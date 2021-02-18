Today's Top Stories
The Gear to Stay Prepared for Winter Weather

When Old Man Winter comes knocking, it's best to be prepared.

winter storm and snow shovel on driveway
tacojimGetty Images

From the snowstorm that hit the northeast just a few weeks before Christmas to bone-chilling temperatures across the nation this past week, it has been a tough winter to gut out with the usual methods; cups of tea and big, cozy blankets haven't been quite enough this time around.

Preparing for the worst is always a wise choice, so we put together a list of things everyone should have at home when winter storms are forecast. From snow shovels to generators to space heaters, there are myriad options for each category and you can choose what suits your needs best, but we thought these items are a good place to start.

Kamik Men's Nationplus Boot
Kamik
Kamik amazon.com
$90.00
SHOP NOW

These boots are our Smart Spend pick for the best snow boots you can buy. They keep you warm and dry season after season. 

BioLite HeadLamp 750
BioLite
BioLite bioliteenergy.com
$100.00
SHOP NOW

Having a headlamp around is a must in case you lose power or need to venture out in the dark. Our editors think that this might be the best headlamp ever made. However, if this is a little too expensive, check out our guide to the best headlamps for more of our picks. 

AUKEY USB C Power Bank
Amazon
AUKEY amazon.com
$40.00
SHOP NOW

Keeping a power bank around is always a great idea, whether your power goes out or you need to keep your devices running while you're on the move. This is our favorite of the bunch, and it is on sale right now. 

Honda 2200-Watt Gasoline Powered Generator
Home Depot
Honda homedepot.com
$1,099.00
SHOP NOW

A generator is a must-have in case you lose power. There are a ton of options, so deciding what is best for you is a must, but this one is one is quieter than most other gas-powered generators. Just be sure you never run it indoors. 

EcoFlow DELTA Power Station
EcoFlow
DELTA ecoflow.com
$1,299.00
SHOP NOW

If you want an alternative to a gas generator, this is an excellent pick. It is a lightweight gas-free, emissions-free generator that’s powerful enough to run woodshop tools, office electronics, a portable refrigerator or medical device, and light enough to carry between locations. Plus, it can be used inside. 

True Temper 18-inch Ergonomic Mountain Mover Snow Shovel
Home Depot
True Temper homedepot.com
$26.00
SHOP NOW

Snow shovels are pretty self-explanatory, but if you need a bit more of a push, this one has an ergonomic handle to keep you from throwing your back out while you heave snow over your shoulder.  

Lasko 1500W Ceramic Space Heater
Walmart
Lasko walmart.com
$27.00
SHOP NOW

As our Smart Spend pick, we think this is an excellent space heater to have around if you're looking to keep costs low while still getting a quality product. For $27, you could probably get one for every room. 

Eureka Ignite 2-Burner Camp Stove
Eureka
Eureka rei.com
$109.95
SHOP NOW

A camp stove is something you can use year-round, but will absolutely come in handy if you lose power and gas. Just plug in a propane tank and you're ready to go. Always be sure to use propane outdoors and not inside.  

The Best Winter and Snow Tires You Can Buy
gear patrol best winter tires lead full
iStock

LEARN MORE

We picked the best tires to help you stay mobile through the winter months.

Snow Joe 4-In-1 Telescoping Snow Broom + Ice Scraper
Amazon
Snow Joe amazon.com
SHOP NOW

A combination snow broom and ice scraper is a must-have if you are interested in using your car at all when there is snow falling. This one has over 5,000 reviews on Amazon and maintains a 4.6 out of 5 rating. 

Mophie Powerstation USB-C XXL Universal Battery
Apple
mophie apple.com
$150.00
SHOP NOW

This universal battery can charge your phone just like the aforementioned Anker, but it is also able to power bigger devices like a laptop or tablet. 

L.L. Bean Merino Wool Ragg Socks
LL Bean
llbean.com
$35.00
SHOP NOW

If you live somewhere cold, you probably already have wool socks, but it is never a bad option to get more. These are one of our picks for the best wool socks, but there are tons of options to suit everyone. 

APC Back-UPS 650VA, 120V
Office Depot
APC officedepot.com
$79.99
SHOP NOW

An Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) can keep your internet running for up to eight hours after a blackout, so you can stay online in case of emergency. 

Bedsure Fleece Blanket
Amazon
Bedsure amazon.com
$21.00
SHOP NOW

More blankets are never a bad thing, so pick up a couple of affordable ones that work best by the fire with a book or to stay warm in case of power outage. 

Judy Mover Max
Huckberry
Judy huckberry.com
$195.00
SHOP NOW

Get a go-bag. Being prepared for anything is always a good idea. Hopefully it never gets used, but if you need it, this one will sustain a family of four for up to 72 hours. 

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove
Solo Stove solostove.com
$260.00
SHOP NOW

This is on one of the best fire pits you can buy; it is perfect for having fires at home or when you're car camping. Thanks to its air flow technology, it produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.

Give'r 4 Season Glove w/ Wax Coating
Huckberry
Give'r huckberry.com
$114.00
SHOP NOW

A warm pair of work gloves will not only keep you from losing feeling in your fingers but will also allow you to maintain dexterity for any job that needs doing. 

Catan The Board Game
Amazon
Catan Studio amazon.com
$44.00
SHOP NOW

A board game is a great way to pass the time in winter, whether you are stuck at home or not. This is a classic game that has over 19,000 reviews on Amazon. 

The Best Winter Denim Fit for Subzero Temperatures
best winter jeans
L.L. Bean

LEARN MORE

Jeans may be timeless, but not every pair is seasonless.

