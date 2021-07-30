Summer's quickly coming to an end, but you wouldn't know it from some of the releases from this month. We got a bunch of summer-y food-related items like strawberry vinegar from cult-favorite brand Brightland and a spicy peach honey from an up-and-coming hot sauce brand in South Carolina. Made In's new oyster shucker has us wishing we could go shuck some oysters every day, and Sipsmith celebrated its partnership with Wimbledon with a strawberry gin using fruit from the London town. If this is what we got in July, we're excited for everyone's last hurrah for summer in August.

Feast by Chef Yotam Ottolenghi

Serax

When chef Yotam Ottolenghi isn't working at one of his six London restaurants, then he's probably working on a new cookbook. And apparently he still has time to design tableware. Serax, a design company from Belgium, worked with the chef on a 100-piece collection of plates, dishes and cups with bold designs, colors and patterns. You can only get the new collection from Food52, and while you're there, check out the site's in-house brand of enviable kitchen and home goods.

Price: $87+

Made In Oyster Shucker

Made In

I guess I'm shucking my own oysters all summer long. While a plastic-handled, $10 oyster shucker can do the same thing as this one from Made In, the cookware brand's shucker is objectively nicer with its walnut wood handle and high-carbon stainless steel blade.

Price: $49

Gantri x Muka Design Lab Arintzea Lamps

Gantri

Muka Design Lab, based out of Bilbao in Spain, is following up its popular inaugural lamp with Gantri, the Maskor, with the Arintzea line, consisting of a desk lamp and wall lamp. Made from plant polymers, like all things Gantri, the collection blends Art Deco ornamentation (just look at that rippled stand) with modern design and a touch of its Basque influence. They're lamps, so they'll obviously give you light, but on their own, they are decorative works of art that just so happen to light up.

Price: $148



Our Place Full of Pride Mugs

Our Place

Our Place, maker of the famous Always Pan, didn't miss Pride Month with its latest release— instead, it wants to remind everyone that we should celebrate Pride every month. Ceramic artist Viviana Matsuda designed the new Full of Pride mugs, which come in sets of twos. They're handmade, and feature the Pride flag colors within. They're generously sized, and the mugs come with Brunch Banter cards, which hope to spark meaningful conversations around the dining table. Additionally, 20 percent of proceeds from the mugs go towards the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Pride Pantry, which alleviates food insecurity in the LGBTQ+ community.

Price: $60

Sipsmith Strawberry Smash

Sipsmith

Wimbledon recently announced that British gin brand Sipsmith (the brand behind our favorite London dry gin) would be its official gin partner. To commemorate the partnership, Sipsmith released a new gin, the Strawberry Smash, which is made using Wimbledon strawberries and mint. The gin isn't some fruity, sugary concoction, instead building upon a classic juniper-forward gin with just a hint of fruit and mint. Sipsmith even concocted the perfect cocktail recipe for Strawberry Smash mixing, two parts Strawberry Smash, one part lemon juice, half part simple syrup, topped with soda water.

Price: ~$40

Samsung’s Jet Bot AI+ Robotic Vacuum

Samsung

Samsung's new robot vacuum doesn't care how messy or cluttered your home may be. The new Jet Bot AI+ uses technology found in self-driving cars to navigate your home to efficiently clean while swerving out of the way of furniture, pets or even the stray piece of clothing. Use the SmartThings app on your phone to schedule cleanings and designate "no-go zones" so the Jet Bot AI+ knows to avoid certain areas. While you're away from home, you can tap into the robot vacuum's camera to see exactly what it's doing. It also comes with a Clean Station, which sucks up the dirt the robot vacuum just picked up so you don't have to.

Price: $1,299

Loom + Forge

JC Penney

JCPenney's latest collection of home goods is a winner. The department store's new Loom + Forge brand features a bevy of products to furnish the bedroom to the bathroom. The aesthetic of the line mixes contemporary and modern design styles, and if you're looking to refurnish on a budget, you should check out the brand.

Price: $20+

Vermicular Oven Pot

Vermicular

Japanese cast-iron cookware brand Vermicular is complementing its cast-iron induction cooker, the Musui–Kamado, with a line of enameled Dutch ovens called the Oven Pot. Available in a five sizes and four colors, the Oven Pot's standout feature is its super-secure lid, which locks in more moisture than any other Dutch oven on the market, the brand claims.

Price: $120

Grady's Cold Brew The Spouch

Grady's Cold Brew

Since launching in 2011 as a brand of bottled concentrates of New Orleans-style cold brew, Grady's has since expanded into ready-to-drink and brew-it-yourself iterations. New Orleans-style cold brew, if you're not familiar, is a cold brew made with coffee, chicory and spices. The brand's new Spouch makes it easier than ever to make your own cold brew at home. The Spouch, which is a portmanteau of "pouch" and "spout," makes 48 ounces of cold brew that can be then poured straight from the cold-brewing vessel.

Price: $8



Minna Sol Oven Mitts and Potholders

Minna

Following its release of tablecloths and reusable napkins, homewares brand Minna just released new oven mitts and placeholders, inspired by Sol Lewitt's Wall Drawings. They're all handmade by a group of artisans in Guatemala, and they make grabbing hot cookware look chic.

