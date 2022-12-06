Herman Miller's Biggest Gaming Sale Ever Is Happening Now

Known for crafting some of the most timeless and ergonomic furniture out there, Herman Miller is a brand that really needs no introduction. And while it has taken a deep dive into office equipment, the brand has only recently gotten into the gaming space. Right now — just in time for some of the biggest gaming releases of the year — you can score up to 25 percent off a trio of the brand's best gaming-focused seating solutions (as well as a standing desk and more) at this ultra-rare sale.
The two biggest highlights are probably the Sayl Chair and the Aeron Chair, as both have made an appearance on our list of the best desk chairs you can buy. These versions have all the same ergonomics, top-quality materials and rock-solid constructions as their counterparts, just optimized for longer gaming sessions (and the Sayl is offered with a few more vibrant colorway options).
However, these are hardly the only worthwhile pieces in the sale. You can actually score the biggest savings on the brand's Embody Gaming Chair, which is down by 25 percent (the rest are set at 20 percent off). And to finish off your setup, there's the Motia Sit-to-Stand desk and the Ollin Gaming Monitor Arm. Whether you're loading up the new Modern Warfare 2 for a few rounds or you're still painstakingly traversing The Lands Between of Elden Ring, this is one of the best chances to save on a new gaming HQ.
One of the best office chairs you can buy (and our pick for budget-friendliness), the gaming version of Herman Miller's Sayl comes in a more vibrant range of colors but still offers superb back support and breathability for those long gaming sessions.
