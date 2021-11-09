David Chang's New Cookbook Is a Map to Cooking the Basics, and 5 Other New Home Releases

Every week, we lust over home products we want in our homes right the hell now. This week: minimalist Japanese furniture that smells good, the cooking oil you never knew you needed and more.



Cooking at Home by David Chang and Priya Krishna

Chances are, like many other people, have been cooking at home a lot for the past couple years. Chefs David Chang, of Momofuku fame, and Priya Krishna, a New York Times food reporter, certainly have. The two teamed up on a new cookbook, Cooking at Home, that's not like your typical cookbook — there aren't exactly "recipes." Instead, Cooking at Home is an explainer for teaching cooks how to master basics in the kitchen whether it's a form of roast meat or a fried rice. And because this is David Chang, a noted microwave lover, there are tips for getting the most out of the most hated kitchen appliance in the pro-chef world.



Gantri Kobble

Gantri's latest collection of lamps, called Kobble, is designed by the industrial designer Karim Rashid, who's done work for the likes of Pepsi and Veuve Clicquot. The lights — which include floor, wall and table varieties — are in Rashid's signature "blobject" style, which Gantri describes as a style that's "distinguished by smooth flowing curves, bright colors, and an absence of sharp edges." Like Gantri's other lamps, they feature a dimmer, are 3D printed from plant materials and have a museum-grade LED bulb.

The Citizenry Hinoki Collection

In expanding its Hinoki Collection, home goods store The Citizenry has added four new products made in the fragrant and soft wood: a bench, a nightstand, a nightstand with a drawer and a counter stool. The pieces are crafted from hinoki sourced in Okawa, Japan, by the The Okawa Hinoki Workshop, a fair-trade workshop that's been mastering the art of making furniture for over four generations. The pieces perfectly complement the existing pieces of a side table, floor mirror, sauna set and — the much-loved — bath mat.

Dad Grass Classic Formula CBD Tincture

Not into smoking Dad Grass' CBD joints? The brand just released a CBD tincture to make getting your CBD doses easier on your body (and your lungs). Each bottle contains 1,200 milligrams of supposed mood-busting, anxiety-relieving CBD made from 100-percent organic hemp flower grown in the United States. One dropper is one serving, so each bottle contains 30 servings, good for about one use daily.

Aesop Anatomy of Generosity

Struggling with finding a gift to give this year? Grab one of Aesop's gift kits as part of the Australian skin care brand's Anatomy of Generosity gift sets. The five curated gift sets — the Forager, the Listener, the Protector, the Advocate and the Mentor — revolve around the face, hands, body and home, with each being linked to a specific charity group. Aesop has donated AUD $100,000 to each of the five charities, regardless of sales — hence the "Anatomy of Generosity" name.

Carnegie Deli's NYC Holiday Feast

Feast like a New Yorker this holiday with Carnegie Deli's Holiday Feast set — it contains everything you need for a "three-course deli feast." The box contains three pounds of meat — half pre-sliced pastrami and half pre-sliced corn beef — everything else you need to make a sandwich, knish bites, cookies and mini cheesecakes. New Yorkers don't eat like this every day, but when we feast we really mean feast.

Open Spaces Small Storage Bins

Ever since Open Spaces launched, we've been obsessed with its well-designed storage solutions that actually have us keeping things neat and tidy. The brand updated its Storage Bins collection with new bright colorways and complementing colored lids. Stackable and eye-catching, the bins are the perfect way to make sure you, a grown person, don't start to accumulate clutter in your home.

Yóu Yóu

Your choice of cooking oil matters. And one you should be trying is from a new brand called Yóu Yóu. The brand's tea seed oil, which is derived from the camellia oil tree, has a higher smoke point than vegetable oil, and it's also filled with more Omega-3s and antioxidants. The cooking oil will help you achieve those super-crusty sears on steak you've been trying to get, and it has just a slight nutty flavor that complements anything you cook with it. Want to mix a better salad dressing? Use Yóu Yóu. Whipping up a stir fry? This is the oil for you.

