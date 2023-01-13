Today's Top Stories
Parachute's First Lounge Chair Is Drop-Dead Gorgeous

The leather sling chair takes inspiration from mid-century Spanish design.

By Johnny Brayson
parachute leather sling chair
Parachute

Parachute was once known as a bedding company, but the California-based brand is well on its way toward becoming a major player in the furniture space. In 2021, Parachute made their first foray into bedroom furniture. An expected move, maybe, but one that still surprised thanks to the striking designs seen in products like the Horizon Bed Frame and Bluff Nightstand. Then in 2022, Parachute made the less-expected move into living room furniture with even more attractive results thanks their California-meets-Danish-modern style.

Now, the brand is launching perhaps their most impressive piece of furniture yet — a signature lounge chair.

The Parachute Leather Sling Chair is Parachute’s take on a classic mid-century design, and unsurprisingly, they knocked it out of the park. The chair’s low-slung, exposed, angular frame is crafted from solid white oak that’s sustainably sourced. The seating surface couldn’t be more simple (or beautiful) and consists of two panels of vegetable-tanned Italian leather, one for the seat and one for the backrest. According to Parachute, these panels will stretch over time, molding to your body and creating a custom seat (just make sure nobody steals “your chair”).

parachute leather sling chair
Parachute

The chair, which draws inspiration from 1950s Spanish design, was conceived by Parachute founder and CEO Ariel Kaye, who wanted her brand’s collection to feature a true lounge chair in which she could kick back. In addition to the chair’s relaxed vibe, Kaye also wanted to make sure that it was beautiful (mission accomplished there) and that it would be durable enough to hold up in her household with a couple of kids running around, hence the solid wood frame and highest-quality hand-tanned leathers used.

Parachute’s Leather Sling Chair goes on sale today and is priced at $1,500, putting it right in line with what one should expect to pay for a high-quality leather lounge chair without getting into designer territory.

Courtesy

Parachute Leather Sling Chair

parachutehome.com
$1,500.00
SHOP NOW
Johnny Brayson is Gear Patrol's associate home editor.
