For more than a decade, Food52 has been among the best places for gourmets to gather on the internet thanks to their expertly-curated collection of recipes, kitchenware (including their own line) and cooking advice. Now, the brand has taken the next logical step in their quest to conquer your kitchen by unveiling the Food52 Pantry, their debut line of ingredients for use in their recipes.

To source and curate the online pantry — a process that took over 18 months — Food52 enlisted Sebastian Sardo, who formerly served as head of grocery for Eataly, and that decision has resulted in a distinct Mediterranean lean for the collection. There’s a slew of premium Italian-sourced pastas, tomatoes, vinegars and olive oils, but there’s also lots to choose from even for those with differing tastes, like coffees, harissa, nut butters, tinned seafood and for bakers, four types of flour and five kinds of baking chocolate.

Food52

At launch, the Food52 Pantry consists of around forty individual products, some of which can be purchased together as bundles. There are also seven recipe kits that provide curated essentials for making some of the site’s most popular recipes, including shakshuka, tuna pasta and “perfect” chocolate chip cookies. And while these are the products available at launch, Food52 plans on continually adding new ingredients to their online pantry in the future.

Food52

The entire Food52 Pantry line is available now on Food52’s online shop, with prices ranging from $4 for a can of tomatoes to $85 for the “Syrup Optional” olive oil pancakes with chocolate and sea salt recipe kit. Check out a few of our favorites from the line below.

Food52 Food52 Tomato Variety Pack food52.com $19.00 SHOP NOW

Food52 Food52 The PB&C Kit food52.com $29.00 SHOP NOW

Food52 Food52 Pasta Variety Pack food52.com $32.00 SHOP NOW