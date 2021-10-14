Today's Top Stories
1
Ferrari Hired Jony Ive and Marc Newson. But Why?
2
Two LA-Based Runners' Thoughts on the HOKA Bondi X
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
How Meech Robinson Upgrades His Style for Fall

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Have a Sonos Speaker? You're Going to Love These New Speaker Stands

Floyd wants you to listen to your Sonos speakers in style.

By Tyler Chin
floyd sonos speaker stand
Floyd

In the world of home speakers, Sonos set the standard for performance and value. Its speakers also happen to be some of the most beautifully designed, too. There are a number of Sonos-branded and third-party accessories to complement the speakers, but these new speaker stands — made in collaboration between Sonos and Detroit-based furniture manufacturer Floyd — are the crème de la crème.

Related Stories
The Complete Sonos Buying Guide
Sonos Roam vs. Sonos Move: Which to Pick?

The new Floyd x Sonos speaker stands are designed for the the Sonos One and the Sonos Five. While Sonos has a number of speakers, Kyle Hoff, founder and CEO of Floyd, said the two models Floyd designed for Sonos were "ripe for a 'home.'" While some Sonos speakers are made for on the go, like the Move, and some are meant to be stationary, like the Beam, the One and the Five were somewhere in between, Hoff explains, in that they "could be moved, but looked purposeful in any room."

This is the first time Floyd has made something designed for another brand's items. It challenged the design team to create something that could complement another brand's product while staying true to its design aesthetic.

"With Sonos, we really wanted to celebrate the existing design language of Sonos One and Sonos Five," Hoff says. "This meant finding a way to create a stand that promoted simplicity. We wanted the stand to strike a balance between a well-designed furniture piece, but not overtake the speaker itself."

floyd sonos one speaker stand
Floyd’s speaker stand for the Sonos One can be adjusted vertically, and it’s light enough to take from room to room.
Floyd
floyd sonos speaker stand
The speaker stand for the Sonos Five elevates the speaker off the ground and accentuates its stereo sound. 
Floyd

The stand for the One is made of two continues solid steel rods that are meant to accentuate the design of the speaker. It's not just about looks though. It's designed specifically to manage vibrations from the speaker to ensure optimal performance. You can also adjust the height of the speaker's placement, and since it weighs just eight pounds (sans speaker), you can easily move the stand depending on where you need some tunes.

The Five stand, on the other hand, is meant to sit on the ground, while amplifying the speaker's room-filling sound. Made of a single piece of solid steel, the stand has seven drastic bends that accent the simple design of the Five itself. And whether you own one or two Fives, the stand can support the speaker either horizontally or vertically.

floyd sonos speaker stand
The speaker designs are aligned with Floyd’s aesthetic while complementing the look of Sonos’ speakers.
Floyd

The stands are available now in three colors — stainless steel, blue and black — on Floyd's website now, with prices starting at $199.

Price: 199+

SHOP NOW

Related Story
The Best Accessories for Your Sonos Speakers
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Corridor's New Sneaker Is Perfect for Fall
This Teardrop Camping Trailer Is Pure Retro-Cool
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Allbirds Trail Runner SWT Review: What We Like
The Lexus LX 600 Is America's New Land Cruiser
These Iconic Chelsea Boots Are Now 50% Off
One of 2021's Coolest Watches Comes from Australia
Apple's New AirPods: Everything We Know So Far
These 20 Cars Sold Fast as Hell Last Month
These 7 Chronographs Sport Our Favorite Colorway
L.L. Bean Is Selling Its Vintage Archive