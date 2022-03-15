This Steak Is Quite Literally the Best of the Best, and 5 Other New Home Releases

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.



Holy Grail Steak Co. Hitachi-Gyu Japanese A5 Wagyu

Holy Grail Steak Co.

If you know anything about beef, you know Japanese A5 wagyu is the way to go. If you need tips on how to cook the finest beef in the world, we got you covered. In fact, the person who taught us how to properly cook the meat, Cameron Hughs, is the founder of Holy Grail Steak Co., which is now offering Hitachi-Gyu Japanese A5 Wagyu. Hitachi-Gyu beef comes from cows that are raised for 30 months in the Japanese Ibaraki prefecture. The richly marbled meat is prized for its beefy, umami flavor, while containing a high percentage of oleic acid, which is good for you. For those hoping to get a taste of the best of the best, you can sample a selection of Hitachi-Gyu from Holy Grail Steak Co. whether you want a ribeye or top round roast — or both.

Price: $69+

SHOP NOW



BrüMate BruTank



BrüMate

With summer around the corner, it's time to get your outdoor gear in check. First off the list: the beer cooler. BruMate's new BruTank might be the one you want (if you have $400 to spare). The BruTank features a removable, 2.8-gallon drink tank that can be dispense straight from the cooler thanks to a built-in tap. The cooler itself can hold over 40 pounds of ice and 48 cans of beer (or hard seltzer or canned cocktails). And lugging this thing is no problem because of its all-terrain wheels.

Price: $400

SHOP NOW

Backdrop Wallcoverings

Backdrop

Paint brand Backdrop is no longer just in the paint game. It's now launched a collection of Wallcoverings (or wallpaper). The collection includes five graphics that the brand describes as showcasing "organic geometry, playfulness and balance." The wallpaper is digitally printed, but the original artwork they're based off of feels like it has a painterly, handmade quality to it. And if you're living in a rental, these give you a quick and easy way to change things up without dedicating a whole day (or week) to painting.

Price: $28/yard

SHOP NOW

Bokksu Sakura Box

Bokksu

Bokksu, the Japanese snacks subscription box, opened up orders to its biannual collector's box. For 2022, its first box is a celebration of cherry blossom season. The cherry blossom, also known as sakura, is the national flower of Japan, marking the end of winter and start of spring. The sakura box contains 22 snacks sourced from Japan, all of which have never been available outside of Japan. Orders of the box will be available up until March 31, after which it will be gone for good.

Price: $40+

SHOP NOW

White Bark Workwear Hemp Unisex Work Pant

White Bark Workwear White Bark Workwear

Cookware? Nope, cookwear. White Bark makes some exceptional aprons, and it also makes clothing for chefs to wear in and out of the kitchen. Its new work pants are made of the same hemp fabric it uses for its aprons. The hemp makes these pants naturally anti-microbial and moisture-wicking, perfect for long bouts of cooking. Plus, those stretchy waistbands are comfortable for all-day wear.

Price: $164

SHOP NOW

Dims. Logos

Dims.

Upgrade your outdoor setup with Dims.'s new collection of outdoor furniture called Logos. The line is designed by Christian Heikoop, an Amsterdam-based artist, who created the Logos chairs from powder-coated steel wires, which makes you feel like you're sitting in a hammock, minus the give. The four-seater table is minimalistic and available in two colors: metallic silver and canopy. If you order the furniture during the pre-sale, you can save 25 percent.

Price: $595+

SHOP NOW

Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io