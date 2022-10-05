You’re probably familiar with Parachute for their dependable and stylish collection of bedroom and bathroom goods, like sheets, robes and towels. And, if you follow the brand a little more closely, then you may recall them debuting their first line of bedroom furniture last year.

As a brand that already had a strong presence in the bedroom, the move into making their own bed frames, mattresses and dressers made a whole lot of sense for Parachute. But now the brand is looking to expand into other areas of your home in a pretty major and unexpected way — as today Parachute launches its first-ever line of living room furniture.

Parachute’s debut living room collection consists of 15 pieces in total and includes sections for seating, tables and lighting. Style-wise, the L.A.-based company describes the collection as a “distinctly California take on mid-century Danish design,” and if you think that sounds just incredibly casual and crowd-pleasing, you’d be correct. By going with such agreeable, timeless designs, Parachute is aiming for the collection to be trendless, with the goal of having their customers purchase pieces to last forever.

Speaking of forever, one thing you won’t find in Parachute’s living room furniture are any forever chemicals. The brand has taken a strong stance against PFAs, which are chemicals that break down extremely slowly and have increasingly been shown to be harmful to humans, animals and the environment.

The 12 fabrics chosen to upholster the collection are 100% free from PFAs, and the hardwood used is also 100 percent sustainably sourced and FSC-certified. Some pieces in the collection are even made to order to reduce overproduction and product waste — rampant problems within the furniture industry.

Prices for the collection lean premium without getting into designer or luxury territory — about what we’d expect for original designs and sustainable materials from a DTC brand with a strong built-in following. Sofas range from $3,100 to $4,500, lounge chairs $1,700 to $2,200, side and coffee tables are priced between $449 and $1,899, and lamps start at just $349 and top out at $899.

Some highlights include the Pillow Sofa, which is as soft and inviting as it sounds (and is also available in chair and swivel chair forms), the Summit Side Table, which features a base that slides under your sofa for a handy overhang effect, and the Century Floor Lamp, which reinterprets an MCM classic with a white marble base, an aged brass pole and a powder-coated steel shade. Soft curves, natural materials and light colors abound in the collection, creating an easygoing feel that should be familiar to fans of Parachute's other products.

