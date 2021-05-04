Today's Top Stories
After 35 Years, This Cult-Favorite Herman Miller Chair Is Back

Ray Wilkes' Chiclet Chair and Sofas makes their triumphant return to production.

By Tyler Chin
herman miller
Courtesy

Some say imitation is the highest form of flattery. That has to explain why there are so many knockoffs of Herman Miller's Wilkes Modular Sofas on discount furniture websites (we're talking about you, Wayfair). After the line was discontinued in 1986, the only way to get the seating was to get it on the secondhand market — or cave to copping an imitation. But now, Herman Miller has brought the cult-favorite seating back into production.

Affectionately dubbed the "Chiclet" because of its resemblance to the rounded chewing gum of the same name, the seating was popular for its fun, playful look. Ray Wilkes, the designer behind Chiclet, was a self-proclaimed minimalist, who eschewed the idea that minimalism was dictated by straight lines — hence all of the curves of Chiclet. It even looks like it's all made from a single piece with floating seats.

chair
The original press materials for the Wilkes Modular Sofa Group during its initial run.
Herman Miller

Wilkes's process for making the seating was revolutionary at the time, utilizing foam injection in which foam was fed into custom-made molds, which reduced waste and simplified construction — "minimalism," Wilkes might say.

herman miller
Chiclet comes in single-seat, loveseat and three-seat sofa options, available in a variety of colors and fabrics.
Courtesy

While the initial run of Chiclet was available in a single-seat up to a six-seat sofa, the reissue will come as a single-seater, loveseat and three-seat sofa. The 2021 edition will retain the original's breadth of available colors, while adding new colorways and fabrics.

Chiclet is available now at Herman Miller and Design Within Reach, with prices starting at $1,695 for the chair and $2,295 for the sofa.

Price (Chair): $1,695+ | Price (Sofa): $2,295+

SHOP NOW (CHAIR) | SHOP NOW (SOFA)

