Herman Miller's Biggest Gaming Sale Ever Is Happening Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

Known for crafting some of the most timeless and ergonomic furniture out there, Herman Miller is a brand that really needs no introduction. And while it has taken a deep dive into office equipment, the brand has only recently gotten into the gaming space. Right now — just in time for some of the biggest gaming releases of the year — you can score up to 25 percent off a trio of the brand's best gaming-focused seating solutions (as well as a standing desk and more) at this ultra-rare sale.

Sayl Gaming Chair Herman Miller hermanmiller.com $945.00 $756.00 (20% off) SHOP NOW

The two biggest highlights are probably the Sayl Chair and the Aeron Chair, as both have made an appearance on our list of the best desk chairs you can buy. These versions have all the same ergonomics, top-quality materials and rock-solid constructions as their counterparts, just optimized for longer gaming sessions (and the Sayl is offered with a few more vibrant colorway options).

Aeron Gaming Chair Herman Miller hermanmiller.com $1,695.00 $1,356.00 (20% off) SHOP NOW

However, these are hardly the only worthwhile pieces in the sale. You can actually score the biggest savings on the brand's Embody Gaming Chair, which is down by 25 percent (the rest are set at 20 percent off). And to finish off your setup, there's the Motia Sit-to-Stand desk and the Ollin Gaming Monitor Arm. Whether you're loading up the new Modern Warfare 2 for a few rounds or you're still painstakingly traversing The Lands Between of Elden Ring, this is one of the best chances to save on a new gaming HQ.

SAVE NOW