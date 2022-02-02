Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 20 Best Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts

Avoid broken hearts in the 11th hour with these procrastination-proof gift ideas.

gift guide last minute v day gifts

February 14 has a nasty habit of sneaking up. Just when the year feels like it is finally getting a move on and the holiday season is in the rearview, Valentine’s Day rears its head. If you’re only now looking for a gift to give this Valentine’s Day, we get it. That’s why we built out a list of the best last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts to buy. From grooming gifts to chocolate and tech, everything on this list can be ordered either with expedited shipping or qualifies as a digital/virtual gift and, therefore, doesn't need shipping at all. And about the scramble? They never have to know.

Still can’t find what you’re looking for? Check out some of our other gift guides here.

Endangered Species Sea Salt + Dark Chocolate
Endangered Species Chocolate
$32 AT AMAZON

Not only is this chocolate absolutely delicious, but it's also fair trade certified and a portion of the sales goes toward conservation efforts — making this a double-whammy of goodness.

The Bouqs Co. Wild About U Arrangement
The Bouqs Co.
$15 AT BOUQS

Flowers are always an easy go-to, even when limited on time. This arrangement is unique, as it is comprised largely of wildflowers. But if you'd prefer to go with a classic like roses, The Bouqs has more traditional options, as well.

Smith & Cult Nail Polish
Smith & Cult
$18 AT AMAZON

Smith & Cult’s assortment of colors offers something for everyone. Plus, it's chip-resistant, so it will last longer.

Amazon Gift Card
Amazon
$25 AT AMAZON

Some might say that a gift card isn't very romantic. But others might say you're giving your giftee (especially if they're tough to buy for) the gift of getting exactly what they want — cutting out the chance of making an error.

Roselynboutique Jade Roller Tool Set
Roselynboutique
Now 57% off
$8 AT AMAZON

A product that literally thousands upon thousands of folks swear by, this jade roller set will help reduce puffiness and encourage relaxation.

MasterClass Membership
MasterClass
MasterClass
$180 AT MASTERCLASS

If they want to pick up some new skills, who better to learn from than some of the foremost experts across pretty much every conceivable industry? That's what MasterClass is all about.

America the Beautiful Annual National Parks Pass
REI
National Park Service
$80 AT REI

If they like adventure, they'd probably like a year's worth of access to over 2,000 majestic and mysterious federal recreation sites, including Yellowstone, Yosemite and so many more. To expedite this purchase, you can also pick it up at an REI location near you the same day you buy it.

Apple Fitness+
Apple
$10 AT APPLE

Apple Fitness+ is one of the best ways to get and stay in shape on the go.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
$130 AT AMAZON

If that special someone in your life is big on reading, a Kindle e-reader might be the perfect gift, as it's a lot more compact than, say, an entire library of books, but it can still hold just as much information. Plus, it's waterproof, making it a great vacationer's companion.

Theragun Mini
TheraGun
$190 AT AMAZON

Percussive massagers are wildly popular in the world of fitness, as they can help soothe sore muscles for far cheaper than, say, a Swedish massage. This one is also small enough to stash in all but the tiniest of bags, making it a great self-care gift.

Flikr Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace
Flikr Fire
$99 AT HUCKBERRY

Think of this device like portable ambiance. It's small and burns clean enough to use indoors — great for setting a romantic mood — but tough enough for travel and even campground usage. Order by 2/8 and it'll arrive on time for V-Day.

Cameo Celebrity Greeting
Cameo
$15 AT CAMEO.COM

If you really want to make their V-Day, you could call in a favor from one of her favorite celebrities/heroes and get a personalized greeting courtesy of Cameo.

Manduka GRP Hot Yoga Mat
Manduka
Now 18% off
$106 AT AMAZON

Manduka’s extra grippy mat has a charcoal-infused middle layer that absorbs moisture and fights odor. They'll also probably love that you're taking their self-care routine into account.

Mejuri Beaded Ring
Mejuri
$21 AT MEJURI

This delicate, gorgeous 14k gold ring is sure to score major points. And if you order it before 2/6, it'll show up before Valentine's Day.

Boy Smells Slow Burn Candle
Boy Smells
$39 AT NORDSTROM

Normally, we might suggest that a candle isn't exactly a thoughtful gift — but this one is different. It was made in collaboration with Kacey Musgraves, it looks as good as it smells and it simply isn't like all those other basic candles on the market. Furthermore, you can pick it up in-store for an expedited purchase, even on V-Day itself.

Classic Lined Clog
Crocs
$60 AT HUCKBERRY

Crocs are ugly, but no one is going to love them for their looks; they'll love them for how remarkably comfortable they are, especially with that super-soft lining. Just make sure to order by 2/8 to get them in time.

Bath and Body Works Aromatherapy Orange + Ginger Shower Steamer 6 Tablets
Bath & Body Works
$20 AT AMAZON

If you want to pamper her but a bath isn't an option, these shower steamer tablets with their essential oils and calming scents are the next best thing.

Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker
Chemex
$45 AT AMAZON

The most iconic pour-over coffeemaker ever made makes a superb gift, especially for the bean juice lover in your life. Just make sure you pick up some top-notch coffee to go with it.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones
Sony
Now 14% off
$298 AT AMAZON

Whether for podcasts or music, a solid set of headphones is a major must-have. And these are perhaps the best all-around option on the market, making them an outstanding gift idea — even at the last minute.

Virgin Experience Gifts
Virgin
$40 AT VIRGINEXPERIENCEGIFTS.COM

From a spa day to week-long globetrotting expeditions and more, if you really want to score some major points, it might be a good idea to consider a Virgin Experience. Plus, you can buy now but schedule them for a time later on down the line.

