Everything You Need to Host a Backyard Party for Summer

The 6 Best Beers to Drink This Summer

There's nothing more refreshing than an icy brew in the summertime. These are the best you can drink.

The 11 Best Gas Grills You Can Buy in 2021

Gas grills are the easiest, and usually biggest, grills you can buy — fire it up and get those hot dogs cookin'.

The 12 Best Home Products of Summer 2021

When the mercury rises, this is the stuff to have at home to beat the heat.

Pellet Grills and Smokers Are the Outdoor Cooking Alternative You Need This Summer

Our home editor Will Price discusses why a pellet grill is the grill you didn't know you wanted.





The 10 Best Coolers of 2021

It's summer, it's going to be hot. You need a cooler to keep drinks at the proper drinking temperature for the duration of the party.

The 12 Best Charcoal Grills You Can Buy in 2021

A charcoal grill screams summertime. These are the best options around.

The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands for Your Patio, Balcony or Backyard

Spruce up your backyard furniture before you host. Nobody wants to sit on a crusty cushion.

The 10 Best Pellet Smokers and Grills You Can Buy in 2021

The absolute best pellet smokers, whether you're on a budget, tailgating or setting up your backyard dream kitchen.

These Are Some of the Best Outdoor Games for Summer

Cricket-mode activated. These are our favorite games that you can play in your backyard, at the beach or at the park.

8 Tools You Need to Take Your Grill Setup to the Next Level





Grilling has officially left the caveman era. Bring your cookouts into the 21st century with new tech and clever tools.

The Best Bluetooth Speakers

Looking for a portable speaker to take to the beach, mountain or tailgate party?

25 Grill Recipes You Should Bookmark Right Now

This curated and wide-ranging list of 25 great grill recipes includes sides, desserts and plenty of charred meat. Some are simply the best versions of a very typical dish (ribeye, fish tacos and so on), others are clever takes on classics.

The Best Non-Alcoholic Drinks to Try in 2021

The pandemic has seen a boom in non-alcoholic alcohol sales, so you should definitely have something on deck for folks who are taking it easy on the sauce.

