym Shoes for Every Type of Workout
The 55+ Best Graduation Gifts for Him