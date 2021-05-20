Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Gifts for the New Dad
Fatherhood is a journey. Here are some great gifts to help that bewildered new dad on his way.
Becoming a new dad is a profound, life-changing experience. But fatherhood is also embarking on a journey that can engender its fair share of weariness and bewilderment.
Eventually, that new dad will blossom into a wise, skilled and well-grounded father...but, for now, here are some great gift ideas to help him on his way.
One of the first things a new dad learns is that towels are required — constantly. Here are some functional microfiber ones to have within easy reach.
Michel Cohen's guide is easy to search and delivers common sense, agenda-free advice that will prevent many Google searches and panicked texts to friends and family.
This is a simple, loud alarm clock that will jolt that new dad back to temporal reality.
New parents can never have enough coffee. This signature blend from BLK & Bold is roasted in small batches for taste, and 5 percent of profits go toward helping at-risk youth.
This great facial moisturizer is designed to awaken fatigued and dull skin. Entirely coincidentally, one of the primary side effects of a new dad's perpetual sleep loss is fatigued and dull skin.
These pre-rolls are long-lasting, all-natural — and guaranteed not to get that new dad arrested in all 50 states.
Your typical dad won't be getting enough sleep for some time, but this cream will get other people to stop asking about it on Zoom.
Diapers are a must-have — and pricey. These ones have one essential feature: a yellow line that turns to blue when wet. Pro tip: gift size 1, as babies grow out of the newborn size quickly.
These moccasins are warm, comfy, not too fussy — and optimal for wandering around the house late at night.
This carrier is simple, secure and easy for one parent to use. The little one is apt to fall asleep, and the new dad has two free hands to get work done on the laptop.
The last thing a new dad has time for is putting effort into the wardrobe. Here's a basic, versatile sweatshirt that is comfortable, durable and always odor-free.
Desperate times call for this robust, peaty and mouth-watering Scotch whiskey that's available just about anywhere liquor is sold.
A multi-tool always comes in handy — especially when baby stuff is constantly arriving at the house, often with substantial assembly required.
New dads are either developing a coffee habit...or discovering their coffee habit needs to get less complex and time-consuming. Either way, this Bonavita unit delivers a quality cup and has two key features for the exhausted parent, one-button simplicity and an automatic on-off function.
New dads handle more of the cooking load. Time to invest in GP's "Just Get This" pick for best cast-iron skillet, which is lightweight, pre-seasoned and exceptionally smooth.
This Sonos unit is the perfect speaker for both the dad who already has a sound system and the dad who needs to start one.
This car seat is super-affordable. It works from infancy through pre-adolescence, and it's a great option for a second seat for parents who need to have one in both cars.
Dads still get important calls and texts, and when fighting new parent brain, the easiest device to keep track of is one that's attached to the wrist.