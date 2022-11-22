Thuma Launches a Modular Dresser, and 4 Other Cool Home Releases

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

Thuma Dresser

Courtesy

Thuma already makes one of the best bed frames on the market, thanks to its solid wood composition and tool-free Japanese joinery assembly. Now, the brand is bringing those same principles to another essential piece of bedroom furniture: the dresser.

Like the Thuma Bed, the Thuma Dresser is made from 100% upcycled solid wood and features no veneers or MDF. It also, like the bed frame, requires zero tools to assemble thanks to the now-familiar Japanese joinery system. The Dresser is made up of independent, modular, soft-close drawers that arrive assembled, you simply stack them on top of one another or side by side to build the dresser to fit your space. Legs are also available if you need more height.

The Thuma Dresser will be available for pre-order soon, with the first units arriving in January. Pricing starts at $845 for a 2-drawer vertical unit in walnut.

Price: $845

Williams Sonoma x Billy Reid

Courtesy

Designer Billy Reid has already risen to the top of the menswear industry thanks to his fresh southern take on classic styles, so now he's turned his attention to your home bar with a new collaboration with Williams Sonoma.

The Williams Sonoma x Billy Reid collection is extensive, covering everything from a $15 corkscrew to a $60 apron to a $191 8-piece mixology set. Every piece in the stylish capsule features a nod to Billy Reid's trademark ribbon design, and represents Reid's long-held desire to design goods meant for entertaining. You can shop the full holiday-ready collection now at Williams Sonoma online, and soon at Billy Reid stores.

Price: $15

Chemex Painted Collars

Courtesy

Since the Chemex pour-over coffee maker was invented by Peter Schlumbohm in 1941, it hasn't changed a whole lot. After all, it's pretty hard to mess with perfection, and how many coffee makers can boast that they're on display at MoMA?

But just in case you've grown bored with looking at your Chemex's natural wood collar, the brand has added a line of colored collars to add some pop to your morning coffee routine. The new painted Chemex collars are available in five colors at launch: blue, red, gray, pink and green (which is a neon, almost-yellow shade of green). The collars are available now from Chemex and fit all of the brand's traditional coffee makers save for the 3-cup versions.

Price: $11.50

Haand Candles

Courtesy

North Carolina-based ceramics brand Haand makes some of our favorite dinnerware and mugs, and now the brand is expanding its horizons with the first-ever Haand Candles (unfortunately not called "Haandles").

The debut Haand Candles are a joint effort with Benevolence Farms, an NC-based nonprofit that benefits individuals impacted by the state's criminal legal system. There are two candles in the collection, Summer Day and Midwinter Night. The former comes in a white ceramic vessel and mixes Mediterranean-inspired summer scents, while the latter boasts a dark blue vessel and warm smells from a solstice celebration.

The candles will be released on Giving Tuesday in conjunction with a promotion where shoppers will receive a 20% off coupon to use in December if they donate $20 or more to Benevolence Farms.

Price: $45

Tipsy Scoop x Pies n’ Thighs

Courtesy

For many of us, drinking a glass of bourbon and eating a slice of apple pie are two of the best parts of Thanksgiving. This year, Tipsy Scoop is combining these holiday activities — while also adding ice cream to the mix.

The booze-infused ice cream brand has teamed up with Brooklyn-based Pies n' Thighs on a Bourbon Salted Caramel Apple Pie Ice Cream. The blend mixes Tipsy Scoop's 5% ABV vanilla bourbon ice cream with swirls of salted caramel and chunks of Pies 'N Thighs' trademark apple pie. The sinful creation ships nationwide and is sure to make your holidays brighter.

Price: $58