Price: $32+

Fellow Drops

Fellow Drops

If you're riding the internet coffee wave, consider Fellow's text-to-order service. Load your credit card info and phone number in and receive intermittent texts with specialty-grade, freshly roasted coffee. The roaster roster is varied, so you'll be able to try a number of coffees from around the U.S. It also feels a bit anti-tech to order coffee through text, as silly as that sounds, and that's never a bad thing.

Made In Fishing Knife Collection

Made In

Made In is getting into the fishing category. No, it's not dropping a fishing rod, but it is expanding its knife collection with a fishing knives set. The knives were designed with Tom Colicchio, a James Beard Award-winning chef and Top Chef judge. Included in the set are two eight-inch blades: the Flexible Fillet Knife, which is straight-edged for cutting, deboning, skinning and filleting, and the Utility Knife, which is serrated to help lob off heads, prep bait or work with frozen fish.

Price: $89



Toko

Toko

There's nothing exciting about designing and buying desk drawers. Or maybe there is. Toko is a new drawer company, spawned by a husband-and-wife duo during the pandemic. The website's interface makes it, dare I say, fun to design the drawer of your dreams. Set the length and depth of the drawer you're designing for, and set up the add-ons as the computer-generated image to the left shows you how it'll come out.

Price: $27+

Free Rain Pink Grapefruit

Courtesy

Free Rain is a sparkling water brand that aims to make its drinks count. The brand sells different flavors and cans for focus, relaxation, energy and, most recently, sex. The pink grapefruit-flavored sparkling water — which is absolutely delicious, before considering the sex part — combines with 500mg of maca to "nourish libido, enhance sexual energy, and support hormonal balance." To me, it tastes like an extra-crisp sparkling water that doesn't have a metallic aftertaste, and that's worth the cost of the ticket on its own.

Price: $36 (12-pack)

Fellow Carter

Fellow

Fellow makes a lot of favorite coffee products from its much-beloved water kettles to its hyped-up coffee grinder. Its Carter line of mugs — which includes the Move and the Everywhere — are a recent inclusion in the brand's lineup, and it recently won a Specialty Coffee Association award for design. The leak-proof mugs are sleek and keep beverages hot for 12 hours and cold for 24 hours. The Move mug has a snap-in splash guard so you can drink more easily — and mess free — when on the go. Fellow recently added three new colorways to its Carter line: mint chip, buttered popcorn and boxed wine (exclusively for the 12-ounce Move mug), and they're all available now.

Price: $28+



Brightland x Oishii Lush Strawberry Vinegar

Brightland

When we covered Oishii in a previous Window Shopping, we called it the perfect berry in every way from its aroma to its taste. Now the perfect strawberry is in vinegar form by way of Brightland. Lush is made to evoke the same smell and taste of Oishii's berries, and it's also Brightland's first time collaborating on a vinegar. It's recommended to use the vinegar in a cocktail, with grilled summer fruit or soft-ripened cheese.

Price: $25

Red Clay Spicy Peach Honey

Spicy honey is hot in more ways than one. Yes, it's spicy, but it's also super big right now, and when you taste it, you'll know why. South Carolina-based Red Clay's newest spicy sauce is the Spicy Peach Honey, which pairs raw wildflower honey with juicy ripe peaches. Enjoy it on waffles, fried chicken, biscuits, ice cream — honestly, you can probably just eat it by the spoonful.

Price: $11

Houseplant Pocket Case

Houseplant

Seth Rogen's weed brand, Houseplant, refuses to stop making cool weed-adjacent products. Following up its art-like gravity bong, Houseplant made the Pocket Case for all your weed EDC needs. It's shaped like a notebook, and it includes an integrated lighter for a convenient way to spark up. The Pocket Case also doubles as a cardholder so you can carry your cash and cards with you, too.

Price: $185



Revival Recess Rug Collection

Revival

How often do you clean your rug? I'd bet it's not very often. Revival, one of our favorite places to buy rugs online, just released its first collection of fully machine-washable rugs, and you wouldn't guess it from looking at them. The 100-percent cotton rugs are light weight and durable, and while they can be thrown in the wash, they shouldn't be put in the dryer. The Recess collection is available in 12 styles with sizes ranging from runners to area rugs.



Price: $129+

Harmati Atelier Collection

Amazon

Budget shoppers looking for decent furniture should check out Amazon, which has a shockingly decent selection of good-looking and affordable furniture. The latest addition to Amazon's in-house brand of furniture is Harmati, which is sort of like a mishmash of mid-century designs with Scandinavian hygge. The new Atelier collection leans more boho chic, comprising a coffee table and side table. The pieces combine rounded wooden edges with rattan shelving, making for furniture that is as nice as they are functional.

Price: $70+



West Elm x Minted

West Elm

Minted is an online marketplace that connects shoppers with independent artists, who lend their work to a number of products from prints to home decor. The website is bringing its art sensibilities to West Elm, with the two brands working on a collection that bring artist-designed textiles to West Elm's furniture (with prints also available as wall art). Furniture ranges from ottomans to headboards and armchairs to room dividers.

Price: $48+

The Home Edit by iDesign

The Container Store

If you haven't heard, organizational tools are hot right now, and there's no better place to shop for storage solutions than The Container Store. The retailer has been working with high-profile organizational gurus — like Marie Kondo and The Home Edit — the latter of whom is back with a new collection for The Container Store by way of the brand iDesign. The collection comprises a bunch of wood-centric organizational tools from lazy Susans to drawer organizers. If your home's looking a bit cluttered at the moment, the line is probably for you.

Price: $6+

Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

