The Best Bed Frames to Get the Best Sleep of Your Life

You'll never go to bed angry knowing you're sleeping on one of the best bed frames on the market.

By Tyler Chin and Grace Cooper
casper the platform bed frame
Casper

To all the people who sleep with their mattress on the floor: Why? After you spent all that time searching for the perfect mattress, sheets, pillows and comforter, you're going to want to pair it with a bed that complements it and your bedroom's design. Bed frames can come in at a hefty, hefty price point. Plus, they come with the added struggle of having to schlep it into your home and setting it up, so you don't want to buy a cheap one that'll conk out or, heaven forbid, fall out from under you while you're asleep. Here are a few of the best bed frame options on the market, as well as some tips for finding one that's right for you.

What to Look for

Unlike the more hidden components of your bed, like sheets or a duvet insert, a bed frame is both a big part of your sleeping experience and likely the largest piece of furniture in your bedroom. That puts a lot of pressure on you as a shopper to find something that matches your style while also being supportive and comfortable. And, like a mattress, a bed frame comes down to personal preference — there's not one perfect option that will work for everyone. So, here are a few factors to keep in mind as you browse the picks below.

Style

From a dramatic canopy to a low-to-the-ground platform bed, there are quite a few styles to consider. The best way to decide what you want (if you don't know already) is to do a little window shopping. Besides the look of your frame, you'll want to consider the height as well. Do you prefer literally climbing into bed at night or sleeping as close to the floor as you can (or somewhere in between)? Think about the space you have and also the permanence of your space. The bigger the bed frame, the harder it might be to move if and when the day comes.

The type of bed frame you choose will likely affect your comfort too. For example, consider whether you want a headboard or if you could do without. If you do want one, would you prefer it to be cushioned or will you be ok with a hard surface? Keep in mind that if you're struggling to decide, there are lots of modular bed frames out there that allow you to add a headboard and other features once you invest in the basic frame.

Material

Most bed frames you'll see on the market are made of wood, metal or they're upholstered. But like any type of furniture, the options are endless. It's ok to think about the style you want first and foremost and then pare your options down from there. And investing in higher quality materials, like solid wood, will ensure that your bed is sturdy and supportive. But keep in mind that the material of your frame will again affect the movability. Whether you're anticipating an upcoming move or just like to rearrange furniture every now and then, it's better in the long run to find a bed that will stay with you for years, even if it means a little more research and a few more bucks.

Mattress Compatibility

Although this is becoming less and less of an issue with the rise of mattress-in-a-box brands, there's one factor that could restrict your bed frame options: a box spring. Most mattresses nowadays do not require a box spring, so unless you're working with an older innerspring mattress, you should be okay. But before making any decisions, it's a good idea to check your warranty and see if there are any stipulations regarding box springs. Chances are, if you're sleeping on a newer foam or hybrid mattress, you don't have to worry about this part.

If you do need a frame that accommodates one, you'll want to make sure you're looking at something that holds your bed in place since you'll be sleeping on multiple layers essentially. According to Casper, platform beds are actually designed to be alternatives to box springs, acting as a base and frame combined. Either way, consult your mattress maker's website before proceeding.

Extra Features

It's good to keep an eye out for features that can maximize your space and customize your frame. For example, built-in under-the-bed storage is pretty easy to find and allows your bed to perform double duty as a frame and a dresser. There are also lots of modular options on the market that offer detachable headboards, and connected side tables — you get the picture.

      The Best Bed Frames of 2022

      Best Overall Bed Frame
      West Elm Emmett Bed Frame
      West Elm
      $1,199 AT WEST ELM

      • Customizable to the nth degree
      • Well-made and built to last
      • Box spring optional

      • Expensive delivery

      West Elm is full of modern and attractive bed frames, and its Emmett is one of the most crowd-pleasing options. The entire design is customizable from the type of headboard to the fabric and the legs. The silhouette also comes with optional under-bed storage, and you can opt for white glove delivery to have the bed assembled for you.

      Best Splurge Bed Frame
      Thuma The Bed
      Thuma
      $1,095 AT THUMA.CO

      • Easy assembly and disassembly
      • Attractive

      • Upholstered headboard doesn't attach to the bed frame
      • Construction makes it hard to move the frame without accidentally disassembling part of the bed

      Thuma's simple bed frame can be spotted all over social media — and with good reason. The modularity of the frame allows you to add some customization with certain accessories, like a headboard, tray and under-bed storage. And when you put together a Thuma bed, it'll feel like you're playing Tetris. Our tester loved how this easy-to-assemble bed uses interlocking joints to stay put, avoiding the need for tools, screws or a mechanical engineering degree to put your bed together. And that's another huge selling point of the bed: It's practically made for people who are constantly moving.

