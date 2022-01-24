Today's Top Stories
These Dog Jackets Will Keep Your Pup Warm (and Stylish) This Winter

We still have a couple of months of winter left. Don't let your best friend get stuck in the cold. By best friend, I mean your dog, of course.

By Will Porter
dog carhartt jacket
Chewy

In a lot of the country, it's very cold outside right now. Odds are that it will be very cold for another two months (at least), regardless of what Punxsutawney Phil says in a couple of weeks. You've probably got the right outerwear to stay warm on the coldest days, but what about your dog? Sure, they have fur, and, yes, some of them have a lot of it. But if you haven't yet, now is the time to get a dog jacket to make sure they stay as cozy as you are when you go out for a walk, head to the campsite or just hang out in the dog park.

There are a ton of options, from a Carhartt dog jacket that will outfit the most hard-working (or hippest) pups to dog puffer jackets and dog rain jackets for a dog who loves GORP as much as you do. A dog jacket is also a great gift for a pet owner if you don't have a dog of your own. We think any dog, big or small, deserves to be shrouded in the same warmth as St. Bernards and Newfoundlands were naturally blessed with.

Wax Dog Coat
Backcountry
Barbour
$70 AT BACKCOUNTRY

Suited for pups raised to hunt foxes — or just for the Anglophile dog parent.

Carhartt Chore Insulated Dog Coat
Chewy
Carhartt
$44 AT AMAZON

Workwear isn't just for humans.

Stumptown Insulated Dog Jacket
REI
Ruffwear
$65 AT REI

Put on your matching puffer and take your pup on a mountain adventure.

National Park Fleece Dog Coat
REI
Pendleton
$49 AT REI

Take on the coldest days with this National Park-inspired fleece design from Pendleton.

Cuga Dog Vest
Orvis
Orvis
$69 AT ORVIS

1,000 Denier coverage keeps your pooch protected from burrs, wire, thorns and any other hunting hazards.

Lumenglow Hi-Vis Jacket
REI
Ruffwear
$45 AT REI

Keep you and your dog visible on late-night or early morning outings.

Reversible Field Coat
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean
$30 AT LL BEAN

An L.L. Bean Field Coat? That dog'll hunt!

Expedition Dog Parka
Orvis
Hurtta
$80 AT ORVIS

This parka is water- and windproof, plus maximizes coverage all the way up the neck for the briskest days.

Trail Model Rain Jacket
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean
$45 AT LL BEAN

More rainy than cold where you are? This will keep your pup from the worst of the wet.

The Dog Face Dog Jacket
Etsy
Plushiezplus
$24 AT ETSY

Dogs can rock streetwear, too. Be prepared to turn heads at the Supreme store.

Everest Explorer Jacket
Bloomingdale's
Canada Pooch
$43 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S

Canada Goose, meet Canada Pooch.

Surf n' Turf Dog Life Jacket
Cabelas
Kurgo
$65 AT CABELAS

For the four-legged friend who likes to swim, get this dog life jacket that comes with 400D ripstop material and internal flotation material.

