Maker’s Mark Made a Bourbon-Inspired Spice Blend, and 2 Other Cool Home Releases

The best home products released in early June, including a spice flight collab between Maker's Mark and Spiceology.

By Tyler Chin
spices and glass coaster in a collage
Courtesy

Maker's Mark 46 x Spiceology Flights

maker's mark 46 x spiceology flight
Courtesy

Maker's Mark is one of our favorite bourbons, and its Maker's Mark 46 is one of the brand's most iconic expressions. It also happens to translate well as a spice blend. Maker's Mark and Spiceology collaborated on four spice blends, and one of them is directly inspired by Maker's Mark 46, offering vanilla, caramel and heat.

And because bourbon is a uniquely American spirit, the other three spice blends are inspired by what Spiceology found to be America's most beloved dishes: fried chicken, meatballs and potato salad. Everything Potato is described as an "herbaceous spice blend," Fried & True is described as an "umami chicken spice blend" and Mom's Meatballs is described as a "sweet and sour spice blend."

Price: $30

SHOP NOW

Golde x Subtle Art Studios

golde x subtle art studios colster
Courtesy

Golde isn't a home decor brand (it's actually a superfood wellness brand), and it just put out a new coaster that makes the perfect complement to some of its products. Made in collaboration with Subtle Art Studios, the glass coasters are decked out in the same chic colors as some of Golde's most popular supplements, like Matcha, Shroom Shield or Coconut Collagen Boost.

Price: $36

SHOP NOW

Fly By Jing x Jacobsen Salt Co. Tingly Sichuan Salt

fly by jing x jacobsen salt co tingly sichuan salt
Courtesy

At this point, anything that Fly By Jing puts out is an immediate add-to-cart item for me. The condiment brand that brings Sichuan flavors to the masses partnered with one of the country's best salt producers, Jacobsen Salt Co. on a Sichuan-inspired salt. Sichuan spice is characterized by its numbing effect that sort of makes your tongue feel like it's tingling (it's a delightful experience, I swear). The new Tingly Sichuan Salt combines Fly By Jing's Sichuan Tribute Peppers with Jacobsen Salt Co's hand-harvested Kosher sea salt, and you can bet I'll be putting this stuff on almost everything.

Price: $15

SHOP NOW