      Our tester was a quick convert when it came to the ease of assembly and simple design, but he had some notes on other aspects of the bed. For example, because nothing is screwed together, it's difficult to move once assembled as you risk pulling something out of place by accident. Similarly, the upholstered headboard, called the PillowBoard, that you can add on to the bed does not attach itself to anything, simply resting between your mattress and the wall. (But the brand has recently released a wooden headboard for a $600 upcharge that does attach itself to the bed.) However, our tester believes the bed's functionality, timeless design and lifetime warranty offer an exceptional bang for your buck, even at its high price point.

      Read our full review here.

      Best Budget Bed Frame
      Zinus Suzanne Platform Bed Frame
      Amazon
      Now 21% off
      $213 AT AMAZON

      • Super affordable
      • Easy delivery
      • Comes with a headboard

      • Very low to the ground with a total height of 37 inches

      Zinus makes a whole bunch of furniture that's affordable and easy to put together. In a way, it's like an online-only Ikea, minus the Swedish product names. Its Suzanne platform bed frame has nearly 12,000 reviews on Amazon, a majority of them being five-star ratings. The added headboard is a nice touch, and the whole thing is made of solid pine wood and steel. It ships in a single 90-pound box, so no need to hire a team of weightlifters to get it inside your home.

      Best Wooden Bed Frame
      CB2 Dondra Teak Bed
      CB2
      $899 AT CB2

      • Made of sustainably sourced wood
      • Clean, simple look

      • Can be creaky

      If you're going to buy an all-wood bed frame, make sure the wood is of the highest quality. The CB2 Dondra bed is made of sustainably sourced wood, from the teak used in the headboard to the mango wood used in the base. The wood reflects its individuality through its unique composition of knots, tones and splits, and it makes it a beautiful piece of furniture besides a functional one.

      Best Modular Bed Frame
      Floyd The Bed Frame
      Floyd
      Now 20% off
      $860 AT FLOYD

      • Can expand the bed frame to suit larger mattresses
      • Optional headboard, under-bed storage and other accessories
      • Easy to assemble

      • Super low profile makes this a terror for ankles and shins
      • Easy to put together but difficult to adjust once set up
      • Headboard comes loose with use

      Want a headboard? You got it. Under-bed storage? It's available. Suddenly decide you need to upgrade from a twin mattress to a king? Floyd's simple, modular bed frame can do all of this and more. You can assemble the bed frame without any tools, and it's just as easy to disassemble if you're constantly moving. Besides its customizable design, the Floyd bed frame just looks really, really nice.

      Our tester has been sleeping on the popular frame for two years now and says it lives up to its promises of easy assembly, long-lasting, eco-conscious build and sleek design. However, the headboard attachment our tester purchased and the slats of wood in the frame itself require frequent adjustments, which is difficult, especially for those living in a small space. Our tester also gave a warning to be mindful of your ankles and shins around the edge of the bed.

      Read our full review here.

      Best Oversized Bed Frame
      Ever White Slipcover Queen Bed by Leanne Ford
      $1,799 AT CRATE & BARREL

      • Slip cover is easy to remove and machine washable
      • Made of FSC-certified wood
      • Edges and headboard are soft, so you don't have to worry about accidental bumps
      • Can accommodate small side tables

      • White slip cover requires frequent washing
      • On the pricier side at about $1,800
      • Adds a lot of width, which may not be a fit for small spaces

      Although the thought of regularly cleaning a white bed frame (or any piece of furniture for that matter) might send some of us into a spiral, our tester assures us that the cover on this beautiful frame from Crate & Barrel is not only easy to clean but also stain-repellant. Its soft, oversized look and feel, gives it a sanctuary-esque quality, he says, which makes sense considering the frame is made by interior designer Leanne Ford.

      The overstuffed, oversized headboard gives you a comfortable place to rest (and not accidentally bump) your head, but it does add quite a lot of width to the frame, making it a better choice for those with room to spare in their bedroom. Additionally, thanks to the slip cover, you don't have to worry about hitting your ankles against the low frame like you might with a Floyd bed, says our tester. And as a bonus, the wood of the frame is FSC-certified, meaning it was sourced from responsibly managed forests.

