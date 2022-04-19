Crate & Barrel Has a New In-House Label, and 3 Other Cool New Home Releases

Featuring affordable dupes of all the luxury cookware you've been dreaming of.

By Tyler Chin
the kitchen by crate, the citizenry wicker furniture, kitchenaid shave ice attachment, and tuft and needle essential dog bed
Courtesy

Carhartt Rain Defender® Insulated Jacket

man wearing carhartt rain jacket
Elliot Ross

Don't let April showers stop you from escaping to the outdoors this month – with quality rain gear, you can keep adventuring even during Mother Nature's worst. Carhartt's Rain Defender Insulated Jacket keeps you dry and warm without weighing you down. The CORDURA fabric offers resistance to tears, scuffs, and abrasions while 100g polyester insulation provides ultimate warmth with or without layers. Plus, with ample pockets, you can safely store valuables and outdoors EDC. For even more waterproof products, check out the Carhartt Rain Hub to explore the full range of Carhartt rain gear.

Price: $100

The Kitchen By Crate

the kitchen collection by crate and barrel
Crate & Barrel

Crate and Barrel has a new in-house label, The Kitchen By Crate, comprising over 300 products across five categories: cookware, bakeware, tools, cutting boards and soaps and lotions. The new collection features affordable dupes of high-end furniture, like stainless steel cookware alternatives to All-Clad and cutting board swaps for the infamous Boos Blocks.

Price: $6+

The Citizenry Wicker Furniture

the citizenry penida wicker bench
The Citizenry

The Citizenry partnered with Indonesia's Artisans Of Plumbon on a new collection of wicker furniture, which is best for indoor use, but can be used in a covered outdoor space. The handcrafted rattan furniture takes up to seven days to create, and it's all made in a fair-trade environment. The collection includes a coffee table, lounge chair, ottoman and more.

      Price: $395+

      KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment

      kitchenaid shave ice attachment
      Williams Sonoma

      After you've made all the recipes you could with your KitchenAid stand mixer, it's time to make some shaved ice just in time for summer. The new shave ice attachment includes four ice molds to fit into the attachment to create a shaved ice of your preferred texture. In just 60 seconds you'll get over a pint of finely shaved ice to be doused in syrup or added to a cocktail (mint juleps, anyone?).

      Price: $100

      Tuft & Needle Essential Dog Bed

      tuft and needle essential dog bed
      Tuft & Needle
      person holding tuft and needle essential dog bed
      Tuft & Needle

      Tuft & Needle makes one of our favorite mattresses, and we called its Hybrid mattress the best one in the category. Now your dog can get in on the brand's comfy mattresses. Available in three sizes, the Essential Dog Bed is lightweight and comfortable to easily bring your dog's new favorite space from one room to the other. The dog bed is wrapped in a machine washable outer layer so clean up is a breeze.

      Price: $75+

