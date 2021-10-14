Have a Sonos Speaker? You're Going to Love These New Speaker Stands

In the world of home speakers, Sonos set the standard for performance and value. Its speakers also happen to be some of the most beautifully designed, too. There are a number of Sonos-branded and third-party accessories to complement the speakers, but these new speaker stands — made in collaboration between Sonos and Detroit-based furniture manufacturer Floyd — are the crème de la crème.

The new Floyd x Sonos speaker stands are designed for the the Sonos One and the Sonos Five. While Sonos has a number of speakers, Kyle Hoff, founder and CEO of Floyd, said the two models Floyd designed for Sonos were "ripe for a 'home.'" While some Sonos speakers are made for on the go, like the Move, and some are meant to be stationary, like the Beam, the One and the Five were somewhere in between, Hoff explains, in that they "could be moved, but looked purposeful in any room."

This is the first time Floyd has made something designed for another brand's items. It challenged the design team to create something that could complement another brand's product while staying true to its design aesthetic.

"With Sonos, we really wanted to celebrate the existing design language of Sonos One and Sonos Five," Hoff says. "This meant finding a way to create a stand that promoted simplicity. We wanted the stand to strike a balance between a well-designed furniture piece, but not overtake the speaker itself."

Floyd’s speaker stand for the Sonos One can be adjusted vertically, and it’s light enough to take from room to room. Floyd The speaker stand for the Sonos Five elevates the speaker off the ground and accentuates its stereo sound. Floyd

The stand for the One is made of two continues solid steel rods that are meant to accentuate the design of the speaker. It's not just about looks though. It's designed specifically to manage vibrations from the speaker to ensure optimal performance. You can also adjust the height of the speaker's placement, and since it weighs just eight pounds (sans speaker), you can easily move the stand depending on where you need some tunes.



The Five stand, on the other hand, is meant to sit on the ground, while amplifying the speaker's room-filling sound. Made of a single piece of solid steel, the stand has seven drastic bends that accent the simple design of the Five itself. And whether you own one or two Fives, the stand can support the speaker either horizontally or vertically.

The speaker designs are aligned with Floyd’s aesthetic while complementing the look of Sonos’ speakers. Floyd

The stands are available now in three colors — stainless steel, blue and black — on Floyd's website now, with prices starting at $199.

