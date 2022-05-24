Today's Top Stories
This Celebrity Chef Has Her Own Dutch Oven, and 3 Other Cool New Home Releases

The best home products released in late May, including Great Jones' collaboration with Molly Baz.

By Tyler Chin
great jones x molly baz, higher standards the flower kit, and brightland the summer bbq capsule
Courtesy

Great Jones x Molly Baz

great jones x molly baz
Bradley Meinz

New York Times-best selling cookbook author Molly Baz partnered with the cookware brand Great Jones to add her own touch to the brand's Dutch ovens, both the 6.75-quart Dutchess and the smaller 3.5-quart Dutch Baby. The enameled Dutch oven — a cheaper take on Le Creuset's most popular piece of cookware — is now decked out with a modernist art motif featuring primary colors and squares. The Dutch ovens are made to order, and presale ends on May 31.

Price: $150+

SHOP NOW

Parachute Canvas Bolster Dog Bed

canvas bolster dog bed
Jessica Schramm

Parachute might be known for its bedding (and more recently, its bed frames), and now it has some new beds for your furry best friend. The square dog bed is enveloped in a removable machine-washable microfiber — because we all know this thing is going to need a wash every now and then — and it's durable enough to stand up against claws and drool.

Price: $149+

SHOP NOW

Higher Standards The Flower Kit

higher standards premium flower kit
Higher Standards
higher standards premium flower kit
Higher Standards

Higher Standards makes some of our favorite weed gear, from its popular bong to its sharp-as-hell weed grinder. Its latest release is an ash catcher, which the brand is calling the Flower Kit. The kit attaches to any water pipe, providing "added filtration, bigger smoke clouds and smoother draws." It's a small purchase that can drastically improve your next bong session.

Price: $60

SHOP NOW

Brightland The Summer BBQ Capsule

brightland the summer bbq capsule
Brightland

Olive oil brand Brightland has you prepared for all your summer barbecuing needs. Its new Summer BBQ capsule includes a variety of products to make sure you'll get the most of your grills from a pair of gold tongs to the brand's popular Awake extra-virgin olive oil. Also included is Brightland's Rapture black berry balsamic vinegar and a spice blend made in collaboration with Burlap & Barrel. If you're having trouble deciding what to cook, the capsule includes a booklet of barbecue recipes from chef Will Coleman.

Price: $85

SHOP NOW

