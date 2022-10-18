For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

Dr Pepper Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve

Dr Pepper is known for its unique blend of 23 different flavors, and now we can add a 24th to the mix: bourbon. The brand has unveiled a new, very limited-edition whiskey-flavored soda that draws inspiration from tailgate culture. Dubbed Dr Pepper Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve, this new drink is non-alcoholic and artificially flavored. So, sorry to disappoint, but there’s not any actual bourbon in this can.

Tasting notes for the elixir include oak, vanilla, honey and cherry — which, admittedly, sounds like a pretty tasty bourbon. Unfortunately, trying the whiskey-flavored soft drink may be easier said than done. You can’t buy Fansville Reserve. The only way to get it is to sign up for Dr Pepper’s app-based rewards program, Pepper Perks, and play the free scratch-to-win game for your chance to take home a can — yes, one can — of the stuff.

Price: $0

Flikr The XL

You’re probably already familiar with Flikr’s Personal Concrete Fireplace. The portable piece of decor adds a bit of warmth and style to virtually any space, whether indoors or outdoors. Now, Flikr has expanded its product range by unveiling its biggest fireplace yet: The XL.

Flikr’s XL Personal Concrete Fireplace measures 11.5” long, stretching more than twice the length of the standard circular 5” Flikr. Like the original, the Flikr XL is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, but its larger size is practically begging to be brought outside for some group marshmallow-roasting sessions. Also like the original, it runs on isopropyl alcohol for a clean burn (capacity is 9.0 oz.), and it even comes with an aluminum snuffing lid for when it’s time to put the flame out.

Flikr The XL goes on sale today exclusively at Bespoke Post, where it’s priced at $150.

Price: $150

Leanna Ford for Recess Pickleball

There’s a good chance that you or someone you know took up pickleball as a hobby over the summer. For whatever reason, the tennis-lite sport took off in 2022, leading pickleball brand Recess to become somewhat of a household name. Capitalizing on their newfound popularity, Recess has now collaborated with interior designer Leanne Ford on a capsule of strikingly attractive pickleball accessories.

The collection features Ford’s signature minimalist palette in shades of black, white and cream. Ford herself is an enthusiast of the game, and the collab came about from her own desire to craft accessories that fit her aesthetic while she played. The collection includes a total of six original paddles designed by Ford and her daughter, along with packs of balls in black or cream.

Price: $86

Backdrop’s New Shades

Hot on the heels of their tongue-in-cheek Color of the Year release, playful paint brand Backdrop has a quartet of new shades that are ready to inject some fun into your space.

The new colors are: Troop Beverly Hills, a bright and saturated green named after the cult-classic 1989 comedy film; Night on Earth, a dark olive meant to invoke the image of grass at night; Stardust, a yellow with a sprinkling of green that was inspired by the glittering sign of the now-defunct eponymous Las Vegas casino, and finally, Brooklyn Cowboy, a warm and dusty beige that was inspired by, apparently, a real-life Brooklyn cowboy.

All four colors are available now from Backdrop, starting from $45.

Price: $45

Williams Sonoma Dolly Parton Advent Calendar

Believe it or not, Christmas is right around the corner, and it's time to begin the official countdown with an advent calendar. Williams Sonoma has unveiled their collection for 2022, and they've got some pretty creative ways to pass the time 'til December 25.

This year, Williams Sonoma has advent calendars themed on Harry Potter, Mickey Mouse, and even a Woodford Reserve one that treats you to eight days of cocktails. But without question, this year's hottest calendar from the store is their exclusive Dolly Parton advent calendar. The 24-day calendar contains some of the country music star's favorite candies, like chocolates, caramels and gummies, all of which are individually wrapped and as sweet as Dolly herself.

Price: $40

