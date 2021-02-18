Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Gear to Stay Prepared for Winter Weather
When Old Man Winter comes knocking, it's best to be prepared.
From the snowstorm that hit the northeast just a few weeks before Christmas to bone-chilling temperatures across the nation this past week, it has been a tough winter to gut out with the usual methods; cups of tea and big, cozy blankets haven't been quite enough this time around.
Preparing for the worst is always a wise choice, so we put together a list of things everyone should have at home when winter storms are forecast. From snow shovels to generators to space heaters, there are myriad options for each category and you can choose what suits your needs best, but we thought these items are a good place to start.
These boots are our Smart Spend pick for the best snow boots you can buy. They keep you warm and dry season after season.
Having a headlamp around is a must in case you lose power or need to venture out in the dark. Our editors think that this might be the best headlamp ever made. However, if this is a little too expensive, check out our guide to the best headlamps for more of our picks.
Keeping a power bank around is always a great idea, whether your power goes out or you need to keep your devices running while you're on the move. This is our favorite of the bunch, and it is on sale right now.
A generator is a must-have in case you lose power. There are a ton of options, so deciding what is best for you is a must, but this one is one is quieter than most other gas-powered generators. Just be sure you never run it indoors.
If you want an alternative to a gas generator, this is an excellent pick. It is a lightweight gas-free, emissions-free generator that’s powerful enough to run woodshop tools, office electronics, a portable refrigerator or medical device, and light enough to carry between locations. Plus, it can be used inside.
Snow shovels are pretty self-explanatory, but if you need a bit more of a push, this one has an ergonomic handle to keep you from throwing your back out while you heave snow over your shoulder.
As our Smart Spend pick, we think this is an excellent space heater to have around if you're looking to keep costs low while still getting a quality product. For $27, you could probably get one for every room.
A camp stove is something you can use year-round, but will absolutely come in handy if you lose power and gas. Just plug in a propane tank and you're ready to go. Always be sure to use propane outdoors and not inside.
We picked the best tires to help you stay mobile through the winter months.
A combination snow broom and ice scraper is a must-have if you are interested in using your car at all when there is snow falling. This one has over 5,000 reviews on Amazon and maintains a 4.6 out of 5 rating.
This universal battery can charge your phone just like the aforementioned Anker, but it is also able to power bigger devices like a laptop or tablet.
If you live somewhere cold, you probably already have wool socks, but it is never a bad option to get more. These are one of our picks for the best wool socks, but there are tons of options to suit everyone.
An Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) can keep your internet running for up to eight hours after a blackout, so you can stay online in case of emergency.
More blankets are never a bad thing, so pick up a couple of affordable ones that work best by the fire with a book or to stay warm in case of power outage.
Get a go-bag. Being prepared for anything is always a good idea. Hopefully it never gets used, but if you need it, this one will sustain a family of four for up to 72 hours.
This is on one of the best fire pits you can buy; it is perfect for having fires at home or when you're car camping. Thanks to its air flow technology, it produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.
A warm pair of work gloves will not only keep you from losing feeling in your fingers but will also allow you to maintain dexterity for any job that needs doing.
A board game is a great way to pass the time in winter, whether you are stuck at home or not. This is a classic game that has over 19,000 reviews on Amazon.
