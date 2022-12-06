Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Herman Miller's Biggest Gaming Sale Ever Is Happening Now

Score up to 25% off three of the brand's best ergonomic chairs, a standing desk and more.

By Sean Tirman
herman miller sayl gaming chair
Herman Miller

Known for crafting some of the most timeless and ergonomic furniture out there, Herman Miller is a brand that really needs no introduction. And while it has taken a deep dive into office equipment, the brand has only recently gotten into the gaming space. Right now — just in time for some of the biggest gaming releases of the year — you can score up to 25 percent off a trio of the brand's best gaming-focused seating solutions (as well as a standing desk and more) at this ultra-rare sale.

Sayl Gaming Chair
Herman Miller hermanmiller.com
$945.00
$756.00 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

The two biggest highlights are probably the Sayl Chair and the Aeron Chair, as both have made an appearance on our list of the best desk chairs you can buy. These versions have all the same ergonomics, top-quality materials and rock-solid constructions as their counterparts, just optimized for longer gaming sessions (and the Sayl is offered with a few more vibrant colorway options).

Aeron Gaming Chair
Herman Miller hermanmiller.com
$1,695.00
$1,356.00 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

However, these are hardly the only worthwhile pieces in the sale. You can actually score the biggest savings on the brand's Embody Gaming Chair, which is down by 25 percent (the rest are set at 20 percent off). And to finish off your setup, there's the Motia Sit-to-Stand desk and the Ollin Gaming Monitor Arm. Whether you're loading up the new Modern Warfare 2 for a few rounds or you're still painstakingly traversing The Lands Between of Elden Ring, this is one of the best chances to save on a new gaming HQ.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

backcountry the north face cragmont snap fleece pullover
The North Face Cragmont Fleece Jacket

SHOP NOW

Up to 40% Off

Made from 100 percent recycled materials and cut in a cropped silhouette for easy pairing with high-waisted pants, the heavyweight Cragmont is a stylish shoulder season option.

Herman Miller Sayl Gaming Chair
Herman Miller Sayl Gaming Chair
Herman Miller skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$945 $756 (20% OFF)

One of the best office chairs you can buy (and our pick for budget-friendliness), the gaming version of Herman Miller's Sayl comes in a more vibrant range of colors but still offers superb back support and breathability for those long gaming sessions.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Grill
Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Grill
Traeger traeger.com
SAVE NOW

$900 $700 (22% OFF)

Our pick for the best pellet grill of the year, this WiFi-enabled, tech-forward offering will take the guesswork out of your grilling game. It's also tough, gorgeous and will let you cook every cut to perfection.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS

Allbirds Tree Dasher 1 Running Shoe
Allbirds Tree Dasher 1 Running Shoe
Allbirds allbirds.com
SAVE NOW

$125 $89 (29% OFF)

While we can't guarantee that these shoes will make you run faster and jump higher, we can tell you that they're ultralight, cushiony, reflective, breathable and made from eco-friendly materials.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket
Patagonia patagonia.com
SAVE NOW

$229 $160 (30% OFF)

One of the best puffer jackets (of all time, not just right now), this windproof, water-resistant wonder has been tough to find in stock, especially with a deal as good as this.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PUFFER JACKETS

Lenovo Smart Alarm Clock
Lenovo Smart Alarm Clock
Lenovo amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$70 $30 (57% OFF)

With Alexa built-in, this clock does much more than just wake you up in the morning. It can also tell you the weather, add (or remove) stuff to your shopping list, give you calendar updates and so much more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMART ALARM CLOCKS

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place fromourplace.com
SAVE NOW

$145 $99 (32% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NONSTICK PANS

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
dyson dyson.com
SAVE NOW

$600 $400 (33% OFF)

Get $200 off one of Dyson's cordless vacuums complete with a whopping 8 attachments. The Cyclone V10 Absolute boasts 60 minutes of runtime, and its specialty is tackling pet hair.

