Carhartt Rain Defender® Insulated Jacket Don't let April showers stop you from escaping to the outdoors this month – with quality rain gear, you can keep adventuring even during Mother Nature's worst. Carhartt's Rain Defender Insulated Jacket keeps you dry and warm without weighing you down. The CORDURA fabric offers resistance to tears, scuffs, and abrasions while 100g polyester insulation provides ultimate warmth with or without layers. Plus, with ample pockets, you can safely store valuables and outdoors EDC. For even more waterproof products, check out the Carhartt Rain Hub to explore the full range of Carhartt rain gear. Price: $100 SHOP NOW The Kitchen By Crate Crate and Barrel has a new in-house label, The Kitchen By Crate, comprising over 300 products across five categories: cookware, bakeware, tools, cutting boards and soaps and lotions. The new collection features affordable dupes of high-end furniture, like stainless steel cookware alternatives to All-Clad and cutting board swaps for the infamous Boos Blocks. Price : $6+ SHOP NOW The Citizenry Wicker Furniture The Citizenry partnered with Indonesia's Artisans Of Plumbon on a new collection of wicker furniture, which is best for indoor use, but can be used in a covered outdoor space. The handcrafted rattan furniture takes up to seven days to create, and it's all made in a fair-trade environment. The collection includes a coffee table, lounge chair, ottoman and more. Price : $395+ SHOP NOW KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment After you've made all the recipes you could with your KitchenAid stand mixer, it's time to make some shaved ice just in time for summer. The new shave ice attachment includes four ice molds to fit into the attachment to create a shaved ice of your preferred texture. In just 60 seconds you'll get over a pint of finely shaved ice to be doused in syrup or added to a cocktail (mint juleps, anyone?). Price : $100 SHOP NOW Tuft & Needle Essential Dog Bed Tuft & Needle makes one of our favorite mattresses , and we called its Hybrid mattress the best one in the category. Now your dog can get in on the brand's comfy mattresses. Available in three sizes, the Essential Dog Bed is lightweight and comfortable to easily bring your dog's new favorite space from one room to the other. The dog bed is wrapped in a machine washable outer layer so clean up is a breeze. Price : $75+ SHOP NOW