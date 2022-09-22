Today's Top Stories
Floyd Resurrects a Mid-Century Icon with the Acton Slat Bench

Slats are where it’s at with the Detroit furniture brand’s most storied release yet.

By Johnny Brayson
floyd acton slat bench
Floyd

Pretty much every time Detroit furniture brand Floyd releases a new item, it’s newsworthy. Whether it’s somehow making beanbag chairs a thing again with their Squishy Chair or teaming up with Sonos for some sleek speaker stands, Floyd has a knack for getting people talking about furniture. Typically, when the brand comes out with a new product, they’re looking toward the future and setting new trends. But with their latest release, Floyd is taking us back in time… way back.

In 1954, mid-century designer Hugh Acton — who today is perhaps best known for his 1973 Acton Stacker chair design — created the Acton Slat Bench. Composed of walnut slats atop a set of chrome legs, the stylish piece has long been a cult favorite among mid-century modern design aficionados, with the elusive benches sometimes fetching sums in the vicinity of $10,000 on secondhand retail sites like 1stDibs. Today, Floyd is bringing this long-lost design icon back to life with its own (much more affordable) take on the Acton Slat Bench.

floyd acton slat bench
Floyd

Floyd’s Acton Slat Bench reissue is faithful to the original’s design, but it updates the materials, leg fittings and assembly to better align with modern expectations. The bench is available with slats in either solid walnut or solid oak — both sustainably sourced — with your choice of aluminum legs finished in chrome or powder-coated black. Floyd is also offering an optional cushion for the bench, made in collaboration with Kvadrat Textiles, that’s upholstered in Sisu fabric that’s crafted from 99% wool and comes in three check-patterned colors.

Acton designed the original Slat Bench at Michigan’s Cranbrook Academy of Art, which is just outside of Floyd’s home of Detroit. Just like the original, Floyd is manufacturing the updated Acton Slat Bench in the midwestern state in yet another nod to the late artist's work.

Floyd’s Acton Slat Bench goes on sale today for $1,185 with black legs or $1,270 on chrome, with cushions available for an extra $250 each. All prices reflect a current Fall Sale promotion Floyd is running that saves you 15% off the regular price.

Courtesy
Floyd Acton Slat Bench
floydhome.com
$1,185.00
SHOP NOW