THESE ARE THE BEST VACUUMS OF THE YEAR

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$750 $600 (20% OFF)

Although $600 may not seem scream "affordable," a quality espresso machine like this one from Breville is a steal at less than $1,000. It even has a built-in dosing grinder and steam wand.

READ ABOUT OTHER BREVILLE ESPRESSO MACHINE MODELS

US Rubber Co. Colchesters Hi Sneaker
US Rubber Co. Colchesters Hi Sneaker
US Rubber Co. skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$120 $60 (50% OFF)

Beating out the likes of Converse and P.F. Flyers, these are actually the original basketball shoe — or at least a faithful recreation you can only get at Huckberry.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CLASSIC SNEAKERS YOU CAN BUY

Calvin Klein Classics 3-Pack Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein Classics 3-Pack Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein nordstrom.com
SAVE NOW

$46 $24 (47% OFF)

Are there boxer briefs that are more iconic and timeless than Calvin Kleins? We don't think so. It helps that they're super comfortable and supportive, too.

READ ABOUT THE BEST UNDERWEAR

JBL Tune 660NC ANC Headphones
JBL Tune 660NC ANC Headphones
JBL amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$100 $50 (50% OFF)

Normally priced at $100, these ANC headphones are already a steal. But right now they're half off, making this the best deal on some of the best budget-friendly noise-canceling headphones around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE-CANCELLING HEADPHONES UNDER $100

BioLite HeadLamp 750
BioLite HeadLamp 750
BioLite skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$100 $75 (25% OFF)

Our pick for the best headlamp upgrade, this powerful portable torch can put out a whopping 750 lumens of light, has a maximum runtime of 150 hours and is so lightweight you might forget you're wearing it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Z Grills Backyard Warrior 7002C2E
Z Grills Backyard Warrior 7002C2E
Z Grills zgrills.com
SAVE NOW

$719 $549 (24% OFF)

The latest addition to Z Grills' fan-favorite 700 series, this pellet grill boasts advanced tech for precision grilling, smoking, etc, and is set at the lowest price ever — but it won't last.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS

RTIC Soft Pack Cooler, 30-Can
RTIC Soft Pack Cooler, 30-Can
RTIC Outdoors rticoutdoors.com
SAVE NOW

$120 $96 (20% OFF)

This is the best soft-pack cooler you can buy — it's easy to haul around, will have limited spillage and keep everything inside cool and frosty. Plus, it comes in 4 sizes, holding 12 to 40 cans.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFT-PACK COOLERS

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH True HEPA Air Purifier
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH True HEPA Air Purifier
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$230 $193 (16% OFF)

It's a great time to score the best air purifier you can buy (at a discount, of course). Outfitted with a four-step filtration system, this small but mighty machine will keep your air clean of dust, allergens and more.

THESE ARE THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Mountain Hardwear StretchDown Hoody
Mountain Hardwear StretchDown Hoody
Mountain Hardwear amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$275 $217 (21% OFF)

Our pick for the best down jacket you can buy, the unique baffling on this coat keeps you even warmer than the other options on our list.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes
SAVE NOW

$190 $90 (53% OFF)

The latest Ultraboost model from Adidas provides unmatched cushioned support for runners and is extra stylish thanks to the many available color varieties.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Samsung QLED The Frame Series, 50-Inch
Samsung QLED The Frame Series, 50-Inch
woot.com
SAVE NOW

$1,300 $870 (33% OFF)

If you want a quality TV that won't be an eyesore, then Samsung has pretty much nailed it with The Frame. It's an excellent QLED 4K TV that disguises itself as a framed picture when not in use.

THESE ARE THE BEST OLED TVS YOU CAN BUY

The Next Gen Kit
The Next Gen Kit
fellowproducts.com
SAVE NOW

$688 $584 (15% OFF)

Now you can get the latest models of Fellow's cult-following Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle, Ode Brew Grinder and Stagg Pour-Over Set all in one bundle — and it's over $100 off.

READ OUR REVIEW OF FELLOW'S COFFEE GRINDER

