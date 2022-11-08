Patrón Debuts Its First Prestige Tequila, and 4 Other Cool Home Releases

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

Patrón El Alto Tequila

Derek Blanks

In recent years, tequila has become the “it” spirit of the moment, with countless celebrities hawking their own lines of the traditional Mexican beverage and new categories popping up to make room for ever-more premium versions of the liquor. But before the dawn of our current tequila renaissance, Patrón was the bottle people turned to when they wanted a “good” tequila.

Now, perhaps in an effort to reclaim the hearts and minds of tequila lovers, Patrón has marked their first foray into the “prestige” category of the spirit. The brand’s new El Alto tequila is made from 100% of the sweetest Weber Blue Agave grown in Jalisco and is a blend of the distillery's finest Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo tequilas — the result of over 300 tastings conducted over four years by Master Distiller David Rodriguez and his team.

Exclusivity promises to be a big part of Patrón El Alto’s allure, as the $179 bottles are only available in four notorious party towns: New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Las Vegas.

Price: $179

Ruggable x Iris Apfel

Courtesy

Legendary designer and fashion icon Iris Apfel has teamed up with Ruggable to bring her distinct eccentric style to the masses in a new line of affordable rugs and doormats. The pieces, all of which are machine-washable and easy to care for like other Ruggable products, are as bold as bold can be, but as the 101-year-old designer says, “more is more and less is a bore.”

The rugs, which start at $129, are an eclectic mix of animal illustrations, jungle imagery and classic patterns like paisley, mashed together in a way that only Iris is capable of doing. If you’re looking to add some fun and color to your space, these rugs are certainly the way to do it.

Price: $129

Fields Outfitting Chef Knives

Courtesy

Fields Outfitting, best known for their modern interpretation of Argentine field pants, also partners with numerous Argentine artisans to offers all sorts of interesting and authentic goods through their Fields Market. And the market has just launched its inaugural line of kitchen knives that blend Argentine Asado Culture with Japanese knifemaking tradition.

Seven styles of blade are on offer, from the oversized Chiquito chef’s knife to the Enojito paring knife. Three types of beautiful South American wood are available for the handles — Olive, Guayubira and the striking Purple Heart — while the blades are crafted from Swedish-made Sandvik Stainless Steel. Each knife in the collection is one of a kind and handmade in Buenos Aires, with pricing starting at $149 per blade.

Price: $149

Cassina Modular Imagination by Virgil Abloh

Courtesy

Designer Virgil Abloh had a lot of irons in the fire at the time of his unfortunate passing last year, and we’re still seeing the fruits of his labor come to bloom a year later. The latest is the Off-White founder’s collaboration with Italian furniture design house Cassina, which takes a contemporary approach to modular furniture.

Dubbed Modular Imagination, the collection is composed of two differently-sized matte-black blocks that can be used on their own or combined to form benches, coffee tables, or whatever else your imagination wants to create, thanks to the blocks’ feet that fit into corresponding holes on the tops of other blocks. The blocks are firm enough to offer support while soft enough to give comfort as a seat, making them extremely versatile. They’re available in Cassina stores now, with single blocks priced at $2,115 and double-sized blocks going for $3,295.

Price: $2,115

The Caviar Co. 12 Days of Caviar

Courtesy

Chocolate advent calendars are so passé. If you want to really enjoy your countdown to Christmas, you’ve to go a bit more upscale. And nothing says upscale quite like caviar. The Caviar Co. has unveiled one of the most absurdly luxurious advent calendars you’ll ever see with their 12 Days of Caviar package.

The gift set includes all 12 of the brand’s caviar offerings in 1-oz tins, including Imperial Golden Osetra, Kaluga Hybrid and Siberian Sturgeon, along with a mother-of-pearl spoon and palette. (What are you supposed to eat it with? A spork?) The ultimate gift for any caviar lover, the ultra-luxe box is valued at $841 but priced at $670.

Price: $670