      Best Platform Bed Frame
      Casper Repose Bed Frame
      $895 AT CASPER

      • Compatible with a few of Casper's adjustable bases
      • Offers both pillow and wood headboards

      • Shipping comes with white glove delivery but costs $199

      One of the best ways to ensure ultimate comfort in a bed frame is by buying one from a mattress maker. (Plus, you can take advantage of those frequent mattress sales.) This wooden platform bed by Casper has rounded corners — a stylish and thoughtful detail that's also kid-friendly. The frame is compatible with Casper's adjustable bases as well, offering maximum comfort. And you have a couple headboard options to sweeten the deal.

      Best Bed Frame With Storage
      Ikea Malm
      Ikea
      $469 AT IKEA

      • Ikea affordability and simplicity
      • Under-bed storage is optional

      • A pain to assemble

      Ikea has a lot of beds, and its Malm collection of bedroom furniture is probably its most minimalistic. With the Malm bed, you get a fairly well-made piece of furniture at a very wallet-friendly price point. The under-bed storage provides ample space, and if you don't the storage, you can forego it and save a nice chunk of money.

      Best Upholstered Bed Frame
      Saatva Santorini
      Now 12% off
      $1,316 AT SAATVA

      • Even the back of the bed is upholstered, if you don't want to put it against a wall
      • Comes in one linen and two velvet options

      • Full price is close to $1,500
      • Thin legs could make moving difficult
      • Only available in Queen, King and California King

      When you make the best mattress there is, you're probably going to make a pretty good bed frame too. Saatva sells 12 bed frame styles, with the Santorini being one of the brand's most basic silhouettes. The frame comes in velvet or linen and is fully upholstered — even on the back of the headboard if you don't have an extra wall to rest it against. The Santorini also comes in a platform option sans headboard that is $600 cheaper.

      Best Metal Bed Frame
      Layla Bed Frame
      $199 AT LAYLA SLEEP

      • Less than $200
      • Supports a ton
      • Easy assembly (no tools required)

      • Nothing special design-wise
      • Requires a box spring or foundation (sold separately)

      For those just looking to keep their mattress off the floor, consider a metal bed frame. Layla's is affordable and easy to set up, and thanks to its ingenious design, it can support up to 2,000 pounds. The brand claims you can easily assembly the frame in under a minute without any tools. With steel rails and fiberglass-infused resin legs, the bed is as sturdy as it looks and won't create any extra noise or motion transfer. We'd say the only downside of the bed is that it requires a box spring, or you can go for Layla's foundation that will cost you another $324.

      Best On-the-Floor Bed Frame
      SoftFrame Ultra
      $580 AT ETSY

      • Comes in 8 colors
      • Custom order only takes about 2 weeks

      • Requires a 5- to 9-inch box spring
      • Headboard costs almost as much as the frame

      Calling all box spring users: This frame actually requires that you use a box spring that is 5-9 inches tall. Although you can't tell by looking at it, the box spring sits inside the pillow-like foam frame that sits on the ground. And you can also buy a separate headboard for the frame for $430. With a similar look to the Leanne Ford bed frame above, this one is a fraction of the price and boasts a plush pillow-like exterior, instead of a wood frame covered by a slip cover. Plus, this bed style and SoftFrame Designs itself has gained traction on social media over the last year for the popularity of this frame.

      Best Minimalist Design
      Burrow Chorus Bed
      $1,395 AT BURROW

      • Made of solid wood
      • Easy to assemble

      • Add-on headboard is $500

      Known for its quality, out-of-the box modular furniture, Burrow does it again with this wooden bed frame. Inspired by elements of Japanese joinery with ergonomic hand screws, the Chorus Bed is easy to assemble yourself. And its simple design can be dressed up with a wooden or fabric headboard for another $500.

      Best Adjustable Bed Frame
      Nectar Adjustable Bed Frame
      Nectar
      Now 50% off
      $749 AT NECTARSLEEP.COM

      • Regular sales make this an affordable bed frame
      • Has two USB ports on either side
      • Built-in massager

      • Reviewers complain about an iffy massage that can also be a bit loud

      An adjustable bed frame for under $1,000 may seem too good to be true or you might think it lacks the features of pricier models. But Nectar's adjustable bed frame packs a lot of good in a budget-friendly bed frame. It offers a pressure-relieving zero gravity setting, and it can be programmed to remember your favorite sleep position. The bed even has a built-in massager that divides your body into three sections, each receiving a 15-minute massage.

