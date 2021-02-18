The Gear to Stay Prepared for Winter Weather

From the snowstorm that hit the northeast just a few weeks before Christmas to bone-chilling temperatures across the nation this past week, it has been a tough winter to gut out with the usual methods; cups of tea and big, cozy blankets haven't been quite enough this time around.

Preparing for the worst is always a wise choice, so we put together a list of things everyone should have at home when winter storms are forecast. From snow shovels to generators to space heaters, there are myriad options for each category and you can choose what suits your needs best, but we thought these items are a good place to start.

