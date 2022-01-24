These Dog Jackets Will Keep Your Pup Warm (and Stylish) This Winter

In a lot of the country, it's very cold outside right now. Odds are that it will be very cold for another two months (at least), regardless of what Punxsutawney Phil says in a couple of weeks. You've probably got the right outerwear to stay warm on the coldest days, but what about your dog? Sure, they have fur, and, yes, some of them have a lot of it. But if you haven't yet, now is the time to get a dog jacket to make sure they stay as cozy as you are when you go out for a walk, head to the campsite or just hang out in the dog park.

There are a ton of options, from a Carhartt dog jacket that will outfit the most hard-working (or hippest) pups to dog puffer jackets and dog rain jackets for a dog who loves GORP as much as you do. A dog jacket is also a great gift for a pet owner if you don't have a dog of your own. We think any dog, big or small, deserves to be shrouded in the same warmth as St. Bernards and Newfoundlands were naturally blessed with.